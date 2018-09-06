Psychic Nikki Haley: If There Is A Future Chemical Weapons Attack, Assad Did It

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 12:56

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via Medium.com,

UN Ambassador and Clairvoyant Prognosticator of the Transmundane Nikki Haley has foreseen that, if there are any future chemical weapons attacks in the Syrian province of Idlib, it will most definitely be the Syrian government that is responsible and not the multiple terrorist factions in the area.

“If they want to continue to go the route of taking over Syria, they can do that,” said Nikki Haley at a UN press conference today, without explaining how a nation’s only recognized government can ‘take over’ the country it governs.

“But they cannot do it with chemical weapons. They can’t do it assaulting their people. And we’re not gonna fall for it. If there are chemical weapons that are used, we know exactly who’s gonna use them.”

Haley was referring to the Syrian government’s impending push to complete its military campaign of recapturing its land from the terrorist factions and militias who, with extensive help from the US and its allies, have been holding communities hostage in a failed attempt to take over Syria. Her supernatural prophecy is just the latest in an increasingly bizarre string of claims being advanced by political figures and establishment media that the Assad government is planning to use chemical weapons to complete that campaign in Idlib.

Their narrative is that the Russian government’s warnings of a plot by the Al Qaeda-linked terrorist factions occupying the region to stage a chemical weapons attack and frame the Syrian government for it are actually just a preemptive “smoke screen” to allow them to get away with committing war crimes. When Haley said “we’re not gonna fall for it,” this is the ‘it’ she was referring to.

So let’s unpack that a bit. I’m going to propose two different possibilities to you, and you decide for yourself which one is the more likely event to occur in the future:

Possibility 1: The actual, literal terrorist factions occupying Idlib are on the cusp of defeat with nowhere to escape to. They know for a fact that the US and its allies have launched repeated attacks on the Syrian government following chemical weapons allegations without first waiting for an investigation into those allegations. They also know for a fact that multiple high level officials in the western alliance have stated they will carry out aggressive attacks against the Syrian government in retaliation for any perceived chemical weapons attacks, and, thanks to the public prognostications from Madame Haley’s crystal ball, they also know that the Syrian government has already been assigned blame for any such attack in advance. Knowing all of these things, with their backs against the wall with the absolute certainty that getting the western military alliance on their side is their last and only chance, they get their hands on some chemical weapons and kill some of the civilians they’ve captured.

Possibility 2: On the cusp of victory, the Assad government decides to do the one thing that risks a US-led regime change military intervention in order to accomplish the crucial strategic masterstroke of killing a few kids with chlorine or sarin in front of a bunch of White Helmets cameras.

While you are weighing those two options, consider for a moment the fact that the US and its allies have an extensive history of attempting to control who governs Syria, and indeed plotted to create a violent uprising exactly as it occurred in 2011. Not after the violence had already started, but years in advance.

This is not my opinion, and it is not a conspiracy theory. It is a known fact that you can verify for yourself:

  • Here is a 2006 WikiLeaks cable in which the US government is seen exploring possible factions which could be incentivized to rise up against Assad, and ways in which psyops could be used to ensure widespread violence.

  • Here is a declassified CIA memo from 1986 in which the Central Intelligence Agency is seen exploring ways in which sectarian tensions can be inflamed to provoke a violent uprising in Syria. Here is a useful articlefeaturing excerpts from the memo showing some jarring parallels between what was being planned and what happened a quarter century later.

  • Here is a video clip of General Wesley Clark naming Syria among the countries scheduled by the Pentagon for regime change in the wake of 9/11.

  • Here is a video clip of the former Foreign Minister of France stating in plain language that he was informed by British government insiders in 2009 that a violent Syrian uprising was being planned, two years before the violence erupted.

  • Here is an article featuring a video of the former Qatari Prime Minister stating that the US and its allies were involved in the violence from the very beginning.

  • Here is an article from May of 2011 reporting on some of the extremely suspicious provocations that led to the outbreak of widespread violence. Here’s another from March 2011. Here’s another from December 2011.

You get the picture. If a man had documented his plans to murder his wife with an axe, and those plans were found after his wife turned up dead of axe wounds exactly as he’d planned them, and multiple people in the area said they’d heard him murdering her with an axe, the primary suspect in that case would not be the neighbor’s cat.

The violence in Syria was planned and orchestrated years in advance, and now hundreds of thousands of human beings are dead as a direct result. And these monsters are now pretending to be concerned about human rights?

No. Get out of Syria, you absolute ghouls. Everyone responsible for perpetrating and sustaining these horrors should spend the rest of their lives in a Hague cell. If there is a chemical weapons attack as the Syrian government moves to recapture Idlib, the last people anyone should believe is the psychopathic governments who are responsible for this catastrophe in the first place.

*  *  *

ardent Truther Thu, 09/06/2018 - 12:58 Permalink

 

Nikki Haley: "Israhell made me say it."

 

But, what she doesn't say is, "ALL Terrorists 'R' Israhell."

“The Israeli security apparatus has always been in partnership with a host of terrorist groups from the very day that these groups were even conceived.” Dr. Steve Pieczenik, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State.

