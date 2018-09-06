Revenge: Trump Threatens "Deep State" With Declassification "To Find Additional Corruption" As GOP Allies Call For Release

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 10:45

One day after the New York Times published an anonymous op-ed alleging that a cabal of "resisters" within the White House is actively subverting the Commander in Chief, President Trump threatened to declassify documents which might uncover "Additional Corruption," right as his GOP allies on Capitol Hill are calling on him to use his Presidential authority to declassify and release reams documents related to the DOJ's Russia probe. 

"The Deep State and the Left, and their vehicle, the Fake News Media, are going Crazy - & they don’t know what to do," Trump tweeted Thursday morning, adding: "The Economy is booming like never before, Jobs are at Historic Highs, soon TWO Supreme Court Justices & maybe Declassification to find Additional Corruption. Wow!"

In particular, Republican Reps. Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz and Lee Zeldin have asked Trump to declassify more of the heavily redacted FISA surveillance warrant on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page in late 2016. They also want Trump to release all of the official notes filed by twice-demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr, whose cozy relationship with former UK spy Christopher Steele has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks. 

The GOP legislators are also seeking the declassification of "other relevant documents" according to Zeldin's office. 

The GOP lawmakers intend to formally announced [sic] their push on Thursday at a press conference. Trump has long backed his allies' complaints that the Justice Department has withheld sensitive documents that might expose bias behind the Russia probe, which was launched in July 2016 by the FBI. In January, he agreed to declassify a memo crafted by GOP staff of the House Intelligence Committee that officially confirmed, for the first time, the existence of the Page surveillance warrant. That document had been reported in media but not formally acknowledged by the FBI. -Politico

Wednesday's anonymous Op-Ed, which the Times claims was written by a "senior official in the Trump administration," has drawn harsh rebuke from both sides of the aisle and appears to be backfiring spectacularly. While Trump and his supporters have naturally rejected the Op-Ed as everything from "fake news" written by a "coward" (and possibly an outright fabrication by the Times), the editorial has received surprising pushback from notable left-of-center figures. 

As we noted Wednesday night, Jessica Roy of the Los Angeles Times responded to the NYT Op-Ed within hours, writing: "No, anonymous Trump official, you're not 'part of the resistance.' You're a coward" for not going far enough to stop Trump and in fact enabling him. 

If they really believe there's a need to subvert the president to protect the country, they should be getting this person out of the White House. But they're too cowardly and afraid of the possible implications. They hand-wave the notion thusly:

“Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president. But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis."

How is it that utilizing the 25th Amendment of the Constitution would cause a crisis, but admitting to subverting a democratically elected leader wouldn't?

...

If you're reading this, senior White House official, know this: You are not resisting Donald Trump. You are enabling him for your own benefit. That doesn't make you an unsung hero. It makes you a coward. -LA Times

Meanwhile, Glenn Greenwald - the Pulitzer Prize Winning co-founder of The Intercept, also called the author of the op-ed a "coward" whose ideological issues "voters didn't ratify." 

Greenwald continues; "The irony in the op-ed from the NYT's anonymous WH coward is glaring and massive: s/he accuses Trump of being "anti-democratic" while boasting of membership in an unelected cabal that covertly imposes their own ideology with zero democratic accountability, mandate or transparency."

So with the left, right and center all calling the anonymous op-ed a coward, and President Trump suggesting everything from a pure fabrication to the "Deep State" using their "Fake News Media" vehicle against him, one has to wonder exactly what's stopping him from releasing the very documents which would expose more of what many are convinced has been nothing more than a charade. 


Prehuman Insight Thu, 09/06/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

Mike Pence, Trump's Poodle

A facial robot, wooden and mechanical, deeply anti-science, guns-n-God,

totally decaffeinated and numbsexual, just can't take it anymore.

He spends 50% of his time in a luxury skybox with Jesus.

JimmyJones silverer Thu, 09/06/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

Yes Mr. President Trump, Do it!!!!  Let the cards fall, let the Leftist Radicals Tears Flow as they see they have been used and abused and lied to.

