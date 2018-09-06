Stocks Sink As FANG Suffers Longest Losing Streak In 7 Months

"Do you want to play the game?"

China Stocks slumped once again

European stocks faded with DAX and CAC underperforming on the week...

Nasdaq was the laggard in the US for the 2nd day in a row... with Shanghai Comp back below 2700...(ince again the trend stopped on a dime at the European close).... The Dow managed to close green (thanks to BA)

US Futures show selling pressure on Nasdaq at each of this week's opens...

Semis were really ugly today...thanks to KLA Tencor

FANG Stocks down for the 4th day in a row - the longest losing streak since February...

NFLX managed gains on the day but FB, AMZN, and GOOGL were not pretty (and AAPL was down)...

Bonds and stocks have been selling off together this week...

Treasury yields dropped on the day, despite the big Cigna bond issue

But 10Y remains higher on the week ahead of tomorrow's payrolls chaos...

The Dollar limped lower for the second day in a row erasing the week's gains...

EM FX was mixed today, ending the day very slightly weaker...

While the Argentine Peso surged today (along with the Ruble and Rand), it was the Russia Ruble that suffered most...(weakest since March 2016)

Cryptos legged down once again early on today, with Ethereum now down over 20% since Friday's close...

Crude ended the day lower , silver was flat but copper and gold managed modest gains...

WTI bounced back to $68 after its post-DOE inventories tumble...

Gold futures managed to hold above $1200 once again...

Finally, VIX continues to decouple higher - ahead of payrolls - and stocks are slowly catching down...