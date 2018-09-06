Twitter Permanently Bans Alex Jones, Infowars

One day after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appeared on Capitol Hill to tell lawmakers how his company doesn't discriminate against conservatives, the company permanently banned Infowars host Alex Jones from the platform for insults hurled at CNN's Oliver Darcy on Wednesday.
Twitter told the Daily Beast that the final straw was when Jones said of Darcy and CNN:
"Look at this right here. Goes around policing and calling for censorship, and then claims that Trump's wrong - there's no censorship of conservatives. You are incredibly shameful man. You're just - look at you. You are literally an anti-American, anti free speech coward. You're going to go down in the history books as the criminal news network.
This is one of the main people right here who thinks we have no memory. Who sits there and lobbies. Sits there and lobbies people to take other news off... when CNN is the fakest WMD gulf Arab state dictatorship-funded... unbelievable." -Alex Jones
"Those are the eyes of a rat," Jones added.
“Today, we permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope. We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ previous violations,” the company posted on its Safety account.
Today, we permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope. We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations. https://t.co/gckzUAV8GL— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 6, 2018
As we continue to increase transparency around our rules and enforcement actions, we wanted to be open about this action given the broad interest in this case. We do not typically comment on enforcement actions we take against individual accounts, for their privacy.— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 6, 2018
Twitter added that it will continue to take further action "regarding other accounts potentially associated" with Jones or Infowars, and will "take action if content that violates our rules is reported or if other accounts are utilized in an attempt to circumvent their ban."
We will continue to evaluate reports we receive regarding other accounts potentially associated with @realalexjones or @infowars and will take action if content that violates our rules is reported or if other accounts are utilized in an attempt to circumvent their ban.— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 6, 2018
Prior to confronting Darcy, Jones got into a verbal altercation with Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) outside the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on internet censorship.
The exchange begins with Jones condemning Silicon Valley tech giants for "shadow banning people en masse," to which Rubio deflects to foreign government interference in the US political process.
After Jones says "thank God" Trump is addressing conservative censorship, Rubio then says "I don't know who you are, man" to which Jones replies "he plays dumb."
“He’s not answering,” said Jones, adding: “The Democrats are doing what you say China does.”
“I don’t know who you are, man,” responded Rubio. “I don’t really go on your website.”
“That’s why you didn’t get elected. You’re a snake,” Jones fired back, touching the senator’s shoulder to keep his attention. “Marco Rubio the snake. A little frat boy here.”
After Jones put his hand on Rubio's shoulder, the Florida Senator said “Don’t touch me again, man ... I’m asking you not to touch me again.”
When Jones then asked whether he'd be arrested, Rubio said "You're not gonna get arrested man, I'd take care of it myself," suggesting he would engage Jones physically.
Following the exchange, which included Jones proclaiming "The Democrats are raping the Republicans!" and "You're a little gangster thug," Rubio walked away, telling the remaining reporters "You guys can talk to this clown."
Jones shot back: "Go back to your bath house!" adding "There goes Rubio...Little punk."
Full Video: Alex Jones Confronts Marco Rubio pic.twitter.com/KaQw0yYGUc— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 5, 2018
Jones was in Washington, DC to "face his accusers" as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sat next to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg as the Silicon Valley execs testified on censorship and foreign interference on their platforms.
His suspension comes on the heels of a seven day "timeout" after he tweeted a link to a video in which he said "now is time to act on the enemy before they do a false flag."
Shortly after the temporary suspension Jack Dorsey told NBC News' Lester Holt that he had resisted internal pressure to ban Jones amid a seemingly coordinated multi-platform blacklisting by YouTube, Facebook, iTunes, Spotify, Pinterest, Linkedin and others.
EXCLUSIVE: Twitter CEO @jack Dorsey on Alex Jones’ "timeout":— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) August 15, 2018
"Any suspension, whether it be a permanent one or a temporary one, makes someone think about their actions and behaviors."@lesterholtnbc has more tonight on @NBCNightlyNews. pic.twitter.com/QwUYjcYbAD
“Whether it works within this case to change some of those behaviors and change some of those actions, I don't know,” Dorsey said. “But this is consistent with how we enforce.”
Jones was banned or restricted from using the services of at least 10 tech companies this month, including Facebook and YouTube. Twitter had been the most high-profile holdout, until it announced on Tuesday that Jones was suspended from posting for seven days.
