FBI Hid Fact That Russia Thought Carter Page Was An "Idiot" Unworthy Of Recruiting: Sperry

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:00

The FBI, in its ham-handed FISA application on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, somehow forgot to include the fact that Russian spies thought Page was an "idiot" who was unworthy of recruiting, according to Paul Sperry of RealClear Investigations

The FBI was aware of Russians’ skepticism that Page knew anything of value or was a significant player because the bureau had recorded them voicing such doubts in a wiretap, from an earlier espionage case involving three Russian spies working undercover for the Kremlin in New York. -RCI

The FBI of course used that 2013 case as part of the FISA application - claiming to have evidence of Page's recruitment by the Kremlin, however the "idiot" part was deliberately withheld. 

They have been made public only in redacted form, professing evidence that Page was “recruited" by Russian intelligence and had "coordinated" with the Russian government. But “that’s a mischaracterization of the facts in the case,” a congressional source said. -RCI

This vital detail was also omitted from three subsequent renewals of the wiretap warrant, at least one of which Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein signed off on. The warrants from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) enabled the DOJ/FBI to spy on Page and others he was in contact with for almost a year, according to Sperry's sources. 

As Sperry notes, when the FISA warrants are viewed in totality, it's clear that "the court was not alerted to this seemingly critical information," according to congressional sources, which happened despite the FBI and DOJ officials having full access to the 26-page court filing.

The FISA applications omit the fact that a Russian intelligence officer called page ‘an idiot,’ " one congressional source said. The official spoke only on condition of anonymity due to the still-classified nature of the information. -RCI

What's more, former FBI officials as well as agents familiar with FISA warrants say that the DOJ's affidavits for Page appear to be "material misrepresentations" which fail to adhere to so-called Woods Procedures which require the accuracy of facts from sworn declarants - procedures which were strengthened in 2003 by Robert Mueller, then director of the FBI

Withholding material and exculpatory evidence from the FISA applications may also have violated Page’s Fourth Amendment protections against omissions of material facts that would undermine or negate probable cause to search.

It is illegal,” said veteran FBI agent Michael Biasello. “The affiant" -- the person swearing to the affidavit -- "cannot cherry-pick only information favorable to the case.” -RCI

Who's exposed?

According to Sperry, if the DOJ ever prosecutes itself for this and other FISA abuses, senior officials who swore out the Page warrants could be subject to perjury and conspiracy charges, incluging James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Sally Yates and Rod Rosenstein - who could all be barred from appearing before the FISA court as well. 

Comments

Cardinal Fang Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:02 Permalink

What does that say about McCain and a Naval Academy pedigree?

Also Georgetown, NYU and U of L?

I mean we all know ticket punchers are 'idiots' but do we really need the Russians to tell us?

CatInTheHat Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:12 Permalink

The FBI/DOJ lied to the FISA court, PERIOD. All based off a dossier written by UK intelligence. A transatlantic coup. DC & London both filled with Rothschild Zionist scum...

navy62802 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:16 Permalink

So an idiot made it into the top 10% of his class at Annapolis and was also a Trident Scholar? And who also holds 2 master's degrees (Georgetown and NYU) as well as a PhD (University of London)? Sounds more like a spook than an idiot to me.

WTFUD Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:16 Permalink

Drip drip drip . . . .

Hillary seems to be keeping a Low Profile of late. Is she ill? If so, hope it's lingering & painful.

Meanwhile the US Military considers confronting Russia in Syria.

All other shit can be shoved up one's ass while this hot potato lingers.

21st.century Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:20 Permalink

Sally yates has not received her dose of scrutiny, yet. she's now at a political (read heavily lefty) law firm in ATL and DC. . she was the acting boss of these criminals .

it's hard to decide which of these DS/ Dem criminals is most loathsome -- most days it's comey , but yates may rise as the top criminal turd . she's an ideologue warrior with political ambitions... she was absolutely banking on the "with her"

idiot that lost the election.

rosenstien will be canned in a humiliating fashion after Nov. 

hope carter page is made whole some day .... he should be entitled to these

Go-fraud-me funds these criminals have collected .    

rosiescenario Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:21 Permalink

So, if you are a swamp dweller, you can get away with a variety of criminal acts. The swamp protects its own and us tax payers get to pay for it.

To my way of thinking, if the DOJ ever wants to be regarded as an ethical agency of the government, they must prosecute these bad actors for their abuse of the judicial system. It is up to them to choose. I also fully expect them to make the wrong choice since they currently are a corrupt and unethical department.

consider me gone Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:21 Permalink

"That is illegal." Yeah, tens of millions of Americans have been trying to point that out the FBI illegalities for some time now. Who knows, maybe someone at DOJ will care one of these ol' days. 

AntiLeMaire Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:22 Permalink

>> FBI Hid Fact That Russia Thought Carter Page Was An "Idiot" Unworthy Of Recruiting: Sperry

 

And you forgot to mention one little detail.

Now how do we know that? Because they were bugged when they discussed that. I think that was even in the Rezidentura. 

They got that bug in a binder with documents, handed to them by an (informal?) undercover agent of the FBI, called: Carter Page....

Grandad Grumps Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:30 Permalink

I have not found an abundance of intelligence or common sense at any socio-economic level. What I have found is increasing corruption with the more money someone covets.

It is not money that is the root of all evil, but the LOVE OF MONEY that is the root of all evil. The love of things, such as money, power and prestige makes one more susceptible to corruption... and evil.

herbivore Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:43 Permalink

"According to Sperry, if the DOJ ever prosecutes itself for this and other FISA abuses, senior officials who swore out the Page warrants could be subject to perjury and conspiracy charges, incluging James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Sally Yates and Rod Rosenstein - who could all be barred from appearing before the FISA court as well."

"if the DOJ ever prosecutes itself"   Read that over and over, until it sinks in that any hope you have that justice will be served is erased from your brain cells.  Who will watch the watchers? Answer: No one.

 

 