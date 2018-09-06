Federal Employees Have Higher Pay, More Job Security Than Private Sector

Submitted by Daniel Mitchell of Mises Wire
President Trump has proposed a one-year pay freeze for federal bureaucrats, which has reinvigorated the debate over whether compensation levels for the civil service are too lavish.
The Washington Post opines this is nothing but “government bashing,” but this chart from my former colleague Chris Edwards should be more than enough evidence to show that federal bureaucrats have a big advantage over workers in the economy’s productive sector.
And there is plenty of additional evidence that federal employment is very attractive. For instance, it’s just about impossible to get fired from a bureaucracy.
Though defenders of the civil service sometimes make the preposterous claim that nobody gets fired because bureaucrats are such good employees.
The low rate at which federal employees are fired for poor performance doesn’t prove the government accepts it but instead “could actually be a positive sign,”… A report from the Merit Systems Protection Board in effect responds to members of Congress and others who contend that federal managers don’t care, or don’t dare, to take disciplinary action because of civil service protections. “…If the agency is successful in preventing poor performance…, a small number of performance-based removals could actually be a positive sign,” MSPB said. …Of the 2.1 million federal employees in a government database…, about 10,000 are fired for either poor performance or misconduct each year. …That low rate of firing has been cited in proposals to force agencies to take action… Individual employees, too, commonly express dissatisfaction with how agencies handle poor performers among their co-workers.
I have to confess that my jaw dropped when I read this article. Maybe we should ask veterans whether they think all federal bureaucrats do a good job?
Or we can ask non-profit groups whether they think IRS bureaucrats are top-quality workers? Or ask anyone who has ever tried to navigate the federal government?
We also know that the counties where most federal bureaucrats reside are now the richest region of the entire nation.
The three richest counties in the United States with populations of 65,000 or more, when measured by their 2016 median household incomes, were all suburbs of Washington, D.C., according to data released today by the Census Bureau. Eight of the 20 wealthiest counties with populations of 65,000 or more were also suburbs of Washington, D.C.–as were 10 of the top 25. …With Falls Church City included in the 2015 data, the nation’s four wealthiest counties were D.C. suburbs.
To be fair, this data is also driven by all the high-paid lobbyists. contracts, consultants, and others who have their snouts buried in the federal trough. So the incredible wealth of the DC region is really an argument for shrinking the size and scope of the federal government.
But the bureaucracy is part of the problem.
Interestingly, even the Congressional Budget Office concluded that bureaucrats are overpaid. And CBO almost certainly understated the gap, as noted in congressional testimony.
The CBO report’s headline figure is that, on average, federal salaries and benefits are 17 percent above private-sector levels. … I would consider the CBO’s reported federal compensation premium to be on the low end… when I analyze federal employee wages using the methodology that the progressive-leaning Economic Policy Institute has used in numerous studies of state and local government salaries, I find an average federal salary premium of not 2 percent but of about 14 percent. … The CBO chose to value federal employees’ pension benefits using a 5 percent discount rate. Using that discount rate, the federal employee retirement package was found to be substantially more generous than is received by comparable private-sector employees. But…corporate pensions are not nearly as safe as federal pensions, as witnessed by pending benefit reductions for “multiemployer” defined benefit plans. Valuing federal pension benefits using a lower discount rate to better reflect their safety would find a higher overall federal compensation premium.
Notwithstanding all this evidence, the unions representing bureaucrats nonetheless try to crank out numbers showing federal employees are underpaid.
To be sure, overall compensation levels don’t tell us everything. It is important to adjust for education, skills, and other factors.
Which is why the most useful, powerful, and revealing data in this debate is produced by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which measures voluntary quit rates by industry. If there is a lot of turnover in a sector of the economy, that suggests workers are underpaid. But if there are very few voluntary departures, that suggests workers in that part of the economy are overpaid.
And the numbers from BLS clearly show that federal bureaucrats are far less likely to leave their positions when compared to employees in the private sector.
This five-fold gap is staggering. I have lots of friends who work for the federal government. Most privately confess that they know that are making out like bandits. I think I’ll send this chart to the few holdouts.
By the way, I shared the numbers about quit rates for state and local bureaucrats back in 2011. Same story, though the compensation gap isn’t quite as large and may be driven mostly by unfunded fringe benefits.
P.S. I’m much more interested in shrinking government rather than shrinking pay levels. The correct pay for bureaucrats at the Departments of Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Education, Energy, and Agriculture is zero. Why? Because those bureaucracies shouldn’t exist.
21,995,000 to 12,329,000: Government Employees Outnumber Manufacturing Employees 1.8 to 1
Fed Employees = 22,334,000 (not including state and city gov)
In reply to Yeah. Been that way for… by bshirley1968
It's not that government employees are making too much, it's that private sector employees are paid to little.
There's a reason why Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world and it's because he squeezes, through his overpaid minions, his private sector employees to the point they need government handouts to survive. Now, does anyone think that Jeff Bezos is somehow the exception or the rule when it comes to private sector "leadership?"
