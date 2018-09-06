US Embassy In Baghdad's Green Zone Under Attack

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:55

It appears that a new sectarian civil war is beginning to erupt in Iraq during a sensitive government transition phase, and the United States and its local allied forces in the Baghdad government are targets. 

According to early breaking reports tonight at least three mortars have struck near the US embassy's gate in the protected 'green zone' at the heart of the Iraqi capital.

Early unconfirmed photographs and local statements indicate a sizable fire may have broken out as a result of the mortars, which may have totaled at four. 

Unconfirmed photo of tonight's attack circulating on Iraqi social media. 

Though there's currently no reports of injuries or significant damage to the embassy, Western journalists on the ground say the American facility and grounds appear to have been specifically targeted by Iran-backed Shia militias.

And elsewhere in Basra, to the south, there are reports that Iran's consulate is under siege and further that more than a dozen local Shia militia HQ offices have been torched

In Baghdad, regional sources indicate loud sirens are blaring at the American embassy in the aftermath of the attack

Tonight's targeted attack comes two days after ten pro-Iran Shia militias in the country published a statement vowing to expel foreign troops and advisers by force if they didn't immediately leave Iraq. 

“We will deal with them [foreign troops in Iraq] as occupying forces, and we will use our legitimate rights by employing all possible means to force them out of the country,” the Iraqi factions warned, adding that foreign troops were "in their sights".

The Tuesday statement further declared there was an “Anglo-American-led dirty and dangerous conspiracy to impose a devilish coalition” on the people of Iraq which seeks to weaken the government and make Baghdad a puppet of Brett McGurk, who is the White House appointed special envoy for the anti-ISIL coalition. 

Currently a tense tug-of-war is underway as the United States and Iran struggle to influence the formation of the next national government in Baghdad.

Elsewhere in Iraq popular protests and riots are springing up in response to lack of basic services like electricity and clean water. 

Over the past days Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi has further stirred tensions by sacking key government ministers a move interpreted by many as sectarian driven. 

Meanwhile the Sunni-dominant southern city of Basra is now in the midst of a full sectarian civil war, as multiple buildings of Shia parties and militias have been torched over the past twenty-four hours. 

It will be interesting to see the White House and Pentagon's response to the currently crumbling security situation. 

The rapidly unfolding crisis this week could result in the US boosting its troop and security presence at key coalition posts in the country, or potentially begin withdrawal of non-essential personnel. 

US Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone, file photo

Developing... 

 

Dindu Nuffins Handful of Dust Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:50 Permalink

Time to de-jew your brain, pc_babe.

Say it with me now, because we both know that you know the line by heart:

"Iran is the Number One state supporter of terrorism."

You knew every word, didn't you? We all do. They make sure we do.

We know this formula by heart, not because it is true, but specifically because it is untrue. Only untrue things need to be repeated constantly.

Name a Shia terrorist organization that attacks Westerners on western soil.

You can't do it. The terrorists that actually attack Westerners in the West are all your buddies, the Sunnis of Saudi Arabia. (And don't forget that the Saudis have long been in an increasingly blatant alliance with Israel.)

Shia aren't terrorists. De-jew your brain.

Brazen Heist II cossack55 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 20:01 Permalink

Some fun facts about the US embassy in Baghdad:

- The largest embassy complex in the world, costing almost $1 billion and 100 acres in size.

- Built on a former Saddam Palace, how endearing.

- A silly man leads the mission. Literally, Douglas Silliman.

I'd hate to think some Iraqis are finally figuring out that this is an occupation outpost.

Kaiser Sousa Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:38 Permalink

cool...

after all the trillions spent & deaths all around trying to re-inflate the dead man walking empire, hows that regime change shit working out mother fuckers...

buzzsaw99 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:40 Permalink

Elsewhere in Iraq popular protests and riots are springing up in response to lack of basic services like electricity and clean water...

well god damn,  clean water?  electricity?  too bad they're not in the green zone eating caviar and drinking champagne.

Green2Delta Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:41 Permalink

3 mortars is now considered newsworthy? When I was on FOB Falcon, far south side of Baghdad, 2005-2006 we'd get either rockets or mortars dropped on us each dusk and each dawn like clockwork. Although I have to admit it wasn't anything like what the guys at Khe Sanh in Nam went through. There's a great video from FOB Falcon shortly after I left. The AHA (ammo holding area) took a direct hit and shit got crazy from there. Wish I could have seen that. 

I always said that I didn't blame the Iraqis for trying to kill us. I was one of us and I hated us too. 

RagnarRedux Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:44 Permalink

Where is our border security wall? $5.6 Trillion on AIPAC warmongering and all that associated BS, with nothing to show for it. $135 Billion burden due to illegals immigrants. Even if the wall costs $25 Billion (high estimate), it would be well worth it.

America’s ‘War On Terror’ Has Cost Taxpayers $5.6 Trillion

And it’s earned us absolutely nothing.

https://www.thenation.com/article/americas-war-on-terror-has-cost-taxpa…

Illegal Immigration Costs $135 Billion

https://fairus.org/issue/publications-resources/fiscal-burden-illegal-i…

US Border Security Wall Cost

https://www.politifact.com/california/statements/2017/apr/28/scott-pete…

Arab Man Smuggles 6 Yemenis Into US Across Southern Border (2018)

https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2018/08/arab-living-in-mexico-smuggl…

3400 Illegal Indian Nationals Have Been Caught Entering The US Across The Southern Border Already This Year

http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/08/10/india-nationals-illegally-crossing…

Chad Thunderfist Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:44 Permalink

The embassy opened in January 2009 following a series of construction delays. It replaced the previous embassy, which opened July 1, 2004 in Baghdad's Green Zone in a former Palace of Saddam Hussein. The embassy complex cost $750 million to build and reached a peak staffing of 16,000 employees and contractors in 2012.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Embassy_of_the_United_States,_Baghdad

No problem. If they blow it up it's insured by the US taxpayer.

$750,000,000 is nothing when you are dropping freedom and democracy on the middle east.

We would have just pissed it away on roads and bridges anyway.

CatInTheHat Thu, 09/06/2018 - 19:50 Permalink

Good for IRAN. 

The US never belonged there in the first place and who the fuck is McJerk to tell the Iraqi government what kind of government they can and can't have while STEALING their oil and denying the citizens the proceeds to rebuild their country. 2.38 million Iraqis dead and they aren't pissed yet?

Fuck the US. BLOW BACK ain't fun, is it?