#DeclassifyNow

@silverer, he has no solution he/she is just part of operation Divide/demoralize and Conquer against Trumps base.  Its failing, just like all other Leftist ops are right now.  Ever notice how Prehuman Insight and FreezeThese don't comment on anything other than Articles then the ones with the word "Trump" in them? 

DaiRR brushhog Thu, 09/06/2018 - 12:13 Permalink

LOL, the whole NYT anonymous letter is a fake.  For DemoRats and the MSM the ends justify the means.  Big laughs seeing the MSM going crazy postulating who the letter comes from --- total propagandist bullshit.   Sarah Jeong and the other America haters on the NYT editorial board are laughing as they think they've pulled a wonderful "punk" on America.

pods joego1 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:26 Permalink

The eCONomy is booming?  Bwaaaaaah, good one OJ.  Then I am sure you won't mind if the Fed cuts the economy down to size by normalizing rates, right?

Either the economy sucks ass and we need to fuck savers with ZIRP/NIRP or Everything is Awesome and we can let rates rise to where the market would set them. 

Can't have it both ways.

glenlloyd pods Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:43 Permalink

While I agree you really can't have it both ways look at the economic contrast between Trump and Obummer.

Under Trump people are excited and in good spirits, under Obummer they were really down and despondent and it showed.

If I had to pick one of the other I would pick the former, despite the fact that it's really just a lot of sentiment that's pushing the economy.

It's certainly much better then the Obummer pessimism and ACA wallet draining period, fuck that.

El Vaquero glenlloyd Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:47 Permalink

The structural flaws in our economy still exist and any policies that Trump enacts that make the existing economy "better" ignore this.  Our economy is a Ponzi scheme, and that will have to be recokened with one way or another.  This problem existed well before Trump took office and, if he left tomorrow, would still exist. 

dexterfarmer joego1 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:36 Permalink

This is the most important and hopeful interview I've heard to date.  Oath Keepers and other patriots are coming forward.  Americans are going to learn about what has been going on, some of them kicking and screaming the whole way.  Finally, we may see a return to the rule of law.  

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wffo7kig-kI

 

Operation Cassandra:     https://www.politico.com/interactives/2017/obama-hezbollah-drug-trafficking-investigation/

Bricker Ahmeexnal Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:03 Permalink

Releasing and declassifying is President Trumps dead man switch and the liberals know it.

Liberals are dancing up to the line and pulling back with small nudges into the wrong territory.

If dems take the majority, Trump will declassify, its his biggest hand in holding them at bay. So the question remains do you lay down your hand and expose it all, or do you use your cards to keep America right of center? America has always been a right of center country and the only way dems win elections is with illegals and bad actor strategies.

 

Bricker

BarkingCat Bricker Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:14 Permalink

Stop . calling . these . people . "liberals".

 

They are not liberal. There is nothing liberal about them.

Just because they hijack words, it does not mean you have to go along with it.

You will lose the war of ideas if you allow them to redefine the language. 

Given time they will call constitutional rights something that requires permission from the government. ..Oh wait, they are already trying that today.

Words have meanings.  Do not allow the enemy to redefine them.

TeethVillage88s BarkingCat Thu, 09/06/2018 - 12:23 Permalink

Fiscal Conservative and Fiscal Liberal might be two good ones.  David Stockman is a fiscal conservative.  Constitutionalist, supporter of separation of powers, and Conservative Budgeter, Balanced Budget kind of guy, Justice Party, Anti CIA-Press, Anti-foreign wars, Anti-Lobbying Party would be a good one, Anti-Elite Power & Corruption, Supporter of US Full Time Breadwinner Jobs.

Words have meanings.  Do not allow the enemy to redefine them.

SamAdams WillyGroper Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:10 Permalink

No, Q is an insider\insiders.  Whether or not truly benevolent remains to be seen.  It could be a massive psy-op to rally support behind Trump, while exercising an ulterior motive.  It may be exactly as is claimed, draining the swamp.

If you are not convinced, then how did Q know in advance of the false Hawaii missile alert?  How many times has a false missile alert been broadcast in your lifetime? 