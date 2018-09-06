One Word Has People Convinced That Mike Pence Is Mystery Author Of Scathing NYT Op-Ed

Is Vice President Mike Pence trying to pull off a "House of Cards"-style scheme to undermine Trump and increase his own chances of assuming the presidency?
Apparently, more than a few journalists believe that might be the case. According to the Huffington Post, some believe that the use of a single word - "lodestar" - is a crucial tell pointing toward Pence as the op-ed's author. During the op-ed's final paragraphs the mystery author refers to John McCain as "a lodestar for restoring honor to public life and our national dialogue."
Senator John McCain put it best in his farewell letter. All Americans should heed his words and break free of the tribalism trap, with the high aim of uniting through our shared values and love of this great nation.
We may no longer have Senator McCain. But we will always have his example - a lodestar for restoring honor to public life and our national dialogue. Mr. Trump may fear such honorable men, but we should revere them.
There is a quiet resistance within the administration of people choosing to put country first. But the real difference will be made by everyday citizens rising above politics, reaching across the aisle and resolving to shed the labels in favor of a single one: Americans.
Pence has, of course, categorically denied these allegations and affirmed his loyalty to the president.
The Vice President puts his name on his Op-Eds. The @nytimes should be ashamed and so should the person who wrote the false, illogical, and gutless op-ed. Our office is above such amateur acts.— Jarrod Agen (@VPComDir) September 6, 2018
Still, one video circulating on twitter shows Pence using the word in eight different speeches dating back to 2001, when he was a Congressman from Indiana.
Here's Pence saying #Lodestar eight times, going back to 2001. I'm just saying! pic.twitter.com/oWWtngCgpK— Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) September 6, 2018
Holy crap, it's true! I searched my White House Gmail for "lodestar," there were 4 examples, all Pence. [Obama said it once in 2011] Either he wrote the op-ed, or someone very clever wants people to think he did https://t.co/sbKBajt7eg #lodestar pic.twitter.com/xn8fig3zjk— Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) September 6, 2018
Others pointed out that the op-ed's praise for McCain would rule out Trump hardliners like Stephen Miller as the author.
The word is "LODESTAR." Note that it comes in the same paragraph praising John McCain. That would rule out flame-throwers like Stephen Miller and Dan Scavino and suggest someone with Senate ties. This reveal is not going to take long. pic.twitter.com/NwnUtvFlko— Dan downLODESTAR Bloom (@danbl00m) September 5, 2018
At the very least, there's some evidence to suggest that the author is a man. As Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs pointed out yesterday, the Times' official Twitter feed may have inadvertently revealed their gender.
NYT tweet suggests the anonymous senior admin official is a man -- "he."— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 5, 2018
The official complains Trump "engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions." https://t.co/HsNLRTCK5d pic.twitter.com/6GRD4Lbdbn
Though Jacobs also reported that several officials have told her that they suspect the author's "seniority" isn't as ironclad as the Times implied.
Several sources now saying they have doubts the anonymous senior admin official works in the West Wing — more probably works elsewhere, in one of the departments. @KellyannePolls on Fox says “hundreds of folks that would qualify for that title alone.”— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 6, 2018
For those who aren't familiar with the word, Merriam-Webster defines "lodestar" as "a star that leads or guides" or a person who "serves as an inspiration, model, or guide."
To be sure, the Pence theory isn't without its holes. Trump staffers have said previously that they pay attention to the idioms employed by others as a defense mechanism when speaking to the press under the guise of anonymity.
"To cover my tracks, I usually pay attention to other staffers’ idioms and use that in my background quotes. That throws the scent off me," one White House official told Axios.
But online betting markets have put Pence at the top of the list of suspects, with MyBookie currently reflecting 2-to-3 odds on Pence ass the culprit, per the New York Post. The favorite right now, at 1-3 odds, is "the field" - i.e. someone not listed among the 18 most likely senior admin officials, according to the Costa-Rica-based betting operation.
Still, at first brush, the theory makes a degree of sense: As first in line for the throne, Pence undoubtedly has the most to gain from the collapse of the Trump presidency. But it's equally likely that a more junior official could've intentionally included these cues to sow discord in the ranks.
As the Trump administration has proved time and time again, anything is possible in the West Wing.
Comments
Don already knows who's pushing his luck too far. He's just playing cat and mouse because he's a sophisticated predator. He wouldn't publicly speak about treason if it was a real one... Odds are this is totally fabricated and he's now building and using momentum to topple the media. And these idiot pseudo resistant dudes still haven't adapted to his strategy.
There is a very straightforward way to know who's behind this paper : deep learning of writing patterns will spit out the lucky winner in no time. Just submit previous essays from the candidates there and see the results here...
And yes, besides his little cruel eyes, Mike Pence makes terrible clothing choices, between ugly cheap cotton shirts and neckties he's not able to tie correctly... Someone teaches him the Windsor knot at least.
VEEP!
In reply to Don knows by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Based on one word? Someone else could have used that word to throw them off to think it was Pence or someone who works for Pence.
