Famous Short Seller Andrew Left Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Tesla, Elon Musk

Citron Research's famous short seller Andrew Left is the latest to carry the torch for Tesla skeptics and shorts.
In a Securities Class Action complaint that was filed on September 6, 2018 (link here), noted short seller Andrew Left of Citron Research has sued Tesla, naming both the company and Elon Musk as defendants. In the suit, Left claims that Musk/Tesla "artificially manipulated the price of Tesla securities to damage the Company’s short sellers".
Left alleges that Musk "artificially manipulated the price of Tesla securities with objectively false tweets in order to 'burn' the company's short sellers." It calls Musk's actions a "fraudulent scheme".
Speaking on behalf of short sellers, Left then goes on to state what an important role they play in the market. He also lays out the fact that companies sometimes try to "squeeze" out short sellers. After this, he makes the case that Musk's actions followed a slate of "ill conceived" attempts to artificially manipulate the price of Tesla [stock] in order to create such a squeeze.
Left alleges that Musk's August 7th tweets regarding going private were "materially false and misleading".
The suit lays out all communication from Musk and the company after the Tweet was posted and documents all press accounts of what happened, in order to try and make the case that there was never a go-private deal to begin with.
Further, the suit alleges scienter, claiming Musk "acted with scienter in that [he] knew or was reckless as to whether the statements he made were materially false and misleading."
Left alleges on behalf of a class that economic loss took place as a result of Musk's "false and misleading statements" and "scheme to deceive the market"
The suit has 3 counts:
- Violation of Section 10 (b) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5 Against All Defendants
- Violation of Section 10 (b) of the Exchange Act and Rule 1b-5 for Market Manipulation
- Violation of Section 20 (a) of the Exchange Act, specifically against Elon Musk
Attached to the suit is the following declaration, which, along other things, states that Left is willing to act as lead plaintiff:
More interestingly, there are 3 pages of trading exhibits that show Left transacting in tens of millions of dollars in Tesla stock and options, using two accounts, over about 11 days.
Ahead of the coming lawsuits against Tesla, we will be interested to see if this particular case goes to discovery, and we'd be willing to bet that Left is hoping the same.
Full lawsuit below
Comments
You can be sure, Citron Research is not going to roll over on this. SEC be damned.
Andrew Left is a scam artist. That fucker should be in jail for stock manipulation.
Do your job SEC !!
In reply to ; by SloMoe
He puts skin in the game.
In reply to Andrew Left is a scam artist… by lester1
Wonder how many of these short sellers realize they are fighting a cornered rat Fed that has pledged the dollar as ultimate sacrifice for Tekk 2.0 bubble? Nothing can fail until the dollar itself blows.
In reply to He puts skin in the game. by ShorTed
Getting sued by a short-seller is a minor annoyance. You'll know the real trouble will have arrived when everyone who is long TSLA starts suing them, too.
In reply to W by Cryptopithicus Homme
Guy’s career is made on short selling.
There’s some crimes in there somewhere.
In reply to Andrew Left is a scam artist… by lester1
Does Andrew have a boss?
http://tsla.invtots.com
In reply to Guy’s career is made on… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Behind every great fortune lies a great crime.
-------Honore de Balzac
In reply to Guy’s career is made on… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Anybody that shorts Tesla deserves to make money. It's the right thing to do.
It's God's work.
In reply to Guy’s career is made on… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Bagholders!
hey, wait? Isn't Left(kowitz?) trying to manipulate the price down with this law suit?
The next up suits are the longs, as Durden predicted.
Get in line. Bearing false witness is the marker for the age.
Ouch, That is going to Leave a Mark.
Short sellers.
Salt of the earth and wonderful human beings.
I pray he prevails.
The irony is that the lawsuit helps the short sellers even if they lose in court. Musk is his own worst enemy.
Unless I'm not reading Exhibit A properly, this guy isn't very good at his job. He buys and sells at a loss every time basically.
He’s been around a long time. He’s got wins and losses
In reply to Unless I'm not reading… by 3-fingered_chemist
He would only list losses I think whatever the trade history cause he is trying to show he was damaged.
In reply to Unless I'm not reading… by 3-fingered_chemist
Hahaha
payback finally. Andrew Left has been sued so many times by companies for what he writes. It’s only fair!
Go, Andrew!
As he should. Blatantly obvious.
One yew has stolen from other yew.
Oi Wei.