US Embassy In Baghdad's Green Zone Under Attack

It appears that a new sectarian civil war is beginning to erupt in Iraq during a sensitive government transition phase, and the United States and its local allied forces in the Baghdad government are targets.
According to early breaking reports tonight at least three mortars have struck near the US embassy's gate in the protected 'green zone' at the heart of the Iraqi capital.
Early unconfirmed photographs and local statements indicate a sizable fire may have broken out as a result of the mortars, which may have totaled at four.
Though there's currently no reports of injuries or significant damage to the embassy, Western journalists on the ground say the American facility and grounds appear to have been specifically targeted by Iran-backed Shia militias.
Video #Mortar attack on #US #embassy in #Baghdad #Iraq our sources confirm by #Iran backed #Asaeb_Ahlil_Alhaq pic.twitter.com/DgSuNRS6UR— انتفاض قنبر E Qanbar (@eqanbar) September 6, 2018
And elsewhere in Basra, to the south, there are reports that Iran's consulate is under siege and further that more than a dozen local Shia militia HQ offices have been torched.
In Baghdad, regional sources indicate loud sirens are blaring at the American embassy in the aftermath of the attack.
Early reports: Point of Origin for mortar attacks on US Embassy is Ziyouna neighborhood in Baghdad - AAH controlled area. pic.twitter.com/tR0vWEYnXk— Michael P Pregent (@MPPregent) September 6, 2018
Tonight's targeted attack comes two days after ten pro-Iran Shia militias in the country published a statement vowing to expel foreign troops and advisers by force if they didn't immediately leave Iraq.
“We will deal with them [foreign troops in Iraq] as occupying forces, and we will use our legitimate rights by employing all possible means to force them out of the country,” the Iraqi factions warned, adding that foreign troops were "in their sights".
The Tuesday statement further declared there was an “Anglo-American-led dirty and dangerous conspiracy to impose a devilish coalition” on the people of Iraq which seeks to weaken the government and make Baghdad a puppet of Brett McGurk, who is the White House appointed special envoy for the anti-ISIL coalition.
What’s happening in #Iraq tonight :— Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) September 6, 2018
-3 mortars have landed near the US embassy’s gate in green zone #Baghdad ,no major damage.
-Unconfirmed news about Iran’s consulate being under siege by the protesters in #Basra
-About 13 Shia forces’ HQs were set on fire in Basra
...
Currently a tense tug-of-war is underway as the United States and Iran struggle to influence the formation of the next national government in Baghdad.
Elsewhere in Iraq popular protests and riots are springing up in response to lack of basic services like electricity and clean water.
#BREAKING: Just 30 minutes ago hundreds of people of #Basra who have armed themselves with sticks, batons & small weapons announced that they are going to attack #Iran|ian consulate in #Basra & will set it on fire. Mortar attack at #Baghdad's Green Zone might be related. pic.twitter.com/TdTTC9iBai— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) September 6, 2018
Over the past days Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi has further stirred tensions by sacking key government ministers — a move interpreted by many as sectarian driven.
All major governmental buildings set on fire by protesters in #Iraq's Basra; protesters have also set fire on offices of Badr, Asai'b Ahl al-Hak, Nujaba'a, Dawa party, state of law office, Hizbollah & other political party offices. pic.twitter.com/irZTU67pKr— Abdulla Hawez (@abdullahawez) September 6, 2018
Meanwhile the Sunni-dominant southern city of Basra is now in the midst of a full sectarian civil war, as multiple buildings of Shia parties and militias have been torched over the past twenty-four hours.
#Breaking— Blesa Shaways (@Bilesa_Shaweys) September 6, 2018
Three #Iraqi protesters have been killed in #Basra , now the army militants and #PMF commanders are fleeing the city and running toward #Baghdad . pic.twitter.com/bsNQwoWmnA
It will be interesting to see the White House and Pentagon's response to the currently crumbling security situation.
The rapidly unfolding crisis this week could result in the US boosting its troop and security presence at key coalition posts in the country, or potentially begin withdrawal of non-essential personnel.
Developing...
Comments
Finally some good news for a change.
Foreign occupation is what it is.
Naturally, Simon's Persian menace is behind the attack.
You boys ready to go die so some effeminate Mediterranean hook-nose can rub a few more shekles together?
