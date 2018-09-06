USDJPY Tumbles After Trump Hints At Japan Trade War Next

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 16:25

USDJPY dived after hours (following a day of weakness) after reports from The Wall Street Journal  that President Trump told a columnist that he will take his trade fights to Japan next.

Yen strengthened as safe haven carry flows reverted home on the Trump headlines...

WSJ's James Freeman wrote  about a phone call he received from the president, in which Trump "described his good relations with the Japanese leadership but then added:

"Of course that will end as soon as I tell them how much they have to pay.'"

Freeman said the phone call came after he appeared on Fox News Channel giving the president credit for the results of his tax and regulatory reforms. During the phone call, Freeman wrote, the president sounded "still very focused on eliminating trade deficits with America's trading partners."

Business Finance

JimmyJones BaBaBouy Thu, 09/06/2018 - 16:32 Permalink

The move would be to deregulate the ridiculous regulations concerning Thorium, that would open up Rare Earth minerals again in the US, that would then allow for electronic components to be manufactured here again.  Japan would jump at a chance to free themselves from the dependency of China for that.  Japan can invest here, we get jobs and a critical base for manufacturing electronic back (Clinton took that away), Win Win.

east of eden JimmyJones Thu, 09/06/2018 - 16:51 Permalink

After nearly 70 years of watching, listening and observing you (in many cases, close up), I have concluded that you fucking Americans really fucking believe you get a free pass.

You don't.

Your account is overdue and will be sent to collection in 5 days if not paid.

Calvertsbio robertocarlos Thu, 09/06/2018 - 16:37 Permalink

I think they are so far in debt that one hint of trouble out of Japan that it could be the deciding factor that throws us head first in GLOBAL recession. Take the GDP / Debt ration. It is off the charts, one listed in an early story here that say we can do the same thing no problem...

Watch how fast they burn without a lifeline.... Trump is fuking us good by chasing japan into Russia and China's arm. He is literally off his rocker, one of the only 2 friends we have over there with meaning, SK the other. Philippines is worthless swamp who would be China's first target for their Gold, Cooper and Nickle... They are loaded by world standards.

east of eden Calvertsbio Thu, 09/06/2018 - 16:53 Permalink

'They', being the Japanese, are 'so far in fucking debt' because they bailed you cocksuckers out after you busted the bank. But here's the thing. ALL OF JAPANESE DEBT IS FUNDED BY JAPANESE SAVINGS. So, although you are drooling and dropping your spittle all over the floor, there will be no advantage for you going forward. You have already received all the help you are going to get for a very long time. Meanwhile, your 'real' debt-to-gdp is over 150% and headed higher, so, if you understand mathematics, compound interest and debt, you will realize that you are actually no better off than Greece or Italy, even though you think you are.

You are headed for a very, very severe wake up call.

pods Thu, 09/06/2018 - 16:30 Permalink

So if we eliminate the trade deficit with everyone, how will all the dollahs get out there for use?  

You cannot taper a ponzi

Fiat Burner Thu, 09/06/2018 - 16:35 Permalink

The US exports pieces of paper and gets real goods in return, but Americans think they are getting the short end of the stick.  Fucking madness.  The rest of the world needs to kick the deadbeat Americans to the curb.

east of eden Bill of Rights Thu, 09/06/2018 - 16:44 Permalink

You know what, you fucking little cocksucker. Where did you ever get the idea that you, as a fucking American (and probably the spawn of prison scum to boot), get a free pass to just fucking sit there and consume? Do you think that your fucking military is actually capable of anything, or do you just think that you are so fucking special and exceptional, that you don't need to work?

pods Fiat Burner Thu, 09/06/2018 - 16:46 Permalink

Yeah, I am a beneficiary of that system (reside here) but I don't think for a moment that our major export being debt that the rest of the world has to use is the USA getting screwed. USA manufacturers sure, but there is nothing like borrowing in the currency the rest of the world needs to settle trade. 

If OJ were to come out and say that we were going to end the system we have and need to balance budgets then fine. But he's not. He's stomping around pretending we are getting screwed. Ask Greece if they would like to be in the same situation. Or Cyprus, Italy, Spain, etc.  The USA's greatest export over the last 50 years has been debt.

And if OJ really thought this through (he is a certified genius, like tmosely) he would see what could happen if the world is awash in dollars they don't need anymore.

east of eden bluebird100 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 16:47 Permalink

You know what you fucking little piece of shit. Fuck off and die. We are tired of your lies, and we are very, very tired of Trumps lies, obsfucations, threats, demeaning, and histrionics.

You think that you can threaten, and coerce, and intimidate and screw over everyone, without consequences?

So, little boy, I have BIG FUCKING NEWS FOR YOU. THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES, AND YOU ARE AT THE FRONT OF THE FUCKING LINE.