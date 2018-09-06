Dorsey Admits Twitter "Unfairly" Shadowbanned 600,000 Accounts

Apparently Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is growing tired of insisting that Twitter's algorithm is purely "impartial" and doesn't discriminate against conservative voices.
As the controversy surrounding Twitter's blatant shadow-banning of conservative voices continues to rage, Dorsey admitted to lawmakers that his platform "unfairly" reduced the visibility of 600,000 accounts, including some members of Congress. But he refused to say whether a majority of them were Democrats or Republicans, only saying that the issues were remedied in late July.
Mr Dorsey told senators that the platform used "hundreds of signals" to decide "what to show, down-rank and filter."
"We do not shadow-ban anyone based on political ideology," he said.
"It was unfair," said Mr Dorsey. "We corrected it."
Dorsey told Senators that the platform used "hundreds of signals" to decide "what to show, down-rank and filter".
"Twitter does not use political ideology to make any decisions, whether related to ranking content on our service or how we enforce our rules," said Mr Dorsey.
Apparently, the market wasn't thrilled with his response as Twitter shares tanked, weighing on the Nasdaq for a second straight day on Thursday.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, the DOJ said it would investigate "growing concern that these companies may be hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms."
As the BBC points out, the allegations of censorship were fueled when Twitter added a "quality filter" to the platform and its search results. And then President Trump blew the issue wide open when he tweeted about it last month.
Twitter “SHADOW BANNING” prominent Republicans. Not good. We will look into this discriminatory and illegal practice at once! Many complaints.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2018
Here's a highlight of Dorsey's comments from the hearing (courtesy of the BBC):
- Democrat Eliot Engel asked why Twitter did not require people to verify their identity when registering an account. Mr Dorsey said the platform had systems to detect bots and had prevented half a million fake accounts from even being used
- Asked why Twitter relied on its users to report inappropriate content, Mr Dorsey said it was a "matter of scale" but that it responded quickly to reports based on their severity
- Mr Pallone asked how many human moderators Twitter had in the US and how much they were paid. Mr Dorsey was unable to answer
- Republican Fred Upton asked how Twitter determined whether somebody was trying to manipulate a conversation. Mr Dorsey said the platform was focused on "conversation health", with factors such as "shared attention" taken into account
- Asked whether Twitter's rules were clear, Mr Dorsey said he accepted they were difficult to understand and needed to be "more approachable"
- Republican Adam Kinzinger asked whether Twitter stored user data in Russia. Mr Dorsey replied that Twitter did not have servers in Russia
- Republican Michael Doyle asked explicitly whether Twitter had taken action to censor conservatives. "No," replied Mr Dorsey
Of course, in Dorsey's mind, these shadowbanning slip ups (and myriad other actions to repress conservative voices) don't mean twitter isn't "fair and balanced"...
I’m shocked.
This is a new era where the biggest weapon of mass destruction is not a nuclear weapon, but merely the truth. We are short on that in the West and much of the World knows this. This is why they are running circles around the West at this time, and until we come to the realization that our bombs matter less than the people's minds in this era of YouTube, Twitter, Facebook Censorship, monitoring, selling & profiting of peoples personal information. As well as the accumulation, recording & storage of everyone’s entire history of free flowing information in the Internet.
While the Wall Street bailout consisted of showering financial criminals with infinite sums of money until they were once again masters of the universe. This is the equivalent to what MSM is asking for a bailout in the form of censorship. Hillary Clinton and other status quo “Presstitute” fake news peddlers are actively asking for Congressional action in order to silence their competition. Competition mainly from Conservative & Libertarian outlets. This isn’t just about protecting the manufactured reality. It’s equally about preserving the status, wealth, reputation and careers of individuals whose failures should have landed them on the street, unemployed or in prison for their almost incomprehensible and well documented incompetence or lawlessness. Just like we continue to suffer from competent criminals on Wall Street & Washington. The media now wants to build a similar government sponsored wall around their emanating Centralized bullshit. If they succeed, it would be an unmitigated disaster for this nation. Joseph Goebbels looks like a one man amateur compared to murica's effort to legitimize fake news, propaganda, Scripted False Narrative PsyOp’s as real.
Here's a thought, how about you publish everything, and let people decide for themselves - sort of a free and open exchange of ideas. TOTALLY NEW CONCEPT!!!
[Yeah, I know, treating us like adults is not in their best interests...]
anti trust, break it up or shut it down
Dorsey needs to be removed as CEO.
No Excuse for this.
P U R G E R Y.
What does that spell?
He should have taken the 5th.
Really... this is an ongoing criminal enterprise in violation of campaign finance.
That’s racketeering. That’s the description of the laws written to keep mob bosses in jail for life.
not perjury
So when you’re testifying in congress and you lie. What’s that?
i May be a newborn fighter here in the club but your month?
You’re a troll or a bot.
Did you notice Dorsey promised to solve the opioid crisis and by inference be responsible for fighting whatever social ills are in the news cycle?
twitter, facebook, google, establishment media...
prepare to be RICO'd.
p.s. isn't google owned by a russian? i mean, let's get real here. we're facing a russian threat and we have an expatriot running the show.
(anybody else's spellcheck not working? funny, mine has stopped across all platforms (here, /pol/, infinity chan...everywhere i post) -- and at the same time shills are posting memes about spelling. these people are so desperate it's laughable. so infinitely petty. kek. such are the tactics of the untermench)
tick-friggin-tock,
janus
" You’re a troll or a bot. "
No, he's just someone who knows how to spell perjury. You did ask what does 'P U R J U R Y' spell.
Thanks for playing though.
Only pussies and cunts do shadow banning.
We know them as 'pharisee jews'.
No, Twitter needs to be removed...
List the words that may not be used... then leave the rest of us alone?
Here is a question I pose for the Qanon crowd.
How come Qanon never mentions the (((Zionist))) problem? They seem to be fixated on taking down the Deep State, the Muslim Brotherhood and the MSM but the AIPAC, Mossad and Likud connection is never addressed.
Is that why everyone loses their shit about the "Muslim Brotherhood?"
Sounds like Q likes to tiptoe around the 800 lb Kosher gorilla in the room.
Tiptoeing around the Kosher gorilla is the biggest reason why I am skeptical that Qanon is about liberating America fully. I mean, how can you NOT address the ravages of Zionist meddling and manipulation in America. The Likud connection is especially strong and nefarious, and must be severed. AIPAC, the Israel-firsters, (((dual citizens)), the Iranophobia and the Mossad infiltration.
Perhaps this is the weak spot of the conservatives behind Qanon. They may have struck a deal with the Zionist gorilla, or are avid Christian Zionists themselves.
Doing "Q decodes" keeps people sidelined so that the raping and pillaging is unimpeded.
Post 916:
We are saving Israel for last.
Very specific reason not mentioned a single time.
Q
8 Chan definitely deals with the JQ.
Yes, "we're sorry, it's unfair...we got caught."
600,000 ???????????????????????????
"An Error" ????????
Who would down vote this thought?
communists. ofc
Fix your collar Jack Mehoff and what's with the fucking nose ring dipshit?
He's such a douche. A nose ring? WTF?
Truth has always been a weapon of mass destruction. History shows that despotic people will go to any length to conceal the truth - for example, why did Eric Holder go to such lengths to conceal Fast & Furious?
@ Gun,
They really thought Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath at Large, Hillary Clinton would win.
And, with it. Complete destruction of Conservatism, Libertarian Values, & Ideology.
Her Crimes would have never been uncovered or bought out into the open as we’re witnessing.
Much was at stake. Everything was lost.
The Presidency LOST.
Weaponized Intelligence Community with Agents, Assets & Operatives. LOST.
Complicit, Criminal Loyal CIA, FBI, DOJ. LOST.
Supreme Court. LOST.
No doubt, the censorship & Gas Lighting would have been turned on fully.
And, with it exponential Tyrannical Lawlessness.
Silicon Valley makes mistakes in their software. These are the people who promise you that your online bank accounts won't be compromised, people will not be able to stalk you online, people will not be able to steal your identity and pretend to be you while committing crimes, people will not steal your purchase history and use it against you....
Remember this... Silicon valley "made a mistake" and "mistakenly" shadowbanned people merely for saying things they don't like... but you should TOTALLY TRUST THEM to protect your privacy, anonymity, and financial conditions.
Oldie, sort of. But still a goodie.
James O’Keefe of Project Veritas has just dropped a new undercover video which reveals Twitter “shadow banning” and creating algorithms that censor certain ideas.
The first clip features a former Twitter software engineer who explains how/why Twitter “shadow bans” certain users:
Abhinav Vadrevu: “One strategy is to shadow ban so you have ultimate control. The idea of a shadow ban is that you ban someone but they don’t know they’ve been banned, because they keep posting but no one sees their content.”
“So they just think that no one is engaging with their content, when in reality, no one is seeing it. I don’t know if Twitter does this anymore.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/twitter-responds-project-veritas-2nd-undercover-video-twitter-doesnt-shadowban-accounts/
In the mercantilist system that is the US it should come as no surprise.
So, it is all America's fault, and it is not the least bit naive to believe that the Chinese .gov-censored internet does not just serve the interests of their ruling elite, as in the West, but with exponentially more heavy-handiness.
Conversely, while favored political elites are protected, they protect the plebeians very little. The internet is ablaze with all kinds of inflammatory statements of little substance, but aimed to cut people down. Even children are subject to all kinds of internet put downs; it is a zoo.
Drudge refers to them as Internet Ghettos.
Our youth are Lonely, Sad & on Psychotropic Drugs. Coupled with a massive Opioid Crises in the US to say the least.
The Republic is on Fire.
Yes Chup, The Great American Tragedy...Truth telling is on the verge of being sucked into the Deep State Dip Shit's Black Hole. Lord have mercy on our lost Republic.
Hands up. Who here has been shadow banned?
Me, interestingly it was lifted just before they were hauled in front of the committee....
I was shadow banned in 2011 for engaging an OWS provocateur that had a large volume of trending messages. You?
Only people that use the platform. If you don't play in their sandbox they can't touch you.
Same goes for faceberg, instachat, snapgram and giggle
That is true. It's also true that some of us were on platform a long time ago when it was legitimately useful. It was around that 2011 time frame when I saw it being used to manage public opinion instead of facilitating the free exchange of ideas. I stopped using the platform.
I mention this is because the shadow banning has been going on for a long time and I believe the number is much higher than 600k accounts and at this point it spans at least 7 years that I am aware.
Twitter is focused on "conversation health." (that's a new one).
Is this similar to how Big Pharma is focused on Big Pharma's version of bodily health?
I think we're all looking at what Twitter feels is the conversation health Twitter wants to see.
Conversational Health: Let’s ask the SCOTUS nominee, a guy who seems as well versed as it gets in constitutional history, if “conversational health” was debated by the Founders as a tool in governing political speech in the Federalist Papers.
Is "conversational health" covered by Obamacare? Does taking Twitter everyday improve our conversational health?
Fuck me....
.
Look out Crypto sites, here we come.
Do they sell those nose rings at the NSA gift shop.
That's a tow hook to assist in removing his head from his ass.
That's FUNNY!
And that is just the start. So many more nefarious tactics. Especially done by H1B visa holders.
Hey Hey Twitter BJ, how many users did you kill today?
Now when are they going after the University system which uses student loans provided by .Gov to fund the progressive agenda?
More conspiracy theories becoming conspiracy facts...?