Trump Saboteur Op-Ed Backfires: LA Times Calls "A Coward"; Greenwald: "Unelected Cabal"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 07:45

An op-ed written in the New York Times by an anonymous "senior official in the Trump administration" has drawn harsh rebuke from both sides of the aisle and beyond - after everyone from President Trump to Glenn Greenwald to the Los Angeles Times chimed in with various criticisms. 

The author, who claims to be actively working against Trump in collusion with other senior officials in what they call a "resistance inside the Trump administration," has now been labeled everything from a coward, to treasonous, to nonexistent. 

Trump, as expected, lashed out at the "failing" New York Times - before questioning whether the the mystery official really exists, and that if they do, the New York Times should reveal the author's identity as a matter of national security.

Trump supporters, also as expected, slammed the op-ed as either pure fiction or treason - a suggestion Trump made earlier Wednesday. 

What we don't imagine the anonymous author or the Times saw coming was the onslaught of criticism coming from the center and left - those who stand to benefit the most from Trump's fall from grace, or at least probably wouldn't mind it. 

In an op-ed which appeared hours after the NYT piece, Jessica Roy of the Los Angeles Times writes: "No, anonymous Trump official, you're not 'part of the resistance.' You're a coward" for not going far enough to stop Trump and in fact enabling him. 

If they really believe there's a need to subvert the president to protect the country, they should be getting this person out of the White House. But they're too cowardly and afraid of the possible implications. They hand-wave the notion thusly:

“Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president. But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis."

How is it that utilizing the 25th Amendment of the Constitution would cause a crisis, but admitting to subverting a democratically elected leader wouldn't?

...

If you're reading this, senior White House official, know this: You are not resisting Donald Trump. You are enabling him for your own benefit. That doesn't make you an unsung hero. It makes you a coward. -LA Times

Meanwhile, Glenn Greenwald - the Pulitzer Prize Winning co-founder of The Intercept, also called the author of the op-ed a "coward" whose ideological issues "voters didn't ratify." 

Greenwald continues; "The irony in the op-ed from the NYT's anonymous WH coward is glaring and massive: s/he accuses Trump of being "anti-democratic" while boasting of membership in an unelected cabal that covertly imposes their own ideology with zero democratic accountability, mandate or transparency."

So who is the "coward" in the White House? 

While the author remains anonymous, there are a couple of clues in the case. For starters, Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs points out that the New York Times revealed that a man wrote the op-ed, which rules out Kellyanne Conway, Nikki Haley, Ivanka and Melania (the latter two being CNN's suggestions). 

A second clue comes from the language used in the op-ed, and in particular "Lodestar" - a rare word used by Mike Pence in at least one speech. Then again, someone trying to make one think it's pence would also use that word (which was oddly Merriam-Webster's word of the day last Tuesday). 

A pence-theory hashtag has already emerged to support this theory; #VeepThroat

Given the Op-Ed's praise of the late Senator John McCain, never-Trumper and Iraq War sabre-rattler Bill Kristol tweeted that it was Kevin Hassett, the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers. Of course, Kristol and whoever wrote the op-ed are ideologically aligned, so one might question why he would voluntarily work against this person. 

So while we don't know who wrote the op-ed, it appears to be backfiring spectacularly on its author(s) amid wild theories and harsh rebuke from all sides of the aisle. 

We're sure Carlos Slim - the largest owner of the New York Times and once the richest man on earth, is having a good laugh at Trump's expense either way... for now. 

Perhaps Trump can push the "fabrication" angle longer than NYT can retain the moral high ground - especially after they hired, then refused to fire, Sarah Jeong - a new addition to the NYT editorial board who was revealed in old tweets to be an openly bigoted, with a particularly deep hatred of "old white men." 

The New York Times stood by Jeong - claiming she was simply responding to people harassing her for being an Asian lesbian - only to have their absurd theory shredded within hours. Jeong in fact has a multi-year history of unprovoked and random comments expressing hatred towards white men. 

And now she's right on the front lines of perhaps the greatest attempt to smear Trump yet. Not exactly a good look for the Times at a time when MSM credibility has already taken a hit. How many broke bread with the Clinton campaign leading up to the 2016 election?

Comments

Vote up!
 95
Vote down!
 0
mtl4 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 07:47 Permalink

Coup d'etat, in every sense of the word.......Constitution? What's that?

Roaches aren't even scurrying when you turn the lights on anymore.

Trying to overthrow an elected standing government is the very definition of treason.

Vote up!
 25
Vote down!
 0
Adolfsteinbergovitch Freeze These Thu, 09/06/2018 - 08:15 Permalink

Stupid cunt, you belong in a concentration camp.

It is noticeable that the deep state still moans and bitches without any strategy or expected results other than sowing discord. This will backfire as it always does. 

That they didn't understand and adapt to the Trump method is a testimony to their lack of intelligence and abundance of idiocy. 

