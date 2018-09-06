Brazilian Presidential Candidate Bolsonaro Stabbed At Campaign Event

Brazil's far-right candidate for president Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen during a parade in the city Juiz de Fora Thursday. Bolsonaro’s son, Flavio tweeted that his father had been stabbed but said he is doing fine. He called it an “attack" and asked supporters to "pray for them".
According to Folha, Bolsonaro's liver - which was perforated by the stabbing - suffered a "serious injury."
A journalist at the parade only feet in front of Bolonsaro, captured the attack on video.
*Graphic video warning* The leading Presidential candidate in Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, was stabbed at a campaign event. He’s a right wing candidate leading in polls to win the Presidency who’s been protested by the far left. Clearly an act of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/EAJqL3kv7P— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 6, 2018
Juiz de Fora, há pouco! pic.twitter.com/Z3M9S1pz6E— Blog do Noblat (@BlogdoNoblat) September 6, 2018
Video footage shown on TV from the event showed Bolsonaro clutching his stomach and grimacing as he sat atop supporters’ shoulders. Brazilian media reported the candidate was undergoing surgery at a local hospital.
Bolsonaro foi levado para a sala de cirurgia e será operado, segundo apuração da TV Globo; há suspeita de lesão no fígado e na alça intestinal https://t.co/Lmg9AAqFJB G1 #G1Minas pic.twitter.com/26ag1Ixe8t— G1 (@g1) September 6, 2018
Bolonsaro, who was caught by supporters as he fell, was quickly whisked away in an SUV, further video indicated. His son later said on Twitter that the wound was superficial and his father was doing fine.
Urgente: Bolsonaro levou uma facada em ato de campanha na cidade de Juiz de Fora (MG). Perfuração atingiu o abdômen. Presidenciável foi levado para Santa Casa de Juiz de Fora para receber atendimento pic.twitter.com/YXuUG9gtvi— George Marques 🇧🇷 (@GeorgMarques) September 6, 2018
Bloomberg reports that the police already have a suspect in custody, according to the press office of the local military police department. No further details were given.
The incident comes after a tumultuous period in Brazilian history that saw a president impeached 2 years ago and the still popular former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva jailed and barred from running in the election. It is the most unpredictable election since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985 with a highly splintered field of candidates.
Brazil’s President Michel Temer commented on the attack during an event in the nation’s capital, Brasilia, saying "the intolerance that there’s been in Brazilian society is unacceptable." Other presidential candidates were quick to condemn the attack.
A former army captain, Bolsonaro - similar to Trump - had made a name for himself with his unapologetic rejection of political correctness and willingness to court controversy. Statements about women, minorities and LGBT people have repelled some Brazilians, but attracted many others.
According to the latest Ibope poll, Bolsonaro had 22% of first-round vote intentions, more than 10% points ahead of his closest rivals. Former Environment Minister Marina Silva and left-wing candidate Ciro Gomes each have 12 percent while former governor of Sao Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin, has 9%. Fernando Haddad, the likely substitute for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has 6%, although it remains unclear how much of Lula's vote, which was in the 30% range, would transfer over to Haddad now that Lula has been barred from running for president.
Following news of the stabbling, Brazil’s Ibovespa index extended on its gains in the afternoon, as traders assumed the candidate would be the recipient of a "sympathy vote.
"People will start to see Bolsonaro as a victim," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, an analyst with Renascenca brokerage
Thiago de Aragao, from political consultancy Arko added that "some might interpret that if the ‘left’ did this, the chance of them losing increases considerably." However, he added that it’s too soon to point to correlation between stabbing and markets, and that if that proves true it shows "how the market is completely lost in their interpretation of the campaign."
Bolsonaro, once feared by investors because of comments against privatizations and private investments, has become the most viable option against the left. The incident "increases Bolsonaro’s election chances,” said Richard Back, head of Latin America political strategy at XP Investimentos, at a time the candidate was losing votes.
Comments
Dang! These dudes ain't playin'!
Antifa?
In reply to Damg! by toady
La Antifa?
In reply to Antifa? by Panic Mode
Soros
In reply to La Antifa? by Raymond K Hessel
Khazmunists gonna Khaz.
SOP for the past hundred and fifty years.
In reply to Soros by IridiumRebel
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Israeli_assassinations
In reply to La Antifa? by Raymond K Hessel
BRZU
Bullish!
In reply to Damg! by toady
You 2nd amendment guys better be ready. This is a leftist take over. It's Global, even here in the UK.
In reply to Damg! by toady
Right wing death squads when?
Cool. Where can I apply for that gig?
kidding...mostly
In reply to Right wing death squads when? by Cesare de Borgia
You pay taxes, right? No need to apply - you're already part of it.
In reply to Cool. Where can I apply for… by Global Hunter
Get in line pal, I've been waiting 30 years.
In reply to Right wing death squads when? by Cesare de Borgia
Arrest the usual CIA suspects.
Vibrant!!!
He needs a sympathy vote otherwise he has nothing to offer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vfS2MQbeLM
Far-right? Says who? I no longer believe claims in the media that describe a politician as far-right.
Yep. These days anyone to the right of Stalin us likely to be labeled "far right".
In reply to Far-right? Says who? I no… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
How come shit like this doesn't happen to Hitlery?
Secret Service ?
In reply to How come shit like this… by robertocarlos
Still doesn't top Trump being stabbed in the Whitehouse. God damn, the ides of March come earlier and earlier ..
Et tu, Brute ?
Something tells me we're gonna see more of this sort of thing, high jumpers, one car vehicle collision, and nail gun accidents .. no to mention, murder by character assasination .
so... this is what happens when they they know you really don't know how to use a nail gun?
Bolsonaro is the last chance for a decent Brazil. For those that are quite aloof when they listen Brazil, it is important to note that it is an amazing country, despite the niggas and the corrupt politicians. Brazil declined a lot since the government of Getulio Vargas, a self-proclaimed fascist.
If Bolsonaro die, the candidate will be his vice, a General. Tomorrow is a national holiday: Brazilian Independence Day. So, even if Bolsonaro die, the right will assume. All the simbolism related to this episode would ignite the population.
The guy that stabbed him is connected to a left-wing party. So things will get hot. Very hot.
Brazil above everything, God above all.
Could be worse. They could have stabbed his wallet.