In reply to VEEP! http://www.invtots.com… by thereasonablei…
one thing is for sure ... pency has been groomed for this job ... a small minded person who follows instructions ... carefully selected
In reply to Based on one word? by Took Red Pill
One must admire, or at least respect the power of, such a brilliant divide and conquer psyops.
Almost as good as 'QAnon'.
In reply to he by Pandelis
not sure pence is entirely a team member ... he has been told to wait for more ... being around the trump tower, you can see why pence would believe it besides the fact that he must have been talking to real players that he knows they are real players ...
having said all that, 100% this is coordinated ... it is no coincidence it comes out at the same time with Bob Woodwards book, Theresa May verdict on assailant of the failed attempt to kill in salisbury soil, big offensive in Idlib (where trimp is doing a 180 degrees and being a team member again ... to name just a few ... it is the end of the line ... that economist magazine "prediction" from 1988 on 30 years later comes to mind ... time for the US to come down hard i suppose ...
In reply to One must admire such a… by Cognitive Dissonance
This is ridiculous.
I'm not sure I'd ever trust Pence to be President. But he's not a Moron.
(This just shows you how utterly and completely out of control our Deep State is - they even stoop to Framing the Vice President.)
In reply to not sure pence is entirely a… by Pandelis
"Well this NYT op-ed changes everything. I'll vote for the unhinged leftist commie libturds from now on" <--- never said by anyone after reading NYT propaganda, ever.
In reply to This is ridiculous. I'm… by The First Rule
Trump should confine that war maniac, Pence, to that small Navy observatory where he lives until 2020.
... and take away his computers and phones until 2020, too.
Then select someone sane and not a buddy to mass murderers as his second term running mate.
In reply to "Well this NYT op-ed changes… by MagicHandPuppet
Only one man would give me the raspberry...LODESTAR
In reply to Trump should confine that… by bismillah
My 2 PEN¢E WORTH!
Place your bets!
In reply to Only one man would give me… by StackShinyStuff
McCain and honor in the same sentence? I would say you are looking for a crack smoker.
In reply to Z by B-Bond
But he IS a moron. All the war mongering pharisees are morons.
Pence is a pro war psychopath who is very much disconnected from his tortured soul and is a simple biological robot devoid of higher levels of thought.
Pence is literally a moron. Only humans have souls and access to imagination, inspiration, intuition, empathy: pharisees DO NOT. They are all robotic machines: morons.
In reply to This is ridiculous. I'm… by The First Rule
There being so many convoluted theories floating around, here's mine. Trump, Pence and friends arranged this whole editorial/reaction incident. As you point out, many other stories were suddenly demoted to by-the-way status. This gives Trump another reason to urge his supporters to be enraged. It also could provide courage for purges within the administration, someqthing it has long needed. Diverse elements of the MSM are even attacking each other. Ultimately, ask yourselves: cui bono? Who benefits?
It is all too confusing. I'm getting a headache. Back to munching on dark chocolate and watching cat videos.
In reply to not sure pence is entirely a… by Pandelis
Deep state
In reply to One must admire such a… by Cognitive Dissonance
lol...what a "lode" of horseshit...now they're trying to take out Pence based on what very well be a completely fabricated op-ed run in the NYT's.
#Desperation ;-)
In reply to Deep state by Solomonpal
Millions were beginning to think that that Trump wasn't really leading the charge against the NWO and that he was really part of the NWO himself--just like the NYT and the person who wrote the op-ed, but by attacking Trump, these NWO stooges proved Trump is leading the charge against the NWO, and proved (after the Sarah Jeong scandal) to just as many others that the NYT really is the most trustworthy institution in America ... just when both the NYT and Trump needed some street cred the most ... and there's no way we are getting played ... and there's no way this could be just theater ... or a psyop ... oh wait ...
In reply to lol...what a "lode" of… by nmewn
kill them both with one op-ed
In reply to lol...what a "lode" of… by nmewn
It’s brilliant. Trump fires Pence, Dems take over House at midterms, impeach Trump with a vacant VP seat...Speaker of House takes over.
The perfect coup.
In reply to lol...what a "lode" of… by nmewn
Very few people ever voted for Pence, his removal will not hurt the GOP vote one bit.
It was clear he was a pharisee shit before the election, he is the modern Brutus.
In reply to It’s brilliant. Trump fires… by NumberNone
Deep state
In reply to One must admire such a… by Cognitive Dissonance
It's funny how the media won't focus on how often the words "pizza" and "pasta" come out of the mouths of public people in bizarre contexts.
In reply to One must admire such a… by Cognitive Dissonance
Really don't think Pence is a "small minded person who follows instructions". More likely, he's Trump's life insurance: a man liberals would hate to have as President even more than Trump. Reduces the assassination temptation, you see.
In reply to he by Pandelis
Wasn’t there a ZH article a few weeks ago about an algorithm that could predict the author of a text, to a very high 90’s percentile, based on speech patterns?
I say we try it out and root out this “saboteur”.
However, I think we’d find that they are a fake.
