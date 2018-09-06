Secret Grand Jury Proceedings Underway Against Andrew McCabe; Witnesses Summoned

Federal prosecutors have been using a grand jury over the last several months to investigate former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, reports the Washington Post, citing two people familiar with the matter.
What's more, the grand jury has summoned at least two witnesses, and the case is ongoing according to WaPo's sources.
The presence of the grand jury shows prosecutors are treating the matter seriously, locking in the accounts of witnesses who might later have to testify at a trial. But such panels are sometimes used only as investigative tools, and it remains unclear if McCabe will ultimately be charged. -Washington Post
McCabe was fired on March 16 after Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz issued a criminal referral following a months-long probe, which found that McCabe lied four times, including twice under oath, about authorizing a self-serving leak to the press. Horowitz found that McCabe "had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor - including under oath - on multiple occasions."
Specifically, McCabe was fired for lying about authorizing an F.B.I. spokesman and attorney to tell Devlin Barrett of the Wall St. Journal - just days before the 2016 election, that the FBI had not put the brakes on a separate investigation into the Clinton Foundation, at a time in which McCabe was coming under fire for his wife taking a $467,500 campaign contribution from Clinton
proxy pal, Terry McAuliffe.
In order to deal with his legal woes, McCabe set up a GoFundMe "legal defense fund" which stopped accepting donations, after support for the fired bureaucrat took in over half a million dollars - roughly $100,000 more than his wife's campaign took from McAuliffe as McCabe's office was investigating Clinton and her infamous charities.
Who's lying?
In May, federal investigators from the D.C. U.S. Attorney's office interviewed former FBI director James Comey as part of an ongoing probe into whether McCabe broke the law when he lied to federal agents, reports the Washington Post.
Investigators from the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office recently interviewed former FBI director James B. Comey as part of a probe into whether his deputy, Andrew McCabe, broke the law by lying to federal agents — an indication the office is seriously considering whether McCabe should be charged with a crime, a person familiar with the matter said. -Washington Post
Of particular interest is that Comey and McCabe have given conflicting reports over the events leading up to McCabe's firing, with Comey calling his former deputy a liar in an April appearance on The View.
Meanwhile, during an April appearance on ABC's The View to peddle his new book, A Higher Loyalty, Comey called McCabe a liar, and said he actually "ordered the [IG] report" which found McCabe guilty of leaking to the press and then lying under oath about it, several times.
Comey was asked by host Megan McCain how he thought the public was supposed to have "confidence" in the FBI amid revelations that McCabe lied about the leak.
“It’s not okay. The McCabe case illustrates what an organization committed to the truth looks like,” Comey said. “I ordered that investigation.”
Comey then appeared to try and frame McCabe as a "good person" despite all the lying.
“Good people lie. I think I’m a good person, where I have lied,” Comey said. “I still believe Andrew McCabe is a good person but the inspector general found he lied,” noting that there are "severe consequences" within the DOJ for doing so.
I would love to know the legality of confiscating the Go-Fund-Me funds.
The NYT editorial thing is so off the charts bizarre I'm getting vibes something explosive is about to happen.
How come Gen. Flynn didn't have a GoFundMe deal working for him? I know he is a man of integrity, but I would have contributed had I known of such a fund.
Gen Flynn volunteered to take a rubber bullet - Q
This was done to distract the MSM like a laser pointer does a cat.
Did it work? Has he been sentenced?
This is the week for the unredacted FISA release. Everything rests on that. We're now at ~51k sealed federal court documents.
its scary how close this country came to total catastrophe by electing Hillary Gambino Clinton
One can only hope the 50,000+ sealed indictments are what they are purported to be.
The swamp is a diverse and rich ecosystem. 50000 indictments is probably just the start.
In reply to One can only hope the 50,000… by Krink26
Trump has seven members of his campaign team under indictment. Between Faux News and the Republican National Committee, and their attorneys, who should have been vetting Donald Trump's choices? Clearly, no attorney at Faux or the RNC took time to do background checks. The two fossils, McConnell and Giuliani didn't foresee any problems with Trump's campaign team, nor did Adelson, the Koch Brothers, or Rupert Murdoch.
So how is McCabe any different from Manafort, Gates, Papadopoulous, or Mike Flynn? and come 24 Sept, I want to hear Trump talk at length and in detail about Mike Flynn: where did Flynn learn money laundering? did he pass techniques on to anyone else? Why is he giving speeches to the Ukraine? the United States military got its ass kicked in Viet Nam because of Russia and Communist China, and the Ukraine is a direct line to Russian oligarchs. Robert Mueller is doing the vetting job that someone in the Republican Party should have done as Trump assembled his team.
The day after Trump’s surprising win on Nov. 9, 2016, the FBI counterintelligence team engaged in a new mission, bluntly described in another string of emails prompted by another news leak.
“We need ALL of their names to scrub, and we should give them ours for the same purpose,” Strzok emailed Page on Nov. 10, 2016, citing a Daily Beast article about some of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s allegedly unsavory ties overseas.
“Andy didn’t get any others,” Page wrote back, apparently indicating McCabe didn’t have names to add to the “scrub.”
“That’s what Bill said,” Strzok wrote back, apparently referring to then-FBI chief of counterintelligence William Priestap. “I suggested we need to exchange our entire lists as we each have potential derogatory CI info the other doesn’t.” CI is short for confidential informants.
It’s an extraordinary exchange, if for no other reason than this: The very day after Trump wins the presidency, some top FBI officials are involved in the sort of gum-shoeing normally reserved for field agents, and their goal is to find derogatory information about someone who had worked for the president-elect.
http://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/395776-memos-detail-fbis-hurry-the-f-up-pressure-to-probe-trump-campaign
