"Thank You Chairman Kim" - Trump Responds To North Korea's Pledge Of Denuclearization

Late Wednesday evening North Korea announced it would pursue denuclearization by the end of President Trump's first term, or by early 2021. The announcement came via South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his national security advisor Chung Eui-yong, who met with North Korea's Kim Jong Un the day prior.
Kim has reportedly set down a timeline for denuclearization, the first step of which is a meeting summit between himself and the South Korean president in Pyongyang on Sept. 18-20, during which the two have pledged to discuss "practical measures" toward denuclearization.
This included a personal "good faith" message reportedly sent from Kim to President Trump via the South Korean envoy, to which the president has already responded early Thursday morning via Twitter: Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims “unwavering faith in President Trump.” Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together! - Trump stated.
Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims “unwavering faith in President Trump.” Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2018
Kim conveyed the message to President Trump which reportedly reaffirms Kim's trust in Trump regarding prior diplomatic openings, despite the White House canceling a visit to Pyongyang by the secretary of state last month citing lack of progress.
That message, South Korean national security advisor Chung told reporters after his visit, included that, “He particularly emphasized that he has never said anything negative about President Trump.”
Crucially, the developments represent the first time Kim has ever suggested a timeline for dismantling his nuclear weapons program.
Previously the North has offered to give up its nukes only if extensive security guarantees were delivered by Washington, including the removal of all American troops currently stationed on the peninsula and the dismantling of what's been referred to as its 'nuclear umbrella' of deterrence from South Korea and Japan.
The talks included an agreement to to open a liaison office ahead of the Moon-Kim summit to lay the ground work for "practical measures" to be agreed upon.
In his remarks on the planned timeline, Chung further said that Kim showed “frustration over the doubt raised by some parts of the international community about his willingness to denuclearize, and asked us to convey his message to the United States”.
“He said he would appreciate that such good faith is accepted with good faith,” Chung said. “He expressed his strong will to carry out more proactive measures toward denuclearization if action is taken in response to the North’s preemptive steps.”
According to Chung, Kim desires to see the US take equally significant good faith moves such as the North's recent reported dismantling of a nuclear test site as well as a missile engine facility, beyond mere recent pledged of suspending joint military exercises with the South.
While US officials have yet to comment on the developments, and the full contents of Kim's message to Trump have yet to be revealed, North Korean media appeared to confirm the pledge, with the official KCNA news agency saying Kim told the South’s envoys that his “fixed stand” was to transform the Korean peninsula into “a cradle of peace without nuclear weapons, free from nuclear threat”, according to Reuters.
This could constitute the first important breakthrough since Kim and Trump's historic summit in Singamore last June and a fresh sign that Kim is willing to follow through on work toward total denuclearization.
Comments
Trump is a far better leader and negotiator than Obama was. And it drives liberals nuts!
Funny how Obama was the war monger, starting new wars in Syria, Libya, and Yemen, and Trump is the one pushing for peace and less war.
I am a conservative Canadian and find trump an idiot narcissist who believe he created the world to do what he pleases with it.
there are junior players 1000000% better than him.
not everything has to have a crooked element like his businesses , governing you must know history, geography and mostly you have to know how to count.
In reply to Trump is a far better leader… by lester1
Get your own country in order before you bad mouth ours. Canada is in deep doo-doo.
In reply to I am a conservative Canadian… by Davidduke2000
Two Bros' with Wacky Haircuts ...
In reply to Get your own country in… by OCnStiggs
.gov is insidious - they make it so Trump has to communicate directly because they will not convey Trump's intended message.
The whole thing needs to be flushed.
In reply to g by BaBaBouy
Every nuclear explosion in history mapped:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-every-year-in-the-history-of-…
In reply to Get your own country in… by OCnStiggs
nobody dies on the street in Canada from lack of healthcare or food, while the us thousands of people die because they have to choose between paying the credit card and paying the doctor.
Go back to eating dog food like during the Reagan era, at that time I have a us home, a cabin cruiser in vermont and was spending over 6 month spending my money in the us, all that came to a stop when the border patrols started to look at us Canadians as villains.