Dorsey later clarified on Twitter that he was "speaking broadly about our range of enforcement actions" with regards to the company's use of timeouts.
...
in a follow-up question on weighing the importance of Twitter’s rules versus its moral obligation, Dorsey said the company has “to put the safety of individuals first in every single thing that we do, and we need to enforce our rules and also evolve our rules around that.” -NBC News
"I don’t assume everyone will change their actions. Enforcement gets tougher with further reported violations," Dorsey said over Twitter.
And now - as midterm season ramps up, the very influential Alex Jones and his empire has been all but put out of business.
It was always about unpersoning Jones, it has NOTHING to do with their terms of service.
*sigh* Just when you thought that Twitter was coming to their senses: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-06/dorsey-admits-twitter-unfairl…
I bet that @jack's 'we-shadowbanned-some-folks' comments were just a show and some 'look-how-nice-we-are' headlines/clickbait for CNN and MSNBC in order to appease the masses and to cover up that Twitter is actually tightening the censorship noose around the neck of the entire global population.
In reply to It was always about… by vortmax
You cannot stop the GREAT AWAKENING
In reply to Just when you thought that… by Bokkenrijder
Q has hinted, subtly, that jones is mossad.
Autists have dug and there’s dirt.
Oh ... and he’s a fag.
[edit: just sayin’ ... the chans are not user friendly. Fight-clubbers aren’t flush with free time but I’ve found some.]
In reply to H by IridiumRebel
Mossad agents aka controlled opposition, don't deserve such treatment!
LOL
In reply to Q by A Sentinel
Q is likely Mossad.
He opposes Iran, backs whoever is strongly pro-Israhell.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-23/johnstone-anyone-promoting-re…
In reply to Mossad agents aka controlled… by freedommusic
[edit: love ya bee. But I don’t get that.]
The CIA is probably mossad. So I suppose you can say that jones is in good “company”.
In reply to Q is likely Mossad. by beemasters
Twitter, like going to the kindergarten for retards you never went to. lol
In reply to The CIA is probably mossad… by A Sentinel
Imagine how many lefties would be banned if Twitter routinely came down this hard on lefties as they just did on Alex Jones.
In reply to tw by Richard Chesler
Who cares about Twatter and Fakebook? Stop giving these assholes attention... and if you don't like them build your own damn website and service!
In reply to Imagine how many lefties… by TheRedScourge
In reply to W by Cryptopithicus Homme
^^^ A Dolt - serial spammer ^^^
??? has something against books ???
In reply to by wadolt
i HEREBY PERMANENTLY BAN TWITTER
In reply to ^^^ A Dolt - serial spammer … by King of Ruperts Land
There are people on Youtube that claim the earth is flat. I know they are probably trolling but that is neither here nor there. They are making demonstrably false claims.
Yet Alex Jones who has been correct enough times and adequately in advance that one can only conclude Jones is too close to the target.
If AJ was a retard like any of the cable nets who just parrot what they are told we would not be having this conversation.
Ergo: AJ is getting enough thinks correct that they can not stand for him to have an audience.
In reply to i HEREBY PERMANENTLY BAN… by missionshk
Ban conservatives for barely impolite *abusive* behavior. Meanwhile, libtards are allowed to say kill white people and overthrow the gov't.
Yeah, good job twitter. Following your NWO script perfectly.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
“Today, we permanently suspended …
Suspend:
“ “to hold or keep undetermined; refrain from forming or concluding definitely”
Is that like the “certainly potential” elimination of the account?
Maybe I need a new dictionary.
In reply to dup by mkkby
Say what you will about AJ (even though he is a shill), but now that is what I call "Info WARS"!
Taken right out of the ADL playbook.
In reply to “Today, we permanently… by Manthong
A lot of this got rolling with the Sandy Hook lawsuit to garner sympathy for censoring Alex. Here's an article that provides detail on how the "lawsuits" are filed to gain a headline then quietly dropped once legal discovery is ready to commence.
http://memoryholeblog.org/2018/09/06/sandy-hook-parent-lenny-pozner-a-d…
Alex should never have backed down on demanding transparency on Sandy Hook, which has me wondering about Alex and his motives.
In reply to Now that is what I call … by JSBach1
Twitter claims that it is a "public square" but it is privately owned so freedom of speech doesn't apply.
Go figure.
In reply to A lot of this got rolling… by Ignatius
In reply to Twitter claims that it is a … by Last of the Mi…
Alex Jones for WH press secretary. Yeah.
