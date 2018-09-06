Meet The North Korean Evil Genius Who Hacked Sony, The Bangladesh Central Bank, And Launched WannaCry

In the latest crackdown on foreign hackers, on Thursday the DOJ accused a North Korean programmer of hacking a series of financial institutions and entertainment companies as part of a wave of cyber attacks ordered by the Kim Jong Un’s regime. The criminal complaint unsealed on Thursday alleged that Park Jin Hyok was responsible for the hack of Sony Pictures in 2014, the theft of $80m from the Bangladesh Central Bank in 2016, and the WannaCry malware attack in 2017.
The US government also alleged that Hyok targeted Lockheed Martin, which built an anti-missile defence system deployed in South Korea.
Met... North Korea's notorious cyber villain, hacking wizard and undisputed evil genius.
Hyok was charged in a 179-page criminal complaint that detailed his alleged hacks on behalf of the North Korean government from 2014 through to 2018. The filing does not name any other individuals but a DoJ official said its investigation was ongoing. At the same time, the US Treasury announced sanctions against Hyok and Chosun Expo Joint Venture, the company he worked for. The DOJ claimed the company was a front designed to generate currency for North Korean intelligence.
“Working for a foreign government does not immunise criminal conduct,” said John Demers, assistant attorney-general for the DoJ’s national security division. In noting previous cyberhacking charges against Chinese, Russian and Iranian nationals going back to 2014, Demers said that "today we add the North Korean regime to our list,” he said, which made “four out of four of our principal adversaries in cyber space."
"These activities run afoul of acceptable norms of behaviour in cyber space and the international community must address them," he added.
Ironically - or perhaps intentionally - the DOJ announcement of the charges came just hours after Donald Trump tweeted praise from the North Korean leader.
“Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims ‘unwavering faith in President Trump’. Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!” Mr Trump tweeted on Thursday morning.
A senior DoJ official said the department had given “our partners in the US government a heads-up” regarding the action, as normal. The official declined to provide detail on why the justice department chose to unseal the complaint at this time, according to the FT. It was filed in the central district of California in June.
The FBI has previously identified North Korea as responsible for the hack of Sony 2014, which the US said was in retaliation for The Interview, a movie that mocked the North Korean leader. Last year, the Trump administration also attributed the WannaCry ransomware attack to North Korea.
The charges against Hyok come as US officials grow increasingly frustrated that North Korea has not made any moves towards denuclearisation following the historic summit between Mr Trump and Mr Kim in June. After the summit, Mr Trump and Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state leading the North Korea talks, defended the agreement reached in Singapore against accusations that it was too vague.
Today's release may therefore be a nudge to Trump to push forward with escalating the peace process, or else engage in further sanctions.
In recent weeks Trump himself has conceded that negotiations are not progressing well — to the point that he told Mr Pompeo to cancel a visit to Pyongyang where the secretary of state had been expected to meet Kim. After a gap of six months, the US in August started imposing more North Korea-related sanctions, as it attempted to step up economic pressure on Pyongyang. China has reportedly been easing some of the measures that it had imposed in accordance with UN sanctions on the North Korean regime.
Comments
He so smat
What's so evil about hacking Sony or some central banks?
In reply to He so smat by JRobby
When it comes to mass theft from the people, the Zoligarchs don't like competition.
In reply to What's so evil about hacking… by Erek
How about ruining the fed after this gentle warm-up?
I would send you some bitcoins for that
In reply to When it comes to mass theft… by Sector Catalyst
Wasn't the Sony thing a disgruntled employee?
Make sense he would target Bangladesh. At first I wondered why anyone would steal from them. They dirt poor. Like homeless poor. Makes sense it was someone from NK. Or Joisey as they are good people too.
I can see this guy mumbling in Engrish "You wannacry bay-bee?" in his best voice from that guy in The Hangover though.
In reply to How about stealing from the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
I wouldn't want to hack anything in Hollywood. You'd wind up with a bunch of CP on your computer.
In reply to Wasn't the Sony thing a… by pods
I like this guy!
In reply to I by Cryptopithicus Homme
Hey! No special treatment for Asians.....
dat be racist.
In reply to I like this guy! by bismillah
DOJ is a joke.
In reply to Hey! No special treatment… by ZENDOG
Does this guy need an assistant? I'm available, and I'll work on commission only.
In reply to DOJ is a joke by King of Ruperts Land
Taiwanese evacuated from Typhoon Jebi only if they agreed they’re Chinese – mainland media
Transport sent by embassy for tourists stuck in Japan was for Chinese only – forcing those from self-ruled Taiwan to reveal loyalties, state media suggests
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/2163051/taiwanese-eva…
My guess is the Taiwanese will dig in their heels only harder after this.
In reply to Does this guy need an… by Delving Eye
My computer got digital gonorrhea from downloading a pic of Kim Kardashian. Took two monitors to show her entire ass too.
In reply to I by Cryptopithicus Homme
Only two ?
Must be huuuuge.
In reply to My computer got digital… by pods
Funny, he not look russian...
In reply to Only two ? Must be huuuuge. by Winston Churchill
I'm still lost on the attraction?
A curvy, big ass, big tit girl with a "nice" layer of fat who will be a middle aged woman with an 18" layer of fat that negates all the curves soon.
In reply to My computer got digital… by pods
Max size is now in vogue. Even better if they’re so fat they need a scooter.
In reply to I'm still lost on the… by JRobby
Sony was inside job. This picture looks created.
In reply to Wasn't the Sony thing a… by pods
Nah.. it was Russia!
In reply to When it comes to mass theft… by Sector Catalyst
He doesn't look so scary. I was expecting horns, red eyes and fangs.
In reply to What's so evil about hacking… by Erek
Quick, look over here!!
In reply to He doesn't look so scary. I… by NoDebt
They are Emperors that's why
In reply to What's so evil about hacking… by Erek
Wanna job at NSA, kid?
Noah. The CIA pooled the job, the kid got the wrap.
In reply to Wanna job at NSA, kid? by waterwitch
Sum Ting Wong
"hack you long time"
"hack you rong time"
In reply to "hack you long time" by Zero-Hegemon
Next CIA recruit.
former cia recruit
In reply to Next CIA recruit. by Normal
I love the stories about the DARPAnet I mean the internet getting owned from outside the US. It makes for entertaining fiction!
Enterprising! Kid has a future at Wells Fargo!!
Jamie Diamond has reached out to him. DWS wants him to run the dnc servers too.
In reply to Enterprising! Kid has a… by Chad Thunderfist
Uh, yeah, this guy also could have been Jack the Ripper.
The bullshit coming from US is hilarious :)
"He was under personal direction from Assad to do all this."
-Nikki "the dot" Haley.
In reply to The bullshit coming from US… by KTX
Can I hire him to transfer my apps to a new operating system.....and return Windows to an OPERATING SYSTEM and not a SERVICE
Cut the kid some slack!
Still waiting for Hillary's server disks...
DOJ can identify North Korean hackers, but can't investigate DNC "Russian intrusions"...
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
More DS BS! This was thoroughly debunked at the time by several international security firms.
Central Banks are stealing money every day.
"A senior DoJ official"
Fake nuuz
What he did to Sony deserves an award, not an indictment.
Why didn't they charge him with hacking DNC servers and giving the info to Wikileaks,
hacking into US election systems,
and, of course, trying to shut down the US electric grid?
Ahn-Yong!
Well . . .
The article doesn't say explicitly where Mr. Park's physical personna actually is. It seems to assume that he's in North Korea, but I'm not sure that they actually have electricity there.
It wouldn't surprise me to learn that Park is in Berkeley, or Washington, or next door to Barbra Streisand in Malibu.
The Deep State stooges are reaching deep into the propaganda bucket with this hokum.
The Sony hack was revealed to be an inside job over a year before the jews put out their ridiculous "NK is Evil" movie.
Geez... we're down to North Korean teenagers? What's a poor empire to do?
They spelt 'North Korea' wrong, the real spelling of the source of the malware is 'Israel'.
In reply to Geez... we're down to North… by dickcheney
HIRE HIM!!!
Gooks with unstable power systems are world class hackers. Who gave them the old U.S. Robotics modems?
Funny - he doesn't look Russian.