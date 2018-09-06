CDC Investigating After Multiple Passengers Fall Ill At Philadelphia Airport

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 16:58

One day after 19 passengers fell ill during a JFK flight from Dubai, CBS Philadelphia reports that multiple passengers fell ill on separate international flights coming into Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday. Officials said that 12 passengers arriving at the airport on American Airlines flights from Paris and Munich experienced flu-like symptoms, with multiple ambulances dispatched to the airport.

All 250 passengers and crew on the flights were held for a medical review and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified to investigate.

Furthermore, the CDC, Philadelphia Health Department and the Philadelphia Fire Department personnel performed medical evaluations on the passengers.

The passengers who did not fall ill are in the process of being released according to Fox 29. It’s not yet known what caused the people to become sick. No one was transported and no airport operations were impacted.

Airport spokesperson Diane Gerace released the following statement:

"As a precaution, all passengers on the two flights—totaling about 250 plus crew—were held for a medical review and the CDC was notified. CDC, the Philadelphia Health Department, and Philadelphia Fire Department personnel performed medical evaluations and assessments. The passengers—except for the 12 affected—are in the process of being released."

 

Tags
Disaster Accident

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Brazen Heist II ParkAveFlasher Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:13 Permalink

Flying used to be fun before the planet became infested with too many fucking people cramming airports and flights.

Flying is now an ordeal. I can't stand the airport security situation, people flooding flights with cry babies, the amount of idiots you have to put up with and the congestion and deteriorating service.

Lucky we won't be around when over 10 billion people inhabit this planet.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Not Too Important Jim in MN Thu, 09/06/2018 - 17:22 Permalink

It's a warning to Trump from the NWO.

OTOH, none of us are going to survive Fukushima anyway, so let her fuckin' rip! 

Die with your boots on!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5uR1sxvFYJU

It appears Obama signed off on the FISA warrants on Trump, to bypass the FISA court (I don't believe it for a minute, Mark Levin already proved the head FISA judge is complicit in treason) but now that we have a new storyline, let Trump sign off on a 100+ FISA warrants, while releasing everything he has on the few dozen Montgomery hard drives now backed up across the planet. Expose it all and let the public decide - do they want to die with dignity and honor for God and Country, or die supporting the worst Satanic Evil ever unleashed - or about to be unleashed? 

Those 'minorities' joining 'white supremacist' groups? No, they're people rising to the occasion of the greatest threat humanity has ever faced. Color has absolutely nothing to do with it. There won't be a 'Savior' returning to 'fix things', no Mahdi, no Mashiach, nothing but radiation and violence from people who rape and kill children for kicks, on a scale no normal human could ever comprehend.

Rise Above - Eyes Wide Open!

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
DarkPurpleHaze ZENDOG Thu, 09/06/2018 - 17:14 Permalink

Twice in 3 days is probably a coincidence.

If the illness turns out to be something nasty/highly contagious and one more incident occurs it would be an obvious trend and indicative of something larger that's meant to effect large metro area's and transportation hubs.

That's a big IF but we live in F'd up times.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
AgAuSkeptic Thu, 09/06/2018 - 17:02 Permalink

Why do these silly passengers complain? All they will get is a few hours of government bureaucracy and probably a few days of quarantine. Sit quietly, get off the plane and go to your doctor

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
east of eden Thu, 09/06/2018 - 17:20 Permalink

Second flight in two days, originating in the Sunni countries of the ME, full of sick passengers, with who knows what.

It would seem that your allies are dropping like flies.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
JoeTurner Thu, 09/06/2018 - 17:21 Permalink

clearly the best thing to do is just release them without any background check or means of tracking them. A pandemic is just what the deep state needs to derail MAGA