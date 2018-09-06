"Thank You Chairman Kim" - Trump Responds To North Korea's Pledge Of Denuclearization

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 07:13

Late Wednesday evening North Korea announced it would pursue denuclearization by the end of President Trump's first term, or by early 2021. The announcement came via South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his national security advisor Chung Eui-yong, who met with North Korea's Kim Jong Un the day prior.

Kim has reportedly set down a timeline for denuclearization, the first step of which is a meeting summit between himself and the South Korean president in Pyongyang on Sept. 18-20, during which the two have pledged to discuss "practical measures" toward denuclearization.

This included a personal "good faith" message reportedly sent from Kim to President Trump via the South Korean envoy, to which the president has already responded early Thursday morning via TwitterKim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims “unwavering faith in President Trump.” Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together! - Trump stated. 

Kim conveyed the message to President Trump which reportedly reaffirms Kim's trust in Trump regarding prior diplomatic openings, despite the White House canceling a visit to Pyongyang by the secretary of state last month citing lack of progress.

That message, South Korean national security advisor Chung told reporters after his visit, included that“He particularly emphasized that he has never said anything negative about President Trump.”

Crucially, the developments represent the first time Kim has ever suggested a timeline for dismantling his nuclear weapons program.

Previously the North has offered to give up its nukes only if extensive security guarantees were delivered by Washington, including the removal of all American troops currently stationed on the peninsula and the dismantling of what's been referred to as its 'nuclear umbrella' of deterrence from South Korea and Japan. 

The talks included an agreement to to open a liaison office ahead of the Moon-Kim summit to lay the ground work for "practical measures" to be agreed upon. 

In his remarks on the planned timeline, Chung further said that Kim showed “frustration over the doubt raised by some parts of the international community about his willingness to denuclearize, and asked us to convey his message to the United States”.

“He said he would appreciate that such good faith is accepted with good faith,” Chung said. “He expressed his strong will to carry out more proactive measures toward denuclearization if action is taken in response to the North’s preemptive steps.” 

According to Chung, Kim desires to see the US take equally significant good faith moves such as the North's recent reported dismantling of a nuclear test site as well as a missile engine facility, beyond mere recent pledged of suspending joint military exercises with the South. 

While US officials have yet to comment on the developments, and the full contents of Kim's message to Trump have yet to be revealed, North Korean media appeared to confirm the pledge, with the official KCNA news agency saying Kim told the South’s envoys that his “fixed stand” was to transform the Korean peninsula into “a cradle of peace without nuclear weapons, free from nuclear threat”, according to Reuters.

This could constitute the first important breakthrough since Kim and Trump's historic summit in Singamore last June and a fresh sign that Kim is willing to follow through on work toward total denuclearization. 

Politics

lester1 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 07:14 Permalink

Trump is a far better leader and negotiator than Obama was. And it drives liberals nuts!

 

Funny how Obama was the war monger, starting new wars in Syria, Libya, and Yemen, and Trump is the one pushing for peace and less war. 

Davidduke2000 lester1 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 07:19 Permalink

I am a conservative Canadian and find trump an idiot narcissist who believe he created the world to do what he pleases with it.

there are junior players 1000000% better than him.

not everything has to have a crooked element like his businesses , governing you must know history, geography and mostly you have to know how to count. 

Davidduke2000 OCnStiggs Thu, 09/06/2018 - 07:47 Permalink

nobody dies on the street in Canada from lack of healthcare or food, while the us thousands of people die because they have to choose between paying the credit card and paying the doctor.

Go back to eating dog food like during the Reagan era, at that time I have a us home, a cabin cruiser in vermont and was spending over 6 month spending my money in the us, all that came to a stop when the border patrols started to look at us Canadians as villains.

Sold all my us assets, liquidated my us bank account and repatriated the money to Canada and purchased gold since.

Calvertsbio Davidduke2000 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 07:39 Permalink

Don't listen to Stiggs, you are right in what you write... Many, many, on Zerohedge are Trump supporters. THey need a place to post without having to put themselves out in Public and get bashed for their OFF opinions, racist feel, and supreme right wing agenda... Basically Paul Ryan in a bottle 50% that post here. If they had to stand behind what they say in public they would pee right there... Oops, sorry

Canada is a fine country and acting professional, Trump on the other hand... And still, those supporters continue on... I do think many are just paid to post drivel..

boostedhorse Thu, 09/06/2018 - 07:15 Permalink

“He particularly emphasized that he has never said anything negative about President Trump.”

 

Hahahaha. Then who gave Dotard all those great nicknames?

OCnStiggs Thu, 09/06/2018 - 07:19 Permalink

Unmasking the Elite control of the Deep State and the MIC.

Most excellent Mr. President. You have done what no other POTUS has been able -or willing, to do.

MAGA.

 

21st.century Thu, 09/06/2018 - 07:28 Permalink

68 years of war between N and S Korea ... and it continues. Since N. Korea invaded the S. in 1950 ... Lil' Kim and M.O.O.N should finally sign a formal end to the last century stupidity.

de-nuking is a fine goal-- but formally ending  the war this Fall would be a bigger win for all. Just Do It FFS !

maybe a cat turd from last century can finally be buried ?