 

WARNING: Disturbing Images of Israhell's Crimes

 

Brazen Heist II ZENDOG Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

What's with all the ravaged looking women at the US UN mission. Samantha Power looked like she eats kids for breakfast. Nikki Haley looks like she blows the AIPAC committee every second sunday after shabbat.

Then there is the UK rep, who looks like she needs to lay off the ice cream tub.

The Syrian UN delegate blows these bitches out of the water with his cool, tempered attitude. Kudos to him for having so much patience with Lucifer's whores.

Chupacabra-322 Brazen Heist II Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:37 Permalink

@ Brazen,

The Gas Lighting, PsyOp & False Flags will continue until the masses are completely Frightened & Brainwashed.

 

US Interference and Regime Change PsyOp

“Secret cables and reports by the U.S., Saudi and Israeli intelligence agencies indicate that the moment Assad rejected the Qatari pipeline, military and intelligence planners quickly arrived at the consensus that fomenting a Sunni uprising in Syria to overthrow the uncooperative Bashar Assad was a feasible path to achieving the shared objective of completing the Qatar/Turkey gas link. In 2009, according to WikiLeaks, soon after Bashar Assad rejected the Qatar pipeline, the CIA began funding opposition groups in Syria.”

Regime change is the only reason we or any of our proxies are there. We have NO GOOD REASON being there other than this BS.                                                         

  • The US Congress has not approved the US being in Syria.
  • The UN Security Council has not approved the US presence in Syria.
  • President Assad of Syria did not invite the US or approve the US presence in Syria.
  • Only the US deep state neocons have approved the US presence in the context of "regime change". 

 

I mean C’mon now?  These Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Deep State CIA, MI6, Mossad Psychopaths couldn’t write up a different Scripted False Narrative PsyOp to sell to the World & American People.

CHEM ATTACK PART II RETURN OF THE ASSAD.

 

The Lack of creativity among those in the Pentagram & Deep Staters is downright pathetic.  

 

Bolton is nothing more than a mere Agent of Chaos with his mission the for continuation of the Yinon Plan. 

 

I’d respect them more if they’d just said, “we seeking regime change to secure the better interests of Zionist Israel, the US & World Community.” 

 

pods loop Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:16 Permalink

How this woman ever got to the level she is at is beyond me. There is no way this lady should be in charge of even a PTA fundraising committee.

She must give one hell of a blowjob.

RagnarRedux apocalypticbrother Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:49 Permalink

Not sure why you mention Jews, but for that, it's both actually. There are familial aspects(mtDNA, matrilineal, Y-Chromosome, Cohanim), and genetic PCA charts Jewish groups more closely related to each other than to other racial/ethnic groups.

Studies On Jewish Ethnicity

https://davidduke.com/rethinking-khazar-theory/

http://marchofthetitans.com/2013/08/11/race-or-religion-jewish-genes-id…

http://marchofthetitans.com/2013/08/11/israel-starts-using-dna-tests-to…

http://www.aish.com/ci/sam/48936742.html

https://www.haaretz.com/.premium-ashkenazi-gene-increases-schizophrenia…

https://www.timesofisrael.com/ashkenazi-jews-descend-from-350-people-st…

 

 

Skip gmrpeabody Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:47 Permalink

Nimrata Randhawa (“Nikki Haley”) is a Sikh, the GOP is SH*T and Trump KNOWS it, he is in the fight of his life and he KNOWS who his enemies are...
She is anti-White as is MOST of the GOP, save for a few like The Donald.

THIS is why Trump had bombed Syria in 2017, another BIG LIE:

Something is Not Adding Up In Idlib Chemical Weapons Attack April 04, 2017

For one, seen in the above picture, the White Helmets are handling the corpses of people without sufficient safety gear, most particularly with the masks mostly used , as well as no gloves. Although this may seem insignificant, understanding the nature of sarin gas that the opposition claim was used, only opens questions.

Within seconds of exposure to sarin, the affects of the gas begins to target the muscle and nervous system. There is an almost immediate release of the bowels and the bladder, and vomiting is induced. When sarin is used in a concentrated area, it has the likelihood of killing thousands of people. Yet, such a dangerous gas, and the White Helmets are treating bodies with little concern to their exposed skin. This has to raise questions.

It also raises the question why a doctor in a hospital full of victims of sarin gas has the time to tweet and make video calls. This will probably be dismissed and forgotten however.

Huge US Weapons Cache Found in al-Qaeda Base in “Rebel”-Held Syria July 7, 2018

Trump Warns Russians of “Something Something Humanitarianism Syria”
Roy Batty and Andrew Anglin September 4, 2018

Lumberjack Lumberjack Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

Imagine what some folks will do for a pair of shoes...

Nikki, King of Binomo sold her soul for a pair:

https://m.jpost.com/International/Netanyahu-to-Haley-Thanks-for-combating-vilification-of-Israel-at-UN-566638

 

https://www.fitsnews.com/2016/02/20/nikki-haley-used-that-high-heels-line-again/

https://www.redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2017/12/21/nikki-haley-kicked-un-heels/