Sold all my us assets, liquidated my us bank account and repatriated the money to Canada and purchased gold since.
In reply to Get your own country in… by OCnStiggs
You'd rather have metro-sexual Trudeau?
Man you are a fucking idiot.
In reply to I am a conservative Canadian… by Davidduke2000
Your a real class act... The guy lives in Canada and tells the truth about Trump. SO you blast his leader and call him a fucking idiot ? Zero scum !
In reply to You'd rather have metro… by 107cicero
you are an imbecile as you cannot read, I said I am a Conservative Canadian not a liberal Canadian and trudeau is a liberal.
In reply to You'd rather have metro… by 107cicero
Don't listen to Stiggs, you are right in what you write... Many, many, on Zerohedge are Trump supporters. THey need a place to post without having to put themselves out in Public and get bashed for their OFF opinions, racist feel, and supreme right wing agenda... Basically Paul Ryan in a bottle 50% that post here. If they had to stand behind what they say in public they would pee right there... Oops, sorry
Canada is a fine country and acting professional, Trump on the other hand... And still, those supporters continue on... I do think many are just paid to post drivel..
In reply to I am a conservative Canadian… by Davidduke2000
Fu*k off troll!!!
In reply to I am a conservative Canadian… by Davidduke2000
.....go and play with True dope!
In reply to I am a conservative Canadian… by Davidduke2000
No Canadian will ever understand why Trump got elected, Trudeau just puts the exclamation point on it.
Career politicians are in a bear market right now and they are about to go over the waterfall soon.
In reply to I am a conservative Canadian… by Davidduke2000
as expected, americans are slaves to the master in the white house regardless who he is even the village idiot will have followers.
In reply to I am a conservative Canadian… by Davidduke2000
Kim has Dotard for a fool. Trump is fucking dreaming if he thinks NK will give up their nukes
In reply to Trump is a far better leader… by lester1
Sure he is, the N.K. leader just bought 3 years and the end of Trump disastrous term will have come and gone and nothing will have changed. This is a 6 month job, tops... Trump got played, AGAIN!
In reply to Trump is a far better leader… by lester1
6 month job. your an idiot. I cant even redo a bathroom in 6 months. Just finding someone who knows how can take months. This is why I hate idiots. You state this as fact. Blow me dipshit
In reply to Sure he is, the N.K. leader… by Calvertsbio
We are STILL in Syria, Libya, Yemen, and Afthanistan, not to mention continued drone strikes.
Does that sound like peace to you?
In reply to Trump is a far better leader… by lester1
“He particularly emphasized that he has never said anything negative about President Trump.”
Hahahaha. Then who gave Dotard all those great nicknames?
Somebody got a blowjob or something.
hard for Kim to do business with merica, as merica is more fucked up than North Korea
Unmasking the Elite control of the Deep State and the MIC.
Most excellent Mr. President. You have done what no other POTUS has been able -or willing, to do.
MAGA.
What a schmuck.... Guy is a joke on a stick, nothing more... Now who will he threaten to fire today ? Sessions will be first, and he will proclaim as the head of... that he should know who is spreading gossip to NYT... You just cant write such a great story about such a LOSER
In reply to Unmasking the Elite control… by OCnStiggs
Trump is a moron to believe him
i've read this book before...
68 years of war between N and S Korea ... and it continues. Since N. Korea invaded the S. in 1950 ... Lil' Kim and M.O.O.N should finally sign a formal end to the last century stupidity.
de-nuking is a fine goal-- but formally ending the war this Fall would be a bigger win for all. Just Do It FFS !
maybe a cat turd from last century can finally be buried ?
DONARD WHO?
There is no substitute for negotiating from a position of strength.
Yea, how about that, Trump thanks him for doing a 6 month job in 4 years... A year after he is gone it will be done... Trump said thank you because he is distracted and that is why N.K. reached out, they knew Trump would use it as a "feel good"
In reply to There is no substitute for… by Swamp Yankee