Brazilian Presidential Candidate Bolsonaro Stabbed At Campaign Event

Brazil's far-right candidate for president Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen during a parade in the city Juiz de Fora Thursday. Bolsonaro’s son, Flavio tweeted that his father had been stabbed but said he is doing fine. He called it an “attack" and asked supporters to "pray for them".

According to Folha, Bolsonaro's liver - which was perforated by the stabbing - suffered a "serious injury."

A journalist at the parade only feet in front of Bolonsaro, captured the attack on video.

*Graphic video warning* The leading Presidential candidate in Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, was stabbed at a campaign event. He’s a right wing candidate leading in polls to win the Presidency who’s been protested by the far left. Clearly an act of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/EAJqL3kv7P — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 6, 2018

Juiz de Fora, há pouco! pic.twitter.com/Z3M9S1pz6E — Blog do Noblat (@BlogdoNoblat) September 6, 2018

Video footage shown on TV from the event showed Bolsonaro clutching his stomach and grimacing as he sat atop supporters’ shoulders. Brazilian media reported the candidate was undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

Bolsonaro foi levado para a sala de cirurgia e será operado, segundo apuração da TV Globo; há suspeita de lesão no fígado e na alça intestinal https://t.co/Lmg9AAqFJB G1 #G1Minas pic.twitter.com/26ag1Ixe8t — G1 (@g1) September 6, 2018

Bolonsaro, who was caught by supporters as he fell, was quickly whisked away in an SUV, further video indicated. His son later said on Twitter that the wound was superficial and his father was doing fine.

Urgente: Bolsonaro levou uma facada em ato de campanha na cidade de Juiz de Fora (MG). Perfuração atingiu o abdômen. Presidenciável foi levado para Santa Casa de Juiz de Fora para receber atendimento pic.twitter.com/YXuUG9gtvi — George Marques 🇧🇷 (@GeorgMarques) September 6, 2018

Bloomberg reports that the police already have a suspect in custody, according to the press office of the local military police department. No further details were given.

The incident comes after a tumultuous period in Brazilian history that saw a president impeached 2 years ago and the still popular former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva jailed and barred from running in the election. It is the most unpredictable election since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985 with a highly splintered field of candidates.

Brazil’s President Michel Temer commented on the attack during an event in the nation’s capital, Brasilia, saying "the intolerance that there’s been in Brazilian society is unacceptable." Other presidential candidates were quick to condemn the attack.

A former army captain, Bolsonaro - similar to Trump - had made a name for himself with his unapologetic rejection of political correctness and willingness to court controversy. Statements about women, minorities and LGBT people have repelled some Brazilians, but attracted many others.

According to the latest Ibope poll, Bolsonaro had 22% of first-round vote intentions, more than 10% points ahead of his closest rivals. Former Environment Minister Marina Silva and left-wing candidate Ciro Gomes each have 12 percent while former governor of Sao Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin, has 9%. Fernando Haddad, the likely substitute for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has 6%, although it remains unclear how much of Lula's vote, which was in the 30% range, would transfer over to Haddad now that Lula has been barred from running for president.

Following news of the stabbling, Brazil’s Ibovespa index extended on its gains in the afternoon, as traders assumed the candidate would be the recipient of a "sympathy vote.

"People will start to see Bolsonaro as a victim," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, an analyst with Renascenca brokerage

Thiago de Aragao, from political consultancy Arko added that "some might interpret that if the ‘left’ did this, the chance of them losing increases considerably." However, he added that it’s too soon to point to correlation between stabbing and markets, and that if that proves true it shows "how the market is completely lost in their interpretation of the campaign."

Bolsonaro, once feared by investors because of comments against privatizations and private investments, has become the most viable option against the left. The incident "increases Bolsonaro’s election chances,” said Richard Back, head of Latin America political strategy at XP Investimentos, at a time the candidate was losing votes.