Unexpected results will happen... For them. 

In the meantime, I am pretty sure Teflon Don wears his Kevlar undies consistently. 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander 847328_3527 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 08:57 Permalink

I KNOW THE IDENTITY OF THE SENIOR OFFICIAL!

It's >>>>> STEVE BANNON!

Oh, wait, no, sorry, Trump kicked him out...

Regretting that yet Mr. Trump? Maybe it's time to make some changes? Bring in those that OPENLY SUPPORT YOU rather than those that secretly collude to bring you down?

dipshit.

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

1. "Editors" across the Nation are OPENLY COLLUDING to bring down a President.

2. "Social Media" is OPENLY COLLUDING to bring down a President.

3. 100's of Billions in 'ABC/123' agencies WATCHING ALL OF US, and Trump is CLUELESS as to the identity of this mystery person?

4. These "Colluders", thinking they're doing me a favor...LOL...if they remove Trump...Just wait and see who I vote for next time...you ain't seen nothing yet!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Keyser NoDebt Thu, 09/06/2018 - 09:08 Permalink

This work of fiction is going to come back and bite the NYT's in the ass, big time... There is no resistance "Senior Insider" inside the Trump administration and every claim they made has already been denied... Now, if we only had an AG that would stand up for his POTUS... 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
shemite Freeze These Thu, 09/06/2018 - 08:20 Permalink

These are all staged irrelevances designed to distract people...the few remaining people who are not addicted to their screens. Remember - all media, all members of both parties, all white house employees and especially Trump work for the same cabal. No one can step out of line and stay alive. The cabal knows everything.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Cloud9.5 Freeze These Thu, 09/06/2018 - 08:37 Permalink

My dear, you don’t really quite realize what you have given the Trump Administration.   What the Times have done is assured their readers that there is a counter coup currently underway to bring down this sitting President.  Back up and let that reality marinate.   Understand that now any failings or short comings that come out of this administration can be laid at the feet of the saboteurs working to bring down the government.  So if the economy rolls over and dies, it’s the saboteur’s fault.  If gas prices spike, it’s the senator’s fault.  If a nuke goes off in an American city, it’s the saboteur’s fault.  If the President is impeached, it is the saboteur’s fault.  Any opposition to this President from this point on is the result of a concerted effort on the part of a gang of saboteurs to bring down the government.

Merry Christmas, you have just added the raison d’eter for a purge of all Obama appointees in every executive agency.

Vote up!
 20
Vote down!
 0
Killtruck BaBaBouy Thu, 09/06/2018 - 08:12 Permalink

No "anonymous" source.

CIA hit piece to discredit Trump and sow division in the cabinet shortly before midterms. 

 

If Trump fires half of his cabinet, or locks everyone down hunting for the mole - "Seee?! We told you he was tyrannical!" If he doesn't react or address it, it hangs out there, continuing to make everyone believe he's an unstable bumbling moron. And as he's stated previously, he's a "very stable genius".

 

Either way, what may have been a clever ploy is a ham-fisted CIA plot that misjudged it's audience (like they've never done THAT before) and will continue to backfire. People are so sick of the virtue signalling horseshit (Nike and Kuntpaernik come to mind) that it's almost a guaranteed backfire when you try to do it.  

Vote up!
 25
Vote down!
 3
BabaLooey BaBaBouy Thu, 09/06/2018 - 08:15 Permalink

My OWN “Op-Ed”

ENOUGH.

The sheer amount of BULLSHIT, and treasonous HORSE SHIT that has gone on with regards to the LEGAL election of Donald Trump since November of 2016 is OVER the top and needs to END.

EVERY STINKING SEWER OF SHIT NETWORK: CNN, msNBC, ABC, CBS, ABC, FOX – and all the online arms-length HATE and MIS-information spewed forth BY the ANTI-AMERICAN press has done DAMAGE – and IMO – IREPPERABLE DAMAGE – to this country.

Yeah yeah – go on about fiat money, war mongering, hegemony – Israel – WHATEVER.

I AM an AMERICAN – NOT SOME RUSSIAN BOT – OR SOME PAID TROLL – AND I AM NOT ONLY SICK OF IT – BUT NOW – FIGHTING FUCKING PISSED – as to the outright TREASON, LIES, AND OUT AND OUT BULLSHIT that PRESIDENT Trump has had to put up with is SICK. ENOUGH!

(oooOOOOO – call me names) That’s right – BITCHEZ – I AM – a “white nationalist” – AND IN MY 60+ years on this planet – as an AMERICAN – I am (along with MILLIONS…..MILLIONS – of other TRUE Americans – DONE. I have NEVER seen such BULLSHIT – such LYING – such off the charts shit I have never witnessed in my 60+ years.

Arms-length HATE. Twatter, Fecesbook; social media – has spawned a SHITPOT overflowing with effluvia. DIS-MIS-information has flooded this country, and proper discourse has gone down the shitter.

