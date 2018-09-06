Goldman CFO Says Report That Bank Is Abandoning Plan To Trade Cryptocurrencies As "Fake News"

One day after bitcoin and other cryptos tumbled on a Business Insider report that Goldman Sachs was abandoning plans to open a trading desk for cryptocurrencies...
... the bank's chief financial officer looked to "clear the air" what was really going on.
Speaking on stage at the TechCrunch Disrupt Conference in San Francisco, Goldman Sachs CFO Martin Chavez said "I never thought I would hear myself use this term but I really have to describe that news as fake news," CNBC reported.
Chavez looked to knock down the report about the banking dialing back plans, but also make clear that there's never been a timeline for this effort.
"When we talked about exploring digital assets that it was going to be exploration that would be evolving over time. Maybe someone who was thinking about our activities here got very excited that we would be making markets as principal and physical bitcoin, and as they got into it they realized part of the evolution but its not here yet."
The price of bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies tumbled after the initial report earlier this week, which however was never confirmed by Goldman. The Wall Street bank had been considering the launch of some sort of cryptocurrency option for clients for the past year. But it's never been quite clear just what the bank was planning.
"In response to client interest in digital currencies, we are exploring how best to serve them in this space," a Goldman spokeswoman told CNBC in October, when outgoing CEO Lloyd Blankfein tweeted that Goldman was "still thinking about bitcoin," and that the bank was "not endorsing/rejecting."
"Know that folks also were skeptical when paper money displaced gold," Blankfein said at the time.
Comments
Thinking the cryptoshpere cares about Goldman Sucks is fake news.
The day after prices are hammered people understand at last. Ha ha ha
And remember : Chavez works for them now.
The big banksters behind successful cryptocurrencies likely isn't fake news.
Market says no.
https://bitcoincharts.com/charts/bitstampUSD#rg60ztgSzm1g10zm2g25zv
No, we didn't abandon our plans....but it sure did make for a better entry point for us
roh. roh kay tehn.
People trade based on news. Dumb as fuck in my opinion. Goldman is smart to take advantage. Fundamentals or you eventually lose to manipulators. Things to know: Can the crypto actually be used, and which ones are? Things you'd think investors would ask.
It's only fake news if Trump says so!
Boooooo Goldman
I want to see Mcafee eat his own dick as promised
McAfee is never going to eat his dick you bitchcuntlickerface guy.
EAT YO DICK!
EAT YO DICK!
EAT YO DICK!
Hopefully he isn't circumcised, then he could then actually eat his dick and be none the worse. Potato foreskins, mmmmm.
#FreeJohnCorzine
Ridiculous! GS damn well knows an easy to exploit pump and dump sucker trade like cryptocurrencies when it sees one.
When did Goldman hire the most interesting man in the world to be CFO?
I don't always fuck muppets, but when I do, I do it under the guidance of Lloyd Blankfein.
... Because he drives me from behind
Without his hands.
.
Buttcoin holders can cash out and buy tesla....get screwed twice.
Except for the fact that they won't?
the banksters already control the crypto space, like they do the phyzz.
No they certainly do not... well, unless they have possession of the Satoshi hoard (which might be possible).
the banks use ripple for payments. people sell bitcoin to acquire ripple. voela the banks now have bitcoin. https://ripple.com/xrp/
ripple is a joke, not even crypto.
Take a look at the "index" used for the 2 futures contracts and see how trivially easy it would be to manipulate the underlying and thus the price of the futures contracts ....
yep. but you can't manipulate BIT FIX!! https://www.totalcryptos.com/fix muahahahahaaa
oh no! the zergs are getting agitated
Apparently, it had nothing to do with the Bitcoin's price drop because the price is not recovering.
So somebody bet big and shorted bitcoin just before the fake news, fake news hit bitcoin plunged, the same person walked away a much richer man...
Wat?? What will the drug deals and cartels do with no Cryptocurrencies??
It's fake news until they unload their position.
Good for Goldman. It should support the illegal Ponzi schemes. That is what it does.