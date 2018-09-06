Revenge: Trump Threatens "Deep State" With Declassification "To Find Additional Corruption" As GOP Allies Call For Release

One day after the New York Times published an anonymous op-ed alleging that a cabal of "resisters" within the White House is actively subverting the Commander in Chief, President Trump threatened to declassify documents which might uncover "Additional Corruption," right as his GOP allies on Capitol Hill are calling on him to use his Presidential authority to declassify and release reams documents related to the DOJ's Russia probe.
"The Deep State and the Left, and their vehicle, the Fake News Media, are going Crazy - & they don’t know what to do," Trump tweeted Thursday morning, adding: "The Economy is booming like never before, Jobs are at Historic Highs, soon TWO Supreme Court Justices & maybe Declassification to find Additional Corruption. Wow!"
The Deep State and the Left, and their vehicle, the Fake News Media, are going Crazy - & they don’t know what to do. The Economy is booming like never before, Jobs are at Historic Highs, soon TWO Supreme Court Justices & maybe Declassification to find Additional Corruption. Wow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2018
In particular, Republican Reps. Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz and Lee Zeldin have asked Trump to declassify more of the heavily redacted FISA surveillance warrant on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page in late 2016. They also want Trump to release all of the official notes filed by twice-demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr, whose cozy relationship with former UK spy Christopher Steele has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks.
At 12:45PM, I will be joined by @Jim_Jordan @RepMarkMeadows @RepMattGaetz & others to call on @realDonaldTrump to declassify & release the Page FISA apps, Ohr's 302s & more. The FISA court was misled & the process abused to spy on Americans. We have ZERO tolerance for any of it!— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) September 6, 2018
The GOP legislators are also seeking the declassification of "other relevant documents" according to Zeldin's office.
The GOP lawmakers intend to formally announced [sic] their push on Thursday at a press conference. Trump has long backed his allies' complaints that the Justice Department has withheld sensitive documents that might expose bias behind the Russia probe, which was launched in July 2016 by the FBI. In January, he agreed to declassify a memo crafted by GOP staff of the House Intelligence Committee that officially confirmed, for the first time, the existence of the Page surveillance warrant. That document had been reported in media but not formally acknowledged by the FBI. -Politico
Wednesday's anonymous Op-Ed, which the Times claims was written by a "senior official in the Trump administration," has drawn harsh rebuke from both sides of the aisle and appears to be backfiring spectacularly. While Trump and his supporters have naturally rejected the Op-Ed as everything from "fake news" written by a "coward" (and possibly an outright fabrication by the Times), the editorial has received surprising pushback from notable left-of-center figures.
As we noted Wednesday night, Jessica Roy of the Los Angeles Times responded to the NYT Op-Ed within hours, writing: "No, anonymous Trump official, you're not 'part of the resistance.' You're a coward" for not going far enough to stop Trump and in fact enabling him.
If they really believe there's a need to subvert the president to protect the country, they should be getting this person out of the White House. But they're too cowardly and afraid of the possible implications. They hand-wave the notion thusly:
“Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president. But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis."
How is it that utilizing the 25th Amendment of the Constitution would cause a crisis, but admitting to subverting a democratically elected leader wouldn't?
...
If you're reading this, senior White House official, know this: You are not resisting Donald Trump. You are enabling him for your own benefit. That doesn't make you an unsung hero. It makes you a coward. -LA Times
Meanwhile, Glenn Greenwald - the Pulitzer Prize Winning co-founder of The Intercept, also called the author of the op-ed a "coward" whose ideological issues "voters didn't ratify."
Greenwald continues; "The irony in the op-ed from the NYT's anonymous WH coward is glaring and massive: s/he accuses Trump of being "anti-democratic" while boasting of membership in an unelected cabal that covertly imposes their own ideology with zero democratic accountability, mandate or transparency."
The irony in the op-ed from the NYT's anonymous WH coward is glaring and massive: s/he accuses Trump of being "anti-democratic" while boasting of membership in an unelected cabal that covertly imposes their own ideology with zero democratic accountability, mandate or transparency— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 5, 2018
So with the left, right and center all calling the anonymous op-ed a coward, and President Trump suggesting everything from a pure fabrication to the "Deep State" using their "Fake News Media" vehicle against him, one has to wonder exactly what's stopping him from releasing the very documents which would expose more of what many are convinced has been nothing more than a charade.
Comments
Mike Pence, Trump's Poodle
A facial robot, wooden and mechanical, deeply anti-science, guns-n-God,
totally decaffeinated and numbsexual, just can't take it anymore.
He spends 50% of his time in a luxury skybox with Jesus.
What's your solution? Can you move past the criticism and offer a solution? That would be a first.
In reply to Mike Pence, Trump's Poodle by Prehuman Insight
Yes Mr. President Trump, Do it!!!! Let the cards fall, let the Leftist Radicals Tears Flow as they see they have been used and abused and lied to.