Doesn't the fact that federal pay going up indicated that even the government knows inflation is running way higher than they're telling everyone else? I've always suspected that goverment is under pressure by the private sector to repress the inflation rate so they can squeeze wages down.
In reply to Yeah. Been that way for… by bshirley1968
Against the will of the RINO conservative judgement of congress, DJT capped the auto annual COL increase to 0.0% this year.
In reply to It's not that government… by crazzziecanuck
Yes, but since they also owe excise on their Federally Connected Income (while the private sector worker does not), it all evens out.
You do realize that most of the very high salaries are centered in the Agency Headquarters in DC and not so much the federal employees in the heartlands. They skew the "average" salary numbers.
In reply to Thanks Captain Obvious. by 1982xls
Actually the employees "in the heartlands" are very generously paid compared to the "locals" in the private sector. And they have fairly iron-clad guarantees of actually working, while private sector employers won't hesitate to reduce hours, cut benefits, and demand a lot of unpaid work as well.
In reply to You do realize that most of… by RedBaron616
Thus we have federal workers in the Trump administration, who won't quit their jobs and won't transfer away, yet they write a nasty, anonymous letter and support those who write nasty anonymous letters to the NYTimes to complain about working in their jobs in the Federal Government.
Why don't they simply leave their jobs if they are so unhappy?
The pay, the benefits, the perks, the retirement. Oh...that.... "....but, uh, yeah, uh, I hate working in the Trump administration, so I gotta write this nasty letter...."
In the private sector, these people would be fired SO FAST.
In reply to Dear God, give America… by PGR88
Nice theory. But if you believe that "someone" actually in the administration wrote that "op-ed"... AND....that the whole thing isn't a political scam to try and keep the Trumptards fired up, then you are being naive.
Funny how people can see the hoaxes out there like the mass shootings, 9/11, etc. but cannot see that the "poor-whittle-President" routine is just one false "get-Trump" flag after another.
If he were the "white-shining-knight-of-justice" all the Trumptards claim him to be, then TPTB could have gotten rid of his ass long ago.....easily. They faked a moon landing for Pete's sake.....AND.....told the world that Lee Harvey shot JFK. So it wouldn't be hard to get rid of Trump.....hell, they could probably get him to offer to resign and apologize for his actions on the way out.
And all you "patriot" types who swear "there will be blood" if Trump is ousted can go blow it out your ass. All the Un-Constitutional things that go on every day and no one does shit about it. When you can start defending the Constitution, then you can start talking bad-ass about protecting your man-crush.
In reply to Thus we have federal workers… by LadyAtZero
I'm glad I'm not the only one who questions the legitimacy of such "anonymous" letters.
There's a simple reason why Democrats don't push Trump on anything but nonsense like Russiagate. If they went after corruption, then when they get their turn to kick the can, they might not be able to. So they don't want to investigate real crimes or corruption. Hits too close to home ... *cough* I mean the pocketbook.
Everything he does is about Trump. So, Trump can talk about rule of law and monopolies and how Twitter and Facebook could face anti-trust. But he can't be bothered to apply anti-trust to REAL criminal enterprises like:
- the healthcare industry,
- big pharma,
- big banks,
- the ENTIRE telecommunications industry (not just Facebook and Twitter),
- the agriculture industry, or
- the military industrial complex.
I try to make this point each time I say E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G is a racket. From healthcare and education on down. Even childcare is now a racket.
He only goes after those that call him bad names. So, if your ADM and Cargill, you can rape the shit out of the midwest and red state voting block, but if you're twitter shadow banning people and willing to have the DoJ go after that for anti-trust, then Trump will use the hammer of government to smash his enemies.
Trump is just like Nixon, except Nixon had a brain.
In reply to Nice theory. But if you… by bshirley1968
It's a symptom of shrinking the pool of people who are considered "government workers." Most of the jobs that were traditionally considered "government" jobs have been out-sourced to the private sector. After all, do we consider contractors federal employees or government employees? The contractors are being paid with federal funds, after all. But they are also controlled by a private corporation. This gray area is a function of our fundamentally fascist economy, one modeled after Mussolini's ideal.
I don't see any shrinkage of gov workers. Look at this graph. What shrinkage?
In reply to It's a symptom of shrinking… by navy62802
Having worked for a government contractor, I can tell you those employees can make way more than what is shown here.
In reply to It's a symptom of shrinking… by navy62802
I was watching the local news (which I try to avoid as much as possible) last night and there are teacher strikes. One woman, was bitching about only being paid $82K a year! She went on to say "I have a master's degree." I wanted to slap that bitch.
A math teacher making $82K a year? Give me a fucking break. Ridiculous. Public schools can't go away fast enough, in my opinion.
"The correct pay for bureaucrats at the Departments of Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Education, Energy, and Agriculture is zero. Why? Because those bureaucracies shouldn’t exist." Amen!
As a veteran, since the article mentioned asking us how it is to deal with federal employees, I avoid the local VA. I go to get a pair of glasses, once a year. That's it.