In reply to Now that is what I call … by JSBach1
Anyone who has investigated matters thoroughly understands that Israel is not the good guy. Blindly supporting Israel is in effect like blindly supporting the federal reserve bank. It was the reserve bankers, not a popular movement, that created Israel. The book of Revelation implies that the city of Jerusalem is the new Sodom. In reality it is the epicenter of global human trafficking and uses deception and trickery to start fights with neighbors, like when they tried to sink the USS Liberty to drag the U.S. into war with Egypt.
Alex never mentions any of this so.........................
In reply to Now that is what I call … by JSBach1
Potentially certain
In reply to “Today, we permanently… by Manthong
Exactly, allow me to illustrate your point as clearly as possible.
In the following link I post, click on any news article where a Missouri State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal, a Black Female Liberal Politician, who publicly tweeted, "I hope Trump is assassinated." on Twitter.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=black+missouri+congresswoman+trump+threat&t=f…
Did she get banned for threatening a sitting US President?
Nope.
Did she get reprimanded in any way, or step down from her position in the Missouri Senate?
Nope.
Looks to me like she's still sitting in her office passing state bills; and it must be nice for her to hide behind hypocritical, traitorous "leftist privilege".
https://www.senate.mo.gov/mem14/
Regarding Jack "Douchebag" Dorsey, he's a Deep state puppet just like Fuckerberg, Larry Paige, and the rest.
Just go back in time, look at the seed funding for these companies, and how they were pumped up over time.
The Deep State and Banking Cabal picked the "Winners" of the Internet Boom, amazing how that works.
Expect them to do the same after Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies are "regulated", and go mainstream for an implemented cashless economy.
Regarding Alex Jones, he definitely might be controlled opposition, but NO ONE should be DE-platformed and/or un-personed like that. I see that as a taste of things to come, and they pulled it on Jones first to see how the public reacts.
If absolutely nothing is done about all of this shit before the end of 2018, I'd be severely concerned about the future of the United States, and the world.
WARNING: September 11th, 2018 is just 5 days away, and you know how TPTB love their dates, plus new FEMA PSA videos are being posted on YouTube, just be alert, aware, and prepared.
God Bless.
In reply to dup by mkkby
These deep state mafiosas financed GoFundMe also. This is how they pay some of their false flag operatives.
In reply to Exactly, allow me to… by Space_Cowboy
Excellent point.
Always amazing how it rains money on Deep State traitors who were 86'ed from the government teet.
That should be investigated, as well.
In reply to These deep state mafiosas… by apocalypticbrother
Well with your avatar we finally found the curvature.
On that note, the fact that AJ never touches the subject of Flat Earth is clear indication that he is a shill.
Research: They Are Hiding God
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
I like Jim Stone but he is a round earther and a sattelite believer too. I guess their masters will not let them be that awoke.
In reply to Well with your avatar we… by tocointhephrase
There's much more evidence that the earth is flat than there is for it being a water wrapped sphere floating in space.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
SHouldn't have skipped so many classes to smoke weed with your skater friends.
In reply to There's much more evidence… by mstyle
You should not have taken so many beatings from the skater dudes but you most certainly deserved it. You still do.
In reply to SHouldn't have skipped so… by gmak
sudo cat >>/etc/hosts <<__EOF
# i HEREBY PERMANENTLY BAN TWITTER
0.0.0.0 twitter.com
0.0.0.0 mobile.twitter.com
_EOF
In reply to i HEREBY PERMANENTLY BAN… by missionshk
While the "left" and "never-Trumpers" gloat about this, what they do not realize is that this a green light for anyone, at any time, to be banned by the "woke" or "hurt" Commielibs who run social media.
In reply to ^^^ A Dolt - serial spammer … by King of Ruperts Land
Maybe they know they will change their mind after the blowback.
In reply to ^^^ A Dolt - serial spammer … by King of Ruperts Land
If I can get a Trump app, then I don't need Twatter at all.
In reply to W by Cryptopithicus Homme
What about that Racist Korean woman that hates 'white men' and got a job at a newspaper?
Why is her account still open?
In reply to Imagine how many lefties… by TheRedScourge
what a stupid strategy. Gain predominate market share then water down the beer.