In reply to Finally some good news for a… by Shemp 4 Victory
Aloha Snackbar ... all hail the peace loving shia peeps.
In reply to Foreign occupation is what… by Empire's Frontiers
They're just trying to "win the minds and hearts" of the Green Zone peeples.
In reply to Prolly the peace loving shia… by pc_babe
Time to de-jew your brain, pc_babe.
Say it with me now, because we both know that you know the line by heart:
"Iran is the Number One state supporter of terrorism."
You knew every word, didn't you? We all do. They make sure we do.
We know this formula by heart, not because it is true, but specifically because it is untrue. Only untrue things need to be repeated constantly.
Name a Shia terrorist organization that attacks Westerners on western soil.
You can't do it. The terrorists that actually attack Westerners in the West are all your buddies, the Sunnis of Saudi Arabia. (And don't forget that the Saudis have long been in an increasingly blatant alliance with Israel.)
Shia aren't terrorists. De-jew your brain.
In reply to They're just trying to "win… by Handful of Dust
Iran disrespecting a US embassy. Inconceivable!
In reply to Shia aren't terrorists by Dindu Nuffins
Sadiq Khan's Crime-Ridden London Tourist Ad
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u6HYaubhcGc
In reply to Iran disrespecting a US… by TBT or not TBT
Reminder - The US Embassy in Afghanistan is now guarded by British mercs. Are The Empire's outposts teetering on the edge?
In reply to Sadiq Khan's Crime-Ridden… by 847328_3527
Rescuing staff off the roof of a US embassy while it's under attack...... I feel like I've seen this movie before.
In reply to The US Embassy in… by 7thGenMO
Don't let them hit the pool or tennis courts
In reply to Iran disrespecting a US… by TBT or not TBT
Some fun facts about the US embassy in Baghdad:
- The largest embassy complex in the world, costing almost $1 billion and 100 acres in size.
- Built on a former Saddam Palace, how endearing.
- A silly man leads the mission. Literally, Douglas Silliman.
I'd hate to think some Iraqis are finally figuring out that this is an occupation outpost.
In reply to Don't let them hit the pool… by cossack55
Somebody's had enough...
of being blamed for WMD's
of having their people burnt alive with white phosphorous
of having their oil stolen
of being destroyed for wanting to leave the USD behind
In reply to Some fun facts about the US… by Brazen Heist II
I stayed at that Holiday Inn (ie The Saddam Palace) Room service sucks, but the pool parties are awesome !
In reply to Some fun facts about the US… by Brazen Heist II
Its all fun and games until a mortar crashes the party.
In reply to I stayed at that Holiday Inn… by I am Groot
Silliman looks like a pedo for sure.
https://www.state.gov/r/pa/ei/biog/261976.htm
Pretty much the whole State Dept staff are either jews or pedos.
In reply to Some fun facts about the US… by Brazen Heist II
Nutty, Trump and the jew MSM must meme Iran into numbah one state sponsor of terrorism when everyone knows it is Sunni Arabia.
Religious fundie fucktards make Saddam, Daffy and the other secular Arab strongmen who buried them in holes in the desert look much better.
In reply to Shia aren't terrorists by Dindu Nuffins
3 Mortar rounds is an attack? WTF?
In 1970, we were just waiting for a round to get us out of bed.
Pussies.
In reply to They're just trying to "win… by Handful of Dust
Is Johny Boy intermented there ...
In reply to They're just trying to "win… by Handful of Dust
I won a heart and two ears off my seargent back in Basra, long game
In reply to They're just trying to "win… by Handful of Dust
Lol. I came to say the same.
In reply to Finally some good news for a… by Shemp 4 Victory
It's just a Video
In reply to Finally some good news for a… by Shemp 4 Victory
Sh_t is becoming real.
"Mission Accomplished"
In reply to Sh_t is becoming real. by DontBdecieved
Mission accomplished, never complete.
In reply to "Mission Accomplished" by booboo
I wonder if they're going to tear down George Bush's statue in Baghdad Square also?
In reply to Mission accomplished, never… by Empire's Frontiers
distraction from Tel Aviv
finally invaders may get kicked out.
What a surprise! muslim filth love to toss bombs...