I have a friend who was a police officer. Retired after 20 years before age 40 with an $80,000 pension. Another in the FBI and retiring soon in early 50s. Don't know his pension, but since he doesn't plan on working again, I assume it is similar or more.
I have no pension and have been working 30 years now. To get a risk free $80,000 income, I would have had to have saved about $2,750,000 to buy a 10 year government bond at 2.9% interest today. So, basically, I would have had to have saved, after taxes mind you, $92,000 a year on average over my entire working life to have the same income generating potential.
It is no wonder the national, state and local debt keeps ballooning. This is lunacy.
yup, and at the end of the day the gubermint defined benefit leeches see you as a milk cow that must be taxed more.
The average .gov employee has contributed about 8% of what he will draw out as a total from the system during retirement
In reply to I have a friend who was a… by khakuda
Educate yourself- find out about the people in your area- school and hospital administrators.
Local police may easily make 6 figures PLUS great pensions and benefits PLUS what they disappear on the job. Robbing dope pushers is the way to go. Take their dope, money, and guns and turn them loose. Seize 600K turn in 60K.
Yes, it is a crime. I lived in a town where the school administrator was making $300,000 a year back in the late 1980s. Clearly, I was too stupid to figure out the game in time.
In reply to This is why ZH Weed Bloggers… by Balance-Sheet
I think my local guvamint hired a Lesbian-Chinese, Psychic Squirrel Whisperer to seek rodent's views of Global Warming and its relevance to the effects of unregulated automobile emissions in Guam on Thursdays of Odd-Numbered Months in Even-Numbered Years, except Leap Years, unless it's the Chinese year of the Rat.
In reply to This is why ZH Weed Bloggers… by Balance-Sheet
Government spending should not be included in the GDP calculation. It's like taking a tumor growth for a body growth. We need less cancer, not more cancer.
In reply to Federal workers are the… by Stan Smith
Some points to consider from my experience in the federal government -
The 'average' pay shown in the chart is skewed upwards by the number of overpaid (greater than $100k) bureaucrats in the DC area. DC has the highest concentration of federal employees anywhere. It has a very high locality adjustment pay, in addition to an inordinate number of high-grade GS and Senior Executive Service federal employees - which all conspire to drive the wage higher. In addition, SES employees average an annual bonus north of $10k per year(!) while all but eliminating performance bonuses for the worker bees. SES employees are not your rank-and-file person at the local Social Security office. I can tell you from personal experience, the SES employees take care of themselves extremely well, and most don't give a rat's ass about the worker bees (sounds like corporate America)!
Locality adjustment pay: for those who don't know how it works, federal pay for most employees is made up of two components: base pay and the locality adjustment. Base pay is set in the General Schedule. The locality adjustment takes into account the higher cost of living of major cities such as DC, San Francisco, New York, St. Louis, etc. The locality adjustment is added into the base pay. Employees outside the major cities get a "Rest of U.S." locality adjustment, which is very small relative to those in the major cities. Since the "Rest of U.S" locality adjustment is much smaller, there are efforts underway to move federal functions out of DC and major metros to more rural locations, which will drive down costs.
Another reason federal pay is higher is less turnover - people simply stay longer in federal jobs than they do in private-sector jobs.
Yes, it is extremely difficult to discipline and/or fire nonperforming federal employees. I personally know of cases where nonperformers were simply pushed off into a corner for years rather than firing them because the firing process is so cumbersome. And who made it cumbersome? Simple - CONGRESS did. Congress wrote the Civil Service law, so Congress is responsible, and any member of Congress who rails about it is a hypocrite if they aren't trying to fix it.
If you REALLY want to cut federal pay expenses, the only way to do it is to CUT PROGRAMS. There's no need for people if there aren't programs! Conversely, if you have programs, then you have to have people. And until Congress starts cutting programs, the number of employees will not decrease significantly! But how many members of Congress have the balls to actually eliminate programs? Not many!
That being said, simply contracting federal jobs out to the private sector doesn't always work, either. Higher-grade jobs that are very technical in nature are actually more expensive to contract out than to hire a federal worker. Federal law requires contractors to pay a wage and benefits to their employees, and then the contractor is allowed G&A, profit, travel costs, etc. on top of that. It's not uncommon to see federal contractors charge over $100/hour or more for Web programmers. Think about it - that's well over $200k/year for a full-time federal contractor employee. But the feds don't pay nearly that much for in-house talent. There are places where it makes sense to contract out, and places where it doesn't.
Having been inside the federal government, I can tell you that there are a LOT of overpaid people and there's a LOT of deadwood! But not all of them are overpaid, and there are a number of hard-working people who don't get the credit they actually deserve.
I remember one government employee, a frontline worker, who described her workplace as an inverted pyramid. At the bottom, where people do actual work, there's no one, but they have to constantly feed up paper work to more and more people above them, hence the inverted pyramid.
In reply to Some points to consider -… by GunnerySgtHartman
