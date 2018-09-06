NJ Police Raid GoFundMe Scammers After Couple Spends $400K In Donations For Homeless Vet

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 17:20

Police in Florence Township, New Jersey executed a search warrant Thursday morning to comb through the home of a couple who raised over $400,000 for a Philadelphia homeless man, Johnny Bobbitt Jr, reports CNN

Florence Township Chief of Police Brian Boldizar said that the warrant was for a search of a property belonging to McClure and D'Amico. 

In a statement, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott A. Coffina confirmed a search warrant had been executed "in connection with a criminal investigation into the Johnny Bobbitt matter" but said the couple have not been charged with anything. -CNN

Last October, Bobbitt came across Kate McClure after she had become stranded on the side of I-95 in a bad section of Philadelphia.  Even though he was living on the streets, he used his last 20 dollars to buy her some gasoline so that she could get home.

To thank him, McClure and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help Bobbitt get off the streets.  The original goal was to raise $10,000, but the story went mega-viral and the campaign ultimately raised a total of $403,000. But McClure and D’Amico never gave Bobbitt the money. Instead, they took charge of it and bought him the things that they thought he “needed”.

As we previously reported, Bobbitt lawyered up and has alleged that the couple committed fraud and conspiracy by taking large amounts of the donations to "enjoy a lifestyle they could not afford" and using the account as "their personal piggy bank." Bobbitt's attorney, Chris Fallon, asked a judge to appoint a supervisor to manage the money in the fundraising account.

And last Thursday a judge gave the South Jersey couple less than a day to hand over what's left of the $400,000 they raised through a GoFundMe campaign for Johnny Bobbitt Jr.

On Tuesday, the Philly Inquirer reported that Fallon said he was told the money is all gone.

Fallon said he learned of the missing money in a conference call Tuesday morning with lawyers for Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico, the Burlington County couple accused of mismanaging the money raised for Bobbitt.

“It completely shocked me when I heard,” said Fallon. “It came as a complete surprise to me.”

Word of the missing money came on the same day Bobbitt’s lawyers asked a judge to impose sanctions on the couple after the pair missed a court-ordered deadline to hand over the remaining GoFundMe money.

The couple told the Inquirer and Daily News last month that about $200,000 of the money remained. The balance, they said, had been spent to help Bobbitt. Bobbitt's attorneys say he has received closer to $75,000, including the cost of the camper and an SUV, both since sold.

D'Amico admitted spending $500 of the GoFundMe money to gamble at SugarHouse Casino, but he said he paid it back with his winnings.

Jacqueline Promislo, one of Bobbitt's three pro bono lawyers, said in a phone interview as they mulled further legal action: "We're really concerned about the flight risk." The lawyers asked the judge to issue sanctions requiring D'Amico and McClure to remain in New Jersey, surrender their passports, post a bond, and be barred from spending any money in their bank accounts.

According to the application for sanctions, D'Amico and McClure failed to comply with the court's 24-hour deadline "without explanation or request for extension."

GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Withorne said Tuesday that the company had deposited $20,000 into the escrow account created by Bobbitt's attorneys to provide assistance for him while an investigation into the case proceeds. The Inquirer reports that Fallon said the $20,000 will be used for six months of housing and food for Bobbitt.

"We are working with law enforcement officials to ensure Johnny receives all of the funds raised on his behalf," Withorne said.

"While we assist law enforcement with their ongoing investigation, GoFundMe is also working with Johnny's legal team to ensure he's receiving support while the remaining funds are being recovered."

As for donors, if GoFundMe determines that donations were misused, the company says it refunds individual contributions of up to $1,000.

Finally, some potentially good news is that Bobbitt’s legal team says that they were able to enroll their client in a 28-day residential detox program on Monday.

swmnguy HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 17:51 Permalink

Nah, she just shouldn't have stolen the money she raised for a charitable purpose.  

There's a legitimate concern about giving a homeless junkie $400,000.  Might as well give him a loaded gun or a box of rat poison.  But with that kind of jing, it wouldn't be difficult to set up some kind of trust to make sure the guy didn't kill himself right away with the money.

Or hell, do whatever; except don't steal it.  If they'd had the money to give to the court, they wouldn't have a problem, would they.  Problem is, they stole it already before the court asked.

waspwench Thu, 09/06/2018 - 17:25 Permalink

A couple start up a GoFundMe for a homeless person.   They rake in $400,000 from gullible idiots and then claim to have spent it all (which means that they have stashed it someplace.)   Homeless person gets nothing.

This is despicable behaviour, but it is really illegal?   What laws have they broken?   They raised the money, they claimed it was for the homeless guy, they changed their minds and decided to keep it.

finametrics waspwench Thu, 09/06/2018 - 17:35 Permalink

being a scam-artist shyster on this level deserves punishment, the fact that scumbags like you are out there defending these jokers is shameful. lastly, they obviously broke the explicit gofundme agreement they signed (in addition to other fraud/false pretense laws). not sure what community college you dropped out of, but that wasn't too much of a stretch to recognize. plus didn't you learn anything from your mothers mistake last year?

https://nypost.com/2017/05/05/woman-arrested-for-faking-cancer-in-gofun…

Malleus Maleficarum finametrics Thu, 09/06/2018 - 18:21 Permalink

I agree, if it is proven that this couple did what they're accused of doing with malice aforethought, they should be punished. Personally, I'd get creative and maybe make them panhandle $400,000 to give to the alleged victim, though, by the time this is over, they'll be panhandling regardless. 

That said, everyone - and I mean everyone - accused of a crime deserves a vigorous defense, and defending an accused scumbag doesn't make one a scumbag (though we are dealing with lawyers, so...) If we lived in a world with nothing but prosecutors, we'd all be in prison. Also, ad hominem attacks and insulting peoples' mothers is unnecessary and juvenile. 

finametrics Thu, 09/06/2018 - 17:26 Permalink

fantastic news, i was hoping these losers would face justice. some people just have a 'scumbag look'. hard to describe it, but these 2 definitely fit that description.

Giant Meteor Thu, 09/06/2018 - 17:29 Permalink

"Finally, some potentially good news is that Bobbitt’s legal team says that they were able to enroll their client in a 28-day residential detox program on Monday."

And on the 29th day, God said, "Let there be 325,000 large in your new bank account!"

Always look on the bright side of life ;-)

On another note, cash out just as soon as you can or it'll be gone again before you can say Wells Fargo .. or Chase even ..