Yes we package them up in pretty painted cylinders with fins and toss them out of drones flown by 18 year olds in trailers parked in Nevada onto weddings.
In reply to What a surprise! muslim… by charlewar
especially the saudi ones
In reply to What a surprise! muslim… by charlewar
cool...
after all the trillions spent & deaths all around trying to re-inflate the dead man walking empire, hows that regime change shit working out mother fuckers...
It's working great. More violence = more MIC dollars spent. It's the plan.
In reply to cool... after all the… by Kaiser Sousa
Amazing that George Bush can still show his face in public and that his idiot brother, "Low Energy" Jeb claimed during the campaign the Iraq War was a success.
Amazing.
In reply to cool... after all the… by Kaiser Sousa
If you are fucking around in Iraq still I don't feel sorry for you.
Elsewhere in Iraq popular protests and riots are springing up in response to lack of basic services like electricity and clean water...
well god damn, clean water? electricity? too bad they're not in the green zone eating caviar and drinking champagne.
Another of those damn YouTube videos again, eh? Quick, book Susan Rice on all the weekend talk shows.
Killery is pissed she is not leading the charge as in Libya.
3 mortars is now considered newsworthy? When I was on FOB Falcon, far south side of Baghdad, 2005-2006 we'd get either rockets or mortars dropped on us each dusk and each dawn like clockwork. Although I have to admit it wasn't anything like what the guys at Khe Sanh in Nam went through. There's a great video from FOB Falcon shortly after I left. The AHA (ammo holding area) took a direct hit and shit got crazy from there. Wish I could have seen that.
I always said that I didn't blame the Iraqis for trying to kill us. I was one of us and I hated us too.
3 mortars? it sounds more like a false flag then.
Where is our border security wall? $5.6 Trillion on AIPAC warmongering and all that associated BS, with nothing to show for it. $135 Billion burden due to illegals immigrants. Even if the wall costs $25 Billion (high estimate), it would be well worth it.
America’s ‘War On Terror’ Has Cost Taxpayers $5.6 Trillion
And it’s earned us absolutely nothing.
https://www.thenation.com/article/americas-war-on-terror-has-cost-taxpa…
Illegal Immigration Costs $135 Billion
https://fairus.org/issue/publications-resources/fiscal-burden-illegal-i…
US Border Security Wall Cost
https://www.politifact.com/california/statements/2017/apr/28/scott-pete…
Arab Man Smuggles 6 Yemenis Into US Across Southern Border (2018)
https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2018/08/arab-living-in-mexico-smuggl…
3400 Illegal Indian Nationals Have Been Caught Entering The US Across The Southern Border Already This Year
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/08/10/india-nationals-illegally-crossing…
But where is Yarrabee Farms going to get their slave labor then?
Agents visit Iowa farm that employed suspect in Mollie Tibbetts slaying
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/midwest/ct-mollie-tibbet…
In reply to Where is our border security… by RagnarRedux
The embassy opened in January 2009 following a series of construction delays. It replaced the previous embassy, which opened July 1, 2004 in Baghdad's Green Zone in a former Palace of Saddam Hussein. The embassy complex cost $750 million to build and reached a peak staffing of 16,000 employees and contractors in 2012.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Embassy_of_the_United_States,_Baghdad
No problem. If they blow it up it's insured by the US taxpayer.
$750,000,000 is nothing when you are dropping freedom and democracy on the middle east.
We would have just pissed it away on roads and bridges anyway.
Silverstein Diplomatic Properties International would like to announce their latest acquisition....
In reply to The embassy opened in… by Chad Thunderfist
One thing about Saddam Hussein. When the Hussein government failed to provide basic services, nobody said boo.
"Iran-backed?"
Sure, sure.
Sure as shit sure.
That's pretty sure then!
In reply to "Iran-backed?" Sure, sure… by RubberJohnny
"INCOMING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
Good for IRAN.
The US never belonged there in the first place and who the fuck is McJerk to tell the Iraqi government what kind of government they can and can't have while STEALING their oil and denying the citizens the proceeds to rebuild their country. 2.38 million Iraqis dead and they aren't pissed yet?
Fuck the US. BLOW BACK ain't fun, is it?
Israel is getting desperate.
after all we've done for them, shameful