Something about it feels contrived, why would a deep spate functionary expose the apparatus that controls power regardless of who is elected? What is the first rule of Fight Club?
I have a suspicion it is a plant, in an effort to convince the masses that the deep state does exist. They are preaching to the choir here at ZH, but 98% of the country has absolutely no idea what the fuck Deep State even means. This makes it real for the common man, In that respect, I guess it’s a good thing. It just feels fake though.
In reply to Based on one word? by Took Red Pill
Yeah, but can this algo identify another algo?
In reply to Wasn’t there a ZH article a… by divingengineer
Bingo!
In reply to Based on one word? by Took Red Pill
I use that word frequently, so I'm NYTAnon!
In reply to Based on one word? by Took Red Pill
As much as I dislike Pence and believe he was a bad choice on Trump's part, the NYT's Op-Ed is sounding more and more like it was written by a bot.
In reply to VEEP! http://www.invtots.com… by thereasonablei…
Or a terribly disturbed and very nasty Asia Lesbian "American" at the NYT. Or it could be Sims himself.
In reply to As much as I dislike Pence… by Whoa Dammit
Pence was the second worst choice close behind Jeff Session. All deep state swamp dwellers are GUTLESS FUCKING COWARDS who should be dragged into the street and HUNG like the FILTHY TRAITORS they are.
In reply to As much as I dislike Pence… by Whoa Dammit
Trump and Sessions were part of a deal, I believe, with who I know not.
They are so incongruous with Trump they must be there as deep state reps to keep things “sane” for the elites.
I don’t know this for a fact but newly elected presidents all disappear for a few days and probably get sat down for “the talk” by the military or security agencies or whoever.
Im sure the prospect of getting your fucking head blown off like JFK is a topic of conversation in those first few days.
In reply to As much as I dislike Pence… by Whoa Dammit
The author knows how to throw suspicion away from himself. If I were to write that treasonous article, I would try to frame someone, else.
In reply to VEEP! http://www.invtots.com… by thereasonablei…
I sure wouldn’t use a word as uncommon as lodestar, especially if I had a habit of using it in the past. It’s very curious, if it’s a deliberate misdirection it is brilliant and we are dealing with a very dangerous individual.
In reply to The author knows how to… by bunkers
Why don't they just use Facebook's and Twitter's word Algo's to figure it out?
In reply to Don knows by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Border wall, anyone? Otherwise all this bullshit won't mean a thing in 25 years, or sooner. Blue Texas and that's all she wrote.
Trump had Indiana in the bag, never understood why he picked Pence in the first place or Sessions for that matter.
In reply to Border wall, anyone? … by QE4MeASAP
maybe the Evangelical votes w/Pence- those mouthbreathers love Israel.
In reply to Trump had Indiana in the bag… by shankster
pence was sold to him ... by people who are looking few steps ahead
In reply to Maybe the Evangelical votes. by Juggernaut x2
What orfice do you breath from?
In reply to Maybe the Evangelical votes. by Juggernaut x2
Next Year in Jerusalem!!!!
In reply to Maybe the Evangelical votes. by Juggernaut x2
My guess would be that he picked Pence to solidify the conservative vote. If you go back and look on YouTube, you will see that Trump was been liberal on most issues in the past. Perhaps he was worried that would not endear him to conservatives. Sessions was appointed AFTER Trump became President, so the two decisions were made under different circumstances.
In reply to Trump had Indiana in the bag… by shankster
He could dump Sessions
In reply to My guess would be that he… by RedBaron616
Following the revelation that Donald Trump has picked Mike Pence for his Vice Presidential running mate, we heard the words "Tell me it isn't so" flowing from the mouth of many Trump supporters. Pence is viewed by many voters as one of the most divisive and polarizing politicians in America. When the announcement was made a cheer rang out in the state of Indiana, the cheer did not signal approval but was rather a joyous celebration that Indiana would soon be rid of the unpopular Republican Governor who was running an uphill campaign to be reelected. The article below from July 2016, expands on this subject.
In reply to Trump had Indiana in the bag… by shankster
Even in the deeply conservative Southern Indiana region he was losing support when Trump picked him.
In reply to Following the revelation… by Let it Go
False Flag chemical attack in Syria Staged by America/NATO between today and tomorrow!
From Vanessa Beeley and Eva Bartlett ( Paraphrasing ): " United States and NATO, to probably stage False Flag chemical attack in Jisr Al-Shugur, Syria between today and this weekend blamed falsely on Assad and the Syrian military"!
"According to residents of Eastern Ghouta, chemical weapons attacks as produced by the 'White Helmets', are alway's planned to coincide with important UN or Peace talk/meetings ( Nikki Haley is chairing a UNSC meeting tomorrow the 7th @12:00 p.m. ).
So expect a Staged chemical False Flag before the start of tomorrow's UNSC meeting!
what a Clown Show
Mike??????????
LOL, Ha, Ha, Ha! As a resident of Indiana I must say we are glad to have mike gone!
Lodestar
Located near Alpha Centauri A
In reply to Lodestar by Calvertsbio