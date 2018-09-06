US Factory Orders Tumble In July As War-Spending Slumps

Despite all the exuberance at survey-based data and record-er highs in US stocks, US Factory Orders tumbled in July (down 0.8% MoM - it's biggest drop since January). The driver of the slump was a plunge in defense aircraft and parts spending... Welcome to the AmericanMilitary-Industrial economy!! Tags Business Finance
Comments
Sounds like a great time to invest in a war against liberals and eradicate them from the country!!!
The economy has been distracted by the national psychiatric emergency.
In reply to Sounds like a great time to… by dl242424
So...it's a matter of national security (the economy) that we spend MOAR money on national security.
The ultimate Ponzi. Plus you get to blow things up and kill (innocent) people in the process. What's not to like?
/sarc
In reply to The economy has been… by Prehuman Insight
Ah, there's too many school buses in the middle east anyway...
In reply to So...it's a matter of… by Cognitive Dissonance
War- it's great for the economy. Just imagine what we could do with all of that spending targeting our highways and infrastructure.
And build the damn wall already.
In reply to Sounds like a great time to… by dl242424
Or at least fix some damn dams.
In reply to War- it's great for the… by ejmoosa
war spending slumped? man that really sucks. somebody get john mccain on the horn. there must be an orphanage or a hospital somewhere nearby that we can bomb.
This is just the beginning of the carnage that Kudlow's strong dollar policy is going to cause. The man is a complete ignorance when it comes to economics. The dollar is already 30% overpriced.
Way to be noncompetitive Kudlow, you moron. You rolled back a year of Trump success already.
EU has a huge leverage to use when needed - namely threatening to stop buying the shitty US weapons. It would be all over for US.
The russian, chinese, syrian stories aren't gaining much traction.
If one tiny little component of a survey can tilt results like that, what good is this "data"?
Don't worry rednecks, Chump is working on a couple of phony wars as we speak (Iran and Syria), he has your backs...
Lmao!.......Well, the CIA can increase its budget at the New York Times.....
Selling snake oil is expensive........
Actually, the John Mccain PUT, is expiring at the pentagon......