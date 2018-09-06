CDC Investigating After Multiple Passengers Fall Ill At Philadelphia Airport

One day after 19 passengers fell ill during a JFK flight from Dubai, CBS Philadelphia reports that multiple passengers fell ill on separate international flights coming into Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday. Officials said that 12 passengers arriving at the airport on American Airlines flights from Paris and Munich experienced flu-like symptoms, with multiple ambulances dispatched to the airport.

BREAKING: Several passengers on two international flights are complaining of flu-like symptoms. Here is a statement from the airport. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/lX7NPvsbij — David Spunt (@DavidSpuntCBS3) September 6, 2018

All 250 passengers and crew on the flights were held for a medical review and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified to investigate.

Furthermore, the CDC, Philadelphia Health Department and the Philadelphia Fire Department personnel performed medical evaluations on the passengers.

The passengers who did not fall ill are in the process of being released according to Fox 29. It’s not yet known what caused the people to become sick. No one was transported and no airport operations were impacted.

Airport spokesperson Diane Gerace released the following statement: