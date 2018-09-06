The EM/DM Correlation: Who Is Leader And Who Follower

Earlier today, SocGen's FX strategist Kit Juckes showed an interesting chart which correlate the performance of EM currencies though the eye of the JP Morgan EM FX index, plotted against the performance of the Euro, Australian dollar and Swedish krona.
Juckes made a fascinating observation that while there is clearly a divergence between the broader EM FX index and some notable G-10 pairs, like EURUSD for example, the chart makes it look as through the correlation between SEK and EMFX is almost 100%, and while it may not be that high, the correlation between EM and Australian dollar is a little stronger. Which is why, according to Juckes, despite strong GDP data yesterday, the AUD isn't finding much love this morning (largely thanks to mortgage rate hikes announced by two of Australia's largest banks).
By the same token, Juckes notes that the SEK may struggle to rally much even if the Riksbank continues to indicate a rate hike is coming later this year and adds that there are buyers of SEK ahead of this weekend's election, on the grounds that it won't change the underlying support of a near-4% current account surplus, and a budget surplus that proves all the ammunition needed to support the economy, but the global backdrop is definitely pulling the other way
In any case, as the SocGen FX strategist notes, "the correlation between higher-beta G10 currencies (AUD and SEK, notably) and EMFX, is striking."
And while the tightening turn in global monetary policy and in global growth may be slow, but add in disruption to global trade and hyper-sensitivity to previously ignored local weakness, and EMFX is likely to remain under pressure (sorry EM bulls).
As a result, this both feeds off and supports dollar strength - in other words the relationship is largely bidirectional - until one of three things happens:
- US domestic markets react (the yen would be the big winner)
- The US economic cycle rolls over and we start looking forward to Fed easing (a story for H2 2019 perhaps), or
- European politics and growth allow Bund yields to rise and breath some life back into the euro (which will happen eventually, but……).
I see a strong correlation between central bank manipulation and deep state globalist aspirations. The AUD is rightfully a shit currency as Australia is out of control in many ways and the GSM is just getting going. Unless PMs turn around big time, the AUD stays shit.
With all the migrant violence in Sweden expect the SEK to trade like an EM currency.
Let's say PC that the 3% of migrants are responsible for 10% of the upsurge in Crime. This shouldn't hide/masquerade the fact that Violent/Other Crime within the indigenous population has exploded in correlation with the downturn in folks economic well-being.
Same around the Globe, a brutal programme of Austerity, or simple put, .Gov/Corporate THEFT.
Well said, let's hope for your sakes Australia isn't off-loading/rehypothecating its
shiny at the behest of its master in the UK/US.
Manipulation, nah, lol. How does hundreds of trillions of DEBT make your currency strong?
Currency carnage everywhere, here’s how every currency in the world has performed against the US dollar over the past year as of 5th September:
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/currency-carnage-september-2018
4. EMs continue to bypass the dollar.
This is to be expected, it's an early sign of FX evolution, and the US TBTFs have been shifting from interest rate to FX derivative positions (like 7 trillion to 37 trillion since 2007 to date).
https://roacheforque.blogspot.com/2016/05/enders-comments.html
As you can see, gentlemen, it is an attractive graph, colourful, with many squiggly, lines, the horizontal lines sans vertical ones make it a welcome departure from other graphs we have analysed in the past...now if there are no more questions, I believe the lounge will be opening soon, shall we adjourn?
