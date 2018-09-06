USDJPY Tumbles After Trump Hints At Japan Trade War Next

USDJPY dived after hours (following a day of weakness) after reports from The Wall Street Journal that President Trump told a columnist that he will take his trade fights to Japan next.

Yen strengthened as safe haven carry flows reverted home on the Trump headlines...

WSJ's James Freeman wrote about a phone call he received from the president, in which Trump "described his good relations with the Japanese leadership but then added:

"Of course that will end as soon as I tell them how much they have to pay.'"

Freeman said the phone call came after he appeared on Fox News Channel giving the president credit for the results of his tax and regulatory reforms. During the phone call, Freeman wrote, the president sounded "still very focused on eliminating trade deficits with America's trading partners."