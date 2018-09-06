US Factory Orders Tumble In July As War-Spending Slumps

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 10:15

Despite all the exuberance at survey-based data and record-er highs in US stocks, US Factory Orders tumbled in July (down 0.8% MoM - it's biggest drop since January).

 

The driver of the slump was a plunge in defense aircraft and parts spending...

Welcome to the AmericanMilitary-Industrial economy!!

buzzsaw99 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 10:22 Permalink

war spending slumped?  man that really sucks.  somebody get john mccain on the horn.  there must be an orphanage or a hospital somewhere nearby that we can bomb.

Quinvarius Thu, 09/06/2018 - 10:26 Permalink

This is just the beginning of the carnage that Kudlow's strong dollar policy is going to cause.  The man is a complete ignorance when it comes to economics.  The dollar is already 30% overpriced. 

Way to be noncompetitive Kudlow, you moron.  You rolled back a year of Trump success already.

surf@jm Thu, 09/06/2018 - 10:48 Permalink

Lmao!.......Well, the CIA can increase its budget at the New York Times.....

Selling snake oil is expensive........

Actually, the John Mccain PUT, is expiring at the pentagon......