In reply to What about that Racist… by Arising
Because she's a dink, she gets a pass. YT will get crushed for far less. Hell, she didn't just get a pass, she got an atta-boy (she's a lesbian, I read) from Jack Twinkie
In reply to What about that Racist… by Arising
Who else, on the Right or the Left, behaves the way Alex Jones does?
I mean, until about 2 years ago you couldn't reference Alex Jones on ZH without the obligatory, "Apologies upfront, and I know, Alex Jones, but he said..." disclaimer. Or you'd get savaged, as you'd have deserved.
Alex Jones hasn't changed. What has changed is now the political Right has caught up to Jones in cynical antics and mental masturbation.
No way Twitter can continue to let Jones use their proprietary platform. Not after Jones' bullshit yesterday. Twitter would have to be out of their fucking mind to keep Alex Jones on.
And why does Jones need to use Twitter's website? He has his own website, which I've been looking at since right before Y2K happened (or, more accurately, didn't happen). Jones was full of shit 18-19 years ago, and he's no less full of shit now.
I think he's pretty funny, kind of like a right-wing Sascha Baron Cohen, but it's unnerving how many formerly sensible people have started to take his bullshit seriously. I know it's all part of what happens in every Empire at this stage of decline, but it's still distasteful to observe.
In reply to Imagine how many lefties… by TheRedScourge
Freedom of speech is so simple it makes me wonder why people like you still grapple with the purpose. Alex Jones may be a mossad shill but that does not make him any less a figurative "canary in the coalmine." Yesterday it was Alex Jones, today it was smaller right wing youtubers and twitter personalities. Tomorrow who? Freedom of speech is sacred in this country, not sure how you forgot this. Doesn't matter if you dont like him, doesn't matter if hes a fucking retard, but in fact because he is those things, even more that he should be protected. Fuck yourself.
In reply to Who else, on the Right or… by swmnguy
Oldie, sort of. But still a goodie.
James O’Keefe of Project Veritas has just dropped a new undercover video which reveals Twitter “shadow banning” and creating algorithms that censor certain ideas.
The first clip features a former Twitter software engineer who explains how/why Twitter “shadow bans” certain users:
Abhinav Vadrevu: “One strategy is to shadow ban so you have ultimate control. The idea of a shadow ban is that you ban someone but they don’t know they’ve been banned, because they keep posting but no one sees their content.”
“So they just think that no one is engaging with their content, when in reality, no one is seeing it. I don’t know if Twitter does this anymore.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/twitter-responds-project-veritas-2nd-undercover-video-twitter-doesnt-shadowban-accounts/
Let the Soy Boy Faggot keep his Silicon Valley Gas Lighting, Deception, Manipulator.
Personally, never used any of that garbage & never will.
In reply to Freedom of speech is so… by MrFriskles
Swingay is obviously a trolling commie.
In reply to Freedom of speech is so… by MrFriskles
Well put.
In reply to Who else, on the Right or… by swmnguy
For those of you who still use the faggish "Twitter", I say you should permanently ban them from your life from here on out.
In reply to Well put. by Philo Beddoe
Twitter - yet another gay bar on the internet. It proves Trump is no homophobe.
In reply to For those of you who still… by J S Bach
here's another down vote for your total bs
In reply to Who else, on the Right or… by swmnguy
Jones has earned my permanent respect for his lifetime achievement no mater what happens. His enemies are my permanent enemies. Unless they repent before they are killed or captured. Look at Lindsy Graham. He was a foe, but has seen the light.
In reply to Who else, on the Right or… by swmnguy
As a lifetime acheivement Jones was pretty good in his role as Bill Hicks also. He was more funny back then.
In reply to Jones has earned my… by King of Ruperts Land
AJ is the face of the controlled opposition "alt media".
Pushy, loud, arrogant, insulting, brash, etc.
Not very classy, hard to take serious.
In reply to Who else, on the Right or… by swmnguy
Jones is controlled opposition and Q a Mossad PSY op .
I don't follow either of these folks, but I definitely would be the first to stand for their right to say what they wish. I've told my still devout Dem friends that when you cheer for the censorship for one, you are cheering for all. It isn't just Jomes being taken down either, lots of ANTIWAR folks are too.
I'm also noticing that both FB & Twitter are taking down accounts left and right of regular folk from other countries like Syria, Lebanon and a real nice kid I was following from IRAN too.
Democrat voters are just as dumb as rocks. Their Trump hate guides their political choices, right into censorship, donating to scum like McCain and WAR...
In reply to The CIA is probably mossad… by A Sentinel