#DeclassifyNow
@silverer, he has no solution he/she is just part of operation Divide/demoralize and Conquer against Trumps base. Its failing, just like all other Leftist ops are right now. Ever notice how Prehuman Insight and FreezeThese don't comment on anything other than Articles then the ones with the word "Trump" in them?
In reply to What's your solution? Can… by silverer
#DeclassifyNow
In reply to Yes Mr. President Trump, Do… by JimmyJones
Per Q, it is supposed to be read into the congressional record then all hell will break loose. We can only pray that is true and we can jail/try/convict these traitorous Luciferians.
In reply to #DeclassifyNow by Son of Loki
Mr. Trump: EXPOSE THE BIG PHARMA VAX POISONING. Everyone in the world with a child will rally at your side. EVERY PARENT IN THE WORLD WILL BE YOUR ARMY.
In reply to Per Q, it is supposed to be… by Cursive
Amen brother, but one thing at a time.
@Cursive, I didn't see that on the Q posts, that it would be read into the congressional record, do you have a date for that post so I can find it?
In reply to . by Ahmeexnal
If Trump does one thing that would be remembered as the greater good for the world it would be to declassify everything and expose these assholes.
In reply to Amen brother, but one thing… by JimmyJones
There has to be a reason he hasnt declassified this stuff yet. Who really knows what the fuck is going on. Sick and tired of this whole stupid charade.
In reply to If Trump does one thing that… by joego1
LOL, the whole NYT anonymous letter is a fake. For DemoRats and the MSM the ends justify the means. Big laughs seeing the MSM going crazy postulating who the letter comes from --- total propagandist bullshit. Sarah Jeong and the other America haters on the NYT editorial board are laughing as they think they've pulled a wonderful "punk" on America.
In reply to There has to be a reason he… by brushhog
The eCONomy is booming? Bwaaaaaah, good one OJ. Then I am sure you won't mind if the Fed cuts the economy down to size by normalizing rates, right?
Either the economy sucks ass and we need to fuck savers with ZIRP/NIRP or Everything is Awesome and we can let rates rise to where the market would set them.
Can't have it both ways.
In reply to If Trump does one thing that… by joego1
While I agree you really can't have it both ways look at the economic contrast between Trump and Obummer.
Under Trump people are excited and in good spirits, under Obummer they were really down and despondent and it showed.
If I had to pick one of the other I would pick the former, despite the fact that it's really just a lot of sentiment that's pushing the economy.
It's certainly much better then the Obummer pessimism and ACA wallet draining period, fuck that.
In reply to The eCONomy is booming? … by pods
The structural flaws in our economy still exist and any policies that Trump enacts that make the existing economy "better" ignore this. Our economy is a Ponzi scheme, and that will have to be recokened with one way or another. This problem existed well before Trump took office and, if he left tomorrow, would still exist.
In reply to While I agree you really can… by glenlloyd
Yep, and if he lasts 8 years, he will double Obama's debt, who doubled Bush's debt, etc.
Kinda sounds like we have an exponential function going?
In reply to The structural flaws in our… by El Vaquero
I see that you've done the exponential fit on the debt and found that it follows approximately d * exp( 0.086643 * t ) where t is time in years yourself.
In reply to Yep, and if he lasts 8 years… by pods
Good topic for exploration. I also saw this as exponential or nearly so 10 years back. All citizens should be Fiscal Conservatives, should be able to demonstrate this philosophy through all political voting records and speeches on the floor.
In reply to Yep, and if he lasts 8 years… by pods
Worth reposting.
In reply to The eCONomy is booming? … by pods
Bingo. Declassify everything is the solution.
President Teddy Roosevelt was the Trump of his day. My favorite of his quotes is:
Complaining about a Problem without proposing a Solution is called Whining.
We have a solution. Declassify and blow it open for the world to see.
Do it.
In reply to If Trump does one thing that… by joego1
This is the most important and hopeful interview I've heard to date. Oath Keepers and other patriots are coming forward. Americans are going to learn about what has been going on, some of them kicking and screaming the whole way. Finally, we may see a return to the rule of law.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wffo7kig-kI
Operation Cassandra: https://www.politico.com/interactives/2017/obama-hezbollah-drug-trafficking-investigation/
In reply to If Trump does one thing that… by joego1
JimmyJones,
My bad. It wasn't Q, it was an Anon postulating that. Sorry. Read it at Neon's place: https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/09/03/break-em-stealth-jeff-newq-qanon-…
In reply to Amen brother, but one thing… by JimmyJones
No prob, and thanks for the link.
In reply to JimmyJones, My bad. It… by Cursive
Declassify and then, as the icing on the cake, give a full pardon to Julian Assange for anything potentially related to Wikileaks.
In reply to . by Ahmeexnal
The stage is set to carpet bomb the swamp. Go for the kill.