TIME to arm up. Man up. And not only “fight” these treasonous bastards and bitches – but TAKE IT TO THEM – FACE TO FACE.

Got EMPIRCAL FACTS to back up what you say? No? THEN SHUT THE FUCK UP – SMARTEN UP.

Don’t like it that Trump is President? MOVE. GET…OUT. Go to Cuba – Venezuela – if you love socialism and Marxism so much. GET – OUT.

As Americans, we all have a RIGHT to disagree. BUT THIS IS NOT “DISAGREEMENT”, IT’S OUT AND OUT SEDITION. BASED ON LIES.

DO YOU LIKE TO BE LIED TO?

Here’s one right off the bat:

OBAMA is NOT “black” – he’s BI-RACIAL. He had a WHITE mother (prove me wrong – come on…DO IT)

…and millions fell for it. HE’S NOT BLACK.

That’s just ONE…………………LIE.

NAZIS banned – censored speech they didn’t like. NAZIS.

The “resistance” ARE the NEW NAZIS – and I could link examples of this ad nauseum.

PROJECTIONING has gone full retard. YOU – you “anti-Trump” people – ARE THE NEW NAZIS.

YOU.

“Love Trumps Hate”  - NO – YOU…HATE – YOU.

For ALL it’s faults (and there are many), this country IS the greatest on the planet.

The mere FACT that MILLIONS WANT to move here proves that (and let’s not go into the free-shit/sponging/non-assimilating races that have flooded this country) –

IF socialism …communism was so great, why is EVERY country on the plant that has that doctrine FAILING? Prove me WRONG (spoiler alert – YOU CANNOT).

…and people want that here? FUCK OFF – KEEP your shit. Move THERE if it’s “so great”.

YOU ARE the problem – and YOU need to go.

ALLLLLLLLLLLLL the assholes in Hollywood. SHUT. THE FUCK – UP.

YOU are vainglorious jackasses. Paid TRAINLOADS of money to act. And YOU represent the .001% of all “actors”. You think your spew is somehow – profound. NO – it’s not. YOU spit on your own customers – and do NOT practice what you preach. You DON’T. I have YET to see ANY of you actually HOUSE these “immigrants” or UNDERSTAND how your virtue signaling affects the people NOT making train loads of money to…act. Be fraudulent. Get pampered and paid for the SAME work over and over and over. (Gee..I’d love to get paid over and over for work I did years/decades ago).

ENOUGH. Shut up and act.

AS TO THE REST OF THIS “RESISTANCE”  - ENOUGH OF YOU TOO.

ENOUGH of this “anonymous sources” HORSE SHIT. YOU – are the problem. YOU are the treasonous. YOU – and if YOU don’t like the direction this country is taking (which, EMPIRACAL FACTS show YOU to be dead flat WRONG, on many fronts) GET OUT – MOVE. YOU ARE NOT EVEN CLOSE TO BEING – an American. (and I could fill the page with the people that fit the above).

Me? From this day forward – I encounter ANY shit-spewing, Trump hating, antifa, LBGTXDEABCXYZ jackwagon – I pity your crippled ass. I have already dis-owned, shunned and banished the “anti-TrumpTARDS" – avoid them – but if encountered – I say two words to them as to ANYTHING they spit out of their maws;

PROVE IT (which, they cannot) – then tell them to FUCK OF – IN THEIR FACE – TO THEIR FACE.

Civil War 2? No…it’s ALREADY an UN-civil war. It’s already started; albeit arms-length horseshit social media crap that needs to cease.

I am all for civil discourse. What we have here is NOT THAT.

ENOUGH. TIME to fess up. Grow up.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
just the tip BabaLooey Thu, 09/06/2018 - 08:37 Permalink

syria had a legitimately elected government too, and look what's gone on for the last seven years there.

you think these fuckers at CIA see any difference between what they are able to do there and here in the US?

over there they drop pallets of weapons from the sky.  over here they drop what passes for information from their mockingbird operations.  same difference.

most america haters here at ZH are laughing because they think this is the US getting their comeuppance.   the comeuppance we are getting is for challenging those who have been doing this to others for all these years.  it's not other nations turning around and doing this to the US.  it is those who have done this to others, are now doing it to the citizens of the US.  those america haters better hope we citizens win, if not, that hell trump said would be unleashed on iran, will be unleashed on the world.  and all the hyperweapons invented or dreamed of will not be able to stop it.

upvoted you for calling it what it is.  sedition.

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
brushhog cankles' server Thu, 09/06/2018 - 08:08 Permalink

I find it amazing that so many people assume this is true coming from, of all places, the NYT??? Did I step into an alternative universe where the NYT is not an established fake news outlet? Its basically a comic book for extreme leftists.

Discussing what the NYT reports on Trump, taking it on face value and assuming its true....arent we way past that already??