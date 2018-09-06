Mueller Reportedly Offers Trump Legal Team "Formula" For In-Person Interview

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:50

And the saga continues...

Two days after the New York Times reported that Special Counsel Robert Mueller informed President Trump's legal team in a letter that he would accept written answers to questions about whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia, Bloomberg reported Thursday that Mueller has delivered a "formula" to Trump's lawyers for doing an in-person interview, appearing to contradict the implication that Mueller is giving up on securing an interview with the president.

Mueller

As its source for the new information, Bloomberg cited an interview with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office has given Donald Trump’s lawyers a proposal "that lays out a formula for doing" an interview with the president, according to his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

"There are a few things wrong with it," Giuliani said in an interview Thursday. He said he can’t discuss the details because "it’s just too sensitive at this point."

If nothing else, the report confirms that Trump's legal team is still haggling with Mueller over the terms of a possible presidential interview, a process that started more than 8 months ago. Earlier this week, leaked excerpts from an upcoming book by Watergate reporter Bob Woodward detailed an alleged episode where former Trump counsel John Dowd advised Trump to refuse the interview, saying "it's either that or an orange jumpsuit".

Giuliani confirmed that Trump attorney Jane Raskin is handling the negotiations with Mueller's team.

But for now, Giuliani said, Trump lawyer Jane Raskin is going back-and-forth on interview terms with Mueller lawyer James Quarles. They talked at least once on Wednesday, he said.

"We are in active discussions, not just an exchange of letters" Giuliani said. "We are down to a couple important points."

Giuliani said the two remaining issues are “very important to us” while declining to say what they were. If Mueller’s team won’t compromise on the key points, Giuliani, the former New York mayor, said, “I don’t think we can recommend to the president” that he do an interview.

The Times report from earlier this week specified that Mueller didn't ask for written answers on questions pertaining to  allegations that Trump obstructed justice due to the belief that the invocation of executive privilege could complicate that pursuit.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand Keyser Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:57 Permalink

If Trump thinks that agreeing to an interview would somehow improve his standing in the public among those who already hate him, he's delusional.  He could be tried for perjury just because someone at the FBI or other agency says they remember something differently, and Mueller decides they are telling the truth.  Just say no.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
warsev LetThemEatRand Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:59 Permalink

President Trump is in a no-win situation. If he testifies then Mueller will surely find someone to contradict whatever he says, leaving him open to charges of lying to the prosecutor. If he doesn't testify, he feeds ammunition to those in Congress who are looking for any reason to start impeachment proceedings.

Good luck, Mr. President.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
TemporarySecurity Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:56 Permalink

Why would anybody actually talk to any federal agent.  You can 100% be telling the truth but you neighbor lying and go to court over it.  This is a setup and Trump will be accused of breaking the law regardless of if he is lying.

Never talk to the FBI without a tape recorder, never talk to the FBI period.  They will hammer you with whatever they can regardless.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Drop-Hammer Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:56 Permalink

Mueller never before 'offered' jack-shit.  He knows that he is finished and is trying to salvage something from this debacle.  Hopefully, this Deep-Stater goes the way of John McShitstain and fast.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Cosmicserpent Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:59 Permalink

NEVER, EVER, TALK TO THE POLICE.

That's what fucking schmuck lawyers are for.

Trump should hold a press conference educating every American that we all are entitled to the 5th Amendment. 

He should say he doesn't have so say anything to anyone, and neither does any other American citizen.

I'd love to see him go on a ten minute rant about never giving the police shit.

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
navy62802 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 20:13 Permalink

How about this government offers you nothing, and you go fuck yourself. Furthermore, this President will declassify all of your documents and expose your coup. How about that you piece of shit?

Enjoy your felony charge and subsequent conviction, ass hole.