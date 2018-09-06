Take Your Pick America - ISM/PMI See US Economy Rebounding/Slumping

After yesterday's incredibly mixed manufacturing survey data, today's Services sector data was just as Schizophrenic.
Markit's Services Sector PMI survey missed expectations and dropped to 4-month lows as output, new orders, and employment growth all slowed notably.
Although still solid, Markit's PMI suggests the rate of job creation dipped to a seven-month low in August. Firms commonly reported difficulties finding suitable candidates, while greater business requirements and a sustained rise in new orders led many to increase employment. Input prices paid by service sector firms continued to increase at a strong rate in August. The pace of inflation nonetheless softened to a five-month low.
ISM's Services Sector survey tumbled in July and expectations were for a big rebound in August, and it did from 55.7 to 58.5 (just like its manufacturing cousin). New Orders accelerated according to ISM (slowed per PMI), Employment rose according to ISM (slowed according to PMI), and Export Orders soared according to ISM (slowed according to PMI).
So take your pick America - US Manufacturing and Services slumping together or rebounding aggressively...
Respondents were ebullient and thankful to government...
“Business for August is surprisingly higher for our company compared to last month and YOY [year over year]. Based on current trends on customer quote requests and conversions to orders, we are trending for this month to be the best August in the history of our company.” (Management of Companies & Support Services)
“Business activity is markedly higher now that the government is in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year and agencies need to obligate their fiscal year 2018 funds. Many contracts expiring in this time frame require renewal.” (Public Administration)
Commenting on the PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said:
“The weaker PMI numbers indicate that the third quarter is unlikely to see the pace of economic growth match the 4.2% clip seen in the second quarter, though it’s clear that domestic demand remains strong, helping companies raise prices at a near-record rate.
Additionally Williamson notes,
“The survey data so far for the third quarter signal annualised GDP growth of just under 3.0%. However, further momentum was lost in August, and the weakest rise in new orders for goods and services for eight months suggests growth could wane further in September.
“Similarly, while the survey employment readings remain roughly consistent with a non-farm payroll gain of just under 200,000, the rate of job creation may likewise start to slow. Backlogs of work barely rose for a second successive month in August, indicating that existing operating capacity levels are broadly sufficient to cope with current demand growth.
“However, despite the signs of slower growth, companies continued to report strong pricing power, underscoring the on-going buoyancy of domestic demand in particular. Average prices charged for goods and services rose at a rate only slightly below July’s nine-year survey record high.”
And while US Composite PMI is still the highest of the majors, it is sliding fast...
Comments
"Growing" "Faster"- raise those rates, Jerome!
Liberals just hate a vibrant economy where people are earning, they would rather have everyone on food stamps and begging at the door...Help us .Gov we need you.
Yes the economy is booming so hard that that metals prices are collapsing and people are electing liberals.
In reply to Liberals just hate a vibrant… by Bill of Rights
Not to sure what shit hole State where you live, but my State is booming. And fuck metal prices, that's a useless measure at this point.
But they will save you rest assured, keep stacking.
In reply to Yes the economy is booming… by boostedhorse
Yeah, nobody ever uses metals anymore.
You are one of the stupidest pieces of shit ever to wade into these waters. Go fuck yourself.
In reply to Not to sure what shit hole… by Bill of Rights
Blow me, ya any day now we will be depleted any day now. Just like we are running out of oil..Fuck off! been reading this bull shit for years now and you dumb cunts are still posting the same crap as always...fuck off.
In reply to Yeah, nobody ever uses… by GooseShtepping Moron
Listen Bill of Shit. A collapse in metals prices means a lack of demand, not a lack of supply. You can't even follow a simple, two-step economic relation. You're old and bitter and pathetic, and far too stupid to post here. You know that you are nothing but a piece of subhuman shit. Now get off this forum. That is not a request. You aren't welcome here.
In reply to Blow me, ya any day now we… by Bill of Rights
Yeah chumptard, never mind the US national debt and the deficits, right?
http://www.usdebtclock.org/
I would shut the fuck up if I was you because everything looks pretty much the same as under Obama apart from the fact that the big fat ugly bubble got even bigger fatter and uglier under Trump.
In reply to Liberals just hate a vibrant… by Bill of Rights
Fuck you and your US debt crap the fucking world is full of Debt you fucking nut job...
In reply to Yeah chumptard, never mind… by 666D Chess
You can't handle the truth stupid swine.
In reply to Fuck you and your US debt… by Bill of Rights
Dear readers, there was a divergence between 2 only slightly correlated graphs.
This means you should sell all stocks, buy phys silver, and PANIC!
The entire world is falling for the bullshit coming out of the orange tumor's mouth. The pig is a fucking illuminati conman. Too bad that by the time the world and the chumptards realize this, most of the world population will be in underwear living under a bridge eating Soilent green. But hey, life doesn't punish evilness but stupidity.
Poor thing still upset....I love it.
In reply to The entire world is falling… by 666D Chess
The joke is on you chumptard, Hillary and Chump are very good friends behind the scenes.
https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=trump+hillary+images&tbm=isch&tbs=rim…:
These pictures were taken after the third debate. You are either retarded or live in denial or support Hillary.
In reply to Poor thing still upset....I… by Bill of Rights
And fuck you and your google searches as well.
In reply to The joke is on you chumptard… by 666D Chess
Awww, you can't handle the truth, poor chumptard, now cover your ears and start crying on the floor while you roll over in your room. Come on, click it, what are you afraid of? THE TRUTH?
In reply to And fuck you and your google… by Bill of Rights
Every cycle has it's day and this one is long over due. It's how far down this will take the indebted planet.