USDJPY Tumbles After Trump Hints At Japan Trade War Next

USDJPY dived after hours (following a day of weakness) after reports from The Wall Street Journal that President Trump told a columnist that he will take his trade fights to Japan next.
Yen strengthened as safe haven carry flows reverted home on the Trump headlines...
WSJ's James Freeman wrote about a phone call he received from the president, in which Trump "described his good relations with the Japanese leadership but then added:
"Of course that will end as soon as I tell them how much they have to pay.'"
Freeman said the phone call came after he appeared on Fox News Channel giving the president credit for the results of his tax and regulatory reforms. During the phone call, Freeman wrote, the president sounded "still very focused on eliminating trade deficits with America's trading partners."
Comments
As Monte burns would say....exxxcellennnt!
And End Goal Is ??? Fuckup the Dollar ???
In reply to As Monte burns would say… by Shitler
The move would be to deregulate the ridiculous regulations concerning Thorium, that would open up Rare Earth minerals again in the US, that would then allow for electronic components to be manufactured here again. Japan would jump at a chance to free themselves from the dependency of China for that. Japan can invest here, we get jobs and a critical base for manufacturing electronic back (Clinton took that away), Win Win.
In reply to j by BaBaBouy
I like these wars better than real wars. No bullets. No deaths. Just mindless fiat destruction from over-indebted countries on tectonic plates that'll eventually rotate through Earth's mantle and disintegrate anyways.
In reply to k by JimmyJones
Japan should just start closing all US bases on their soil. There's absolutely no real benefit.
In reply to I like these wars better… by H H Henry P P …
After nearly 70 years of watching, listening and observing you (in many cases, close up), I have concluded that you fucking Americans really fucking believe you get a free pass.
You don't.
Your account is overdue and will be sent to collection in 5 days if not paid.
In reply to k by JimmyJones
Epic lol love it!
sob
Lmao.. buy some stock In Kleenex.
In reply to so Trump has become the most… by Idiocracy's Not Sure
He's lost his fucking mind. Japanese cars should be built in Japan. The ones made in NA are shit.
I think they are so far in debt that one hint of trouble out of Japan that it could be the deciding factor that throws us head first in GLOBAL recession. Take the GDP / Debt ration. It is off the charts, one listed in an early story here that say we can do the same thing no problem...
Watch how fast they burn without a lifeline.... Trump is fuking us good by chasing japan into Russia and China's arm. He is literally off his rocker, one of the only 2 friends we have over there with meaning, SK the other. Philippines is worthless swamp who would be China's first target for their Gold, Cooper and Nickle... They are loaded by world standards.
In reply to He's lost his fucking mind… by robertocarlos
'They', being the Japanese, are 'so far in fucking debt' because they bailed you cocksuckers out after you busted the bank. But here's the thing. ALL OF JAPANESE DEBT IS FUNDED BY JAPANESE SAVINGS. So, although you are drooling and dropping your spittle all over the floor, there will be no advantage for you going forward. You have already received all the help you are going to get for a very long time. Meanwhile, your 'real' debt-to-gdp is over 150% and headed higher, so, if you understand mathematics, compound interest and debt, you will realize that you are actually no better off than Greece or Italy, even though you think you are.
You are headed for a very, very severe wake up call.
In reply to I think they are so far in… by Calvertsbio
It's not just about cars Carlos Slim, they are the OG steel and aluminum dumpers.
In reply to He's lost his fucking mind… by robertocarlos
So if we eliminate the trade deficit with everyone, how will all the dollahs get out there for use?
You cannot taper a ponzi
I'm already wiping my ass with dollar bills. The texture is nice.
In reply to So if we eliminate the trade… by pods
Trump "described his good relations with the Japanese leadership but then added:
im telling ya...the whole purpose of the USA is to committee the worst crimes imaginable and to manipulate the people into accepting all their crimes and hating anyone who dares to actual have the values they claim
In reply to Trump "described his good… by Idiocracy's Not Sure
When is ZH going to ban the accounts of these AI bots?
In reply to im telling ya...the whole… by Idiocracy's Not Sure
The US exports pieces of paper and gets real goods in return, but Americans think they are getting the short end of the stick. Fucking madness. The rest of the world needs to kick the deadbeat Americans to the curb.
Lmao! !ol genious now who gonna buy your products? HINT : NO ONE
In reply to The US exports pieces of… by Fiat Burner
You know what, you fucking little cocksucker. Where did you ever get the idea that you, as a fucking American (and probably the spawn of prison scum to boot), get a free pass to just fucking sit there and consume? Do you think that your fucking military is actually capable of anything, or do you just think that you are so fucking special and exceptional, that you don't need to work?
In reply to Lmao! !ok genious now who… by Bill of Rights
LOL so a deadbeat who produces nothing and consumes everything on credit is the key player in an economy? BRILLIANT!
In reply to Lmao! !ok genious now who… by Bill of Rights
Yeah, I am a beneficiary of that system (reside here) but I don't think for a moment that our major export being debt that the rest of the world has to use is the USA getting screwed. USA manufacturers sure, but there is nothing like borrowing in the currency the rest of the world needs to settle trade.
If OJ were to come out and say that we were going to end the system we have and need to balance budgets then fine. But he's not. He's stomping around pretending we are getting screwed. Ask Greece if they would like to be in the same situation. Or Cyprus, Italy, Spain, etc. The USA's greatest export over the last 50 years has been debt.
And if OJ really thought this through (he is a certified genius, like tmosely) he would see what could happen if the world is awash in dollars they don't need anymore.
In reply to The US exports pieces of… by Fiat Burner
Trump thinks he's CEO of the world. Soon all Americans will be trillionaires but there'll only be empty shelves at the market.
In reply to The US exports pieces of… by Fiat Burner
Hey folks at the US WTWO (World Trade War Organisation)! What about Sydney as next nation to start a trade war with?
Q? You are already engaged in trade wars with over 75% of the planet. How long are you going to support this fucking insanity?
You don't want fair trade deals? You sound as weak as Little Gangster Thug Marco Rubio
In reply to Q? You are already engaged… by east of eden
You know what you fucking little piece of shit. Fuck off and die. We are tired of your lies, and we are very, very tired of Trumps lies, obsfucations, threats, demeaning, and histrionics.
You think that you can threaten, and coerce, and intimidate and screw over everyone, without consequences?
So, little boy, I have BIG FUCKING NEWS FOR YOU. THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES, AND YOU ARE AT THE FRONT OF THE FUCKING LINE.
In reply to You don't want fair trade… by bluebird100
I understand Trump is pretty popular here. I can accept that. But for fuck's sake can y'all stop writing like him too?
In reply to You don't want fair trade… by bluebird100
Are we in a hurry to make the USD fucken worthless or something?
When you are expanding your currency faster than the next guy and still your currency is rising in value, you know something is wrong.
But what would you do? Keep printing or look the gift horse in the mouth?
In reply to Are we in a hurry to make… by JibjeResearch
Trade War with........Japan?
I mean.... Japan? really? The last USA ally/vassal county? really?
damn Trump is losing it!
Trumps tradewars turn more and more to Hungergames part 4. I wait for Trump starting a tradewar with Israel.
In reply to Trade War with........Japan?… by BitchesBetterR…
lolz ahahahaha
In reply to Trumps tradewars turn more… by Pindown