In reply to Declassify and then, as the… by Shemp 4 Victory
Carpet bomb them with tax-breaks and increases in the War Budget! lol
In reply to The stage is set to carpet… by chunga
What are you smoking?
In reply to Declassify and then, as the… by Shemp 4 Victory
Nothing at the moment...
In reply to What are you smoking? by pods
I plan to go see Trump today. Should be great! Everyone should be pumped! !
In reply to . by Ahmeexnal
Lucky you! Should be broadcast live in prime time on all three networks. He will be on fire.
In reply to I plan to go see Trump today… by RAT005
Releasing and declassifying is President Trumps dead man switch and the liberals know it.
Liberals are dancing up to the line and pulling back with small nudges into the wrong territory.
If dems take the majority, Trump will declassify, its his biggest hand in holding them at bay. So the question remains do you lay down your hand and expose it all, or do you use your cards to keep America right of center? America has always been a right of center country and the only way dems win elections is with illegals and bad actor strategies.
Bricker
In reply to . by Ahmeexnal
Stop . calling . these . people . "liberals".
They are not liberal. There is nothing liberal about them.
Just because they hijack words, it does not mean you have to go along with it.
You will lose the war of ideas if you allow them to redefine the language.
Given time they will call constitutional rights something that requires permission from the government. ..Oh wait, they are already trying that today.
Words have meanings. Do not allow the enemy to redefine them.
In reply to Releasing and declassifying… by Bricker
They are LIBERALS, and in my mind LIBERALS are traitors and turncoats. They should be hung and quartered.
In reply to Stop . calling . these … by BarkingCat
Liberal means they advocate for liberty, freedom. Nobody in their right mind would argue that modern liberals want freedom.
In reply to They are LIBERALS, and in my… by Bricker
Liberal also means "handing out large amounts of things with too much generosity."
Language: it's a funny thing.
In reply to Liberal means they advocate… by brushhog
US Founding Fathers were Liberals vs conservative supporters of King George.
In reply to Liberal also means "handing… by RKae
Liberal has no comparison to libertarian, they are progressives and against the will of the Constitution.
Liberals want to tear down American values
In reply to Liberal means they advocate… by brushhog
True, but we've moved on some from that antiquated view. Now it means unbalanced, economically illiterate, subversive souls who despise white people and America and think Uncle Sam is Santa Claus.
True story.
In reply to Liberal means they advocate… by brushhog
Not trying to argue but liberalism is a political philosophy based on liberty and equality. The "liberals" you refer to believe in neither of these. These people are socialists and in the words of Stalin, "The goal of socialism is communism."
In reply to They are LIBERALS, and in my… by Bricker
I think we can all agree they dont belong in America...be-it socialist, communist, liberal, muslim, antifa or jew. They are AGAINST THE WILL OF THE CONSTITUTION AS A TREASONOUS criminal
In reply to Not trying to argue but… by sleigher
Dumbass....
In reply to They are LIBERALS, and in my… by Bricker
Fiscal Conservative and Fiscal Liberal might be two good ones. David Stockman is a fiscal conservative. Constitutionalist, supporter of separation of powers, and Conservative Budgeter, Balanced Budget kind of guy, Justice Party, Anti CIA-Press, Anti-foreign wars, Anti-Lobbying Party would be a good one, Anti-Elite Power & Corruption, Supporter of US Full Time Breadwinner Jobs.
In reply to Stop . calling . these … by BarkingCat
Q's a larp, but mccain "put to death" is very telling!
kasich's freudian slip on mccain.
https://hooktube.com/S53-2LYUefQ
5:04 in https://twitter.com/CuomoPrimeTime/status/1037519507890135040
In reply to . by Ahmeexnal
No, Q is an insider\insiders. Whether or not truly benevolent remains to be seen. It could be a massive psy-op to rally support behind Trump, while exercising an ulterior motive. It may be exactly as is claimed, draining the swamp.
If you are not convinced, then how did Q know in advance of the false Hawaii missile alert? How many times has a false missile alert been broadcast in your lifetime?
In reply to Q's a larp, but mccain "put… by WillyGroper
It IS a psyop, both to garner support for Trump AND to confuse/panic his enemies.
Don't take what Q says as gospel, but I like the sentiment and general themes.
In reply to No, Q is an insider. … by SamAdams
Agreed.
In reply to It IS a psyop, both to… by tmosley
define larp.
In reply to No, Q is an insider. … by SamAdams
The self sacrifices being made are very real.
In reply to define larp. by WillyGroper
Live
Action
Role
Playing
In reply to define larp. by WillyGroper
WillyGroper? JimmyJones?
In reply to define larp. by WillyGroper
Re open the 911 investigation but this time investigate.
In reply to . by Ahmeexnal
Q exposed.
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2018/09/05/exposed-creator-of-qanon-speaks-for-the-first-time/
In reply to Per Q, it is supposed to be… by Cursive