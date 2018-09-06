Meet The North Korean Evil Genius Who Hacked Sony, The Bangladesh Central Bank, And Launched WannaCry

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:51

In the latest crackdown on foreign hackers, on Thursday the DOJ accused a North Korean programmer of hacking a series of financial institutions and entertainment companies as part of a wave of cyber attacks ordered by the Kim Jong Un’s regime. The criminal complaint unsealed on Thursday alleged that Park Jin Hyok was responsible for the hack of Sony Pictures in 2014, the theft of $80m from the Bangladesh Central Bank in 2016, and the WannaCry malware attack in 2017.

The US government also alleged that Hyok targeted Lockheed Martin, which built an anti-missile defence system deployed in South Korea.

Met... North Korea's notorious cyber villain, hacking wizard and undisputed evil genius.

Hyok was charged in a 179-page criminal complaint that detailed his alleged hacks on behalf of the North Korean government from 2014 through to 2018. The filing does not name any other individuals but a DoJ official said its investigation was ongoing. At the same time, the US Treasury announced sanctions against Hyok and Chosun Expo Joint Venture, the company he worked for. The DOJ claimed the company was a front designed to generate currency for North Korean intelligence.

“Working for a foreign government does not immunise criminal conduct,” said John Demers, assistant attorney-general for the DoJ’s national security division. In noting previous cyberhacking charges against Chinese, Russian and Iranian nationals going back to 2014, Demers said that  "today we add the North Korean regime to our list,” he said, which made “four out of four of our principal adversaries in cyber space."

"These activities run afoul of acceptable norms of behaviour in cyber space and the international community must address them," he added.

Ironically - or perhaps intentionally - the DOJ announcement of the charges came just hours after Donald Trump tweeted praise from the North Korean leader.

“Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims ‘unwavering faith in President Trump’. Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!” Mr Trump tweeted on Thursday morning.

A senior DoJ official said the department had given “our partners in the US government a heads-up” regarding the action, as normal. The official declined to provide detail on why the justice department chose to unseal the complaint at this time, according to the FT. It was filed in the central district of California in June.

The FBI has previously identified North Korea as responsible for the hack of Sony 2014, which the US said was in retaliation for The Interview, a movie that mocked the North Korean leader. Last year, the Trump administration also attributed the WannaCry ransomware attack to North Korea.

The charges against Hyok come as US officials grow increasingly frustrated that North Korea has not made any moves towards denuclearisation following the historic summit between Mr Trump and Mr Kim in June. After the summit, Mr Trump and Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state leading the North Korea talks, defended the agreement reached in Singapore against accusations that it was too vague.

Today's release may therefore be a nudge to Trump to push forward with escalating the peace process, or else engage in further sanctions.

In recent weeks Trump himself has conceded that negotiations are not progressing well — to the point that he told Mr Pompeo to cancel a visit to Pyongyang where the secretary of state had been expected to meet Kim.  After a gap of six months, the US in August started imposing more North Korea-related sanctions, as it attempted to step up economic pressure on Pyongyang. China has reportedly been easing some of the measures that it had imposed in accordance with UN sanctions on the North Korean regime.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
pods Adolfsteinbergovitch Thu, 09/06/2018 - 14:11 Permalink

Wasn't the Sony thing a disgruntled employee?

Make sense he would target Bangladesh. At first I wondered why anyone would steal from them. They dirt poor. Like homeless poor. Makes sense it was someone from NK. Or Joisey as they are good people too.

I can see this guy mumbling in Engrish "You wannacry bay-bee?" in his best voice from that guy in The Hangover though.  

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
847328_3527 Delving Eye Thu, 09/06/2018 - 15:34 Permalink

Taiwanese evacuated from Typhoon Jebi only if they agreed they’re Chinese – mainland media

Transport sent by embassy for tourists stuck in Japan was for Chinese only – forcing those from self-ruled Taiwan to reveal loyalties, state media suggests

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/2163051/taiwanese-eva…

My guess is the Taiwanese will dig in their heels only harder after this.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
DaBard51 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 13:57 Permalink

Still waiting for Hillary's server disks...

DOJ can identify North Korean hackers, but can't investigate DNC "Russian intrusions"...

 

When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
rwe2late Thu, 09/06/2018 - 14:08 Permalink

Why didn't they charge him with hacking DNC servers and giving the info to Wikileaks,

hacking into US election systems,

and, of course, trying to shut down the US electric grid?

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
thebigunit Thu, 09/06/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

Well . . .

The article doesn't say explicitly where Mr. Park's physical personna actually is.  It seems to assume that he's in North Korea, but I'm not sure that they actually have electricity there.

It wouldn't surprise me to learn that Park is in Berkeley, or Washington, or next door to Barbra Streisand in Malibu.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
BGO Thu, 09/06/2018 - 14:11 Permalink

The Deep State stooges are reaching deep into the propaganda bucket with this hokum.

The Sony hack was revealed to be an inside job over a year before the jews put out their ridiculous "NK is Evil" movie.