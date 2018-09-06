Utah Autopilot Crash Driver Suing Tesla, Claims Brakes "Did Not Work"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 09:31

More bad legal news has emerged for Tesla at a time when it's the last thing the company needs.

A Tesla driver in Utah whose vehicle slammed itself into a stopped fire truck at a red light earlier this year is now suing the company, claiming that when she bought the car she was told that it would stop on its own if the Autopilot was on and something was in the vehicle's path. 

The driver, Heather Lommatzsch, reportedly wrote in her lawsuit that she was told in 2016, when she purchased her Tesla Model S, that she only had to "touch the steering wheel occasionally while using Autopilot mode". She also claims that she tried to engage the brakes when she saw the vehicle stopped ahead of her, but that the car's brakes simply "did not work".

The accident took place in May and as a result, Lommatzsch wound up with a broken foot as well as a traffic citation for failure to keep a proper lookout. Occupants of the fire truck suffered minor injuries but were not hospitalized. Tesla went on record in a statement that addressed the lawsuit, stating it has "always been clear that Autopilot does not make the car impervious to all accidents."

However, Tesla sleuths on Twitter have consistently pointed out that Tesla's own interviews and media coverage surrounding Autopilot seem to encourage drivers from keeping their hands on the wheel while Autopilot is engaged.

CNBC even labeled a puff piece on Tesla's Autopilot "Tesla's Autopilot: How it Feels Hands Free" back in 2015.

Meanwhile Tesla is blaming the driver: the company brought up that she was cited and that the final police report from the scene said that she had told police she was looking at her phone prior to the crash. Data taken from her vehicle reportedly showed that she "did not touch the steering wheel for 80 seconds before the crash". Additional data from her vehicle shows that it picked up speed for 3 1/2 seconds before crashing.

The suggested order of events by local police was as follows:

  1. The Tesla was following another vehicle and it slowed down to 55 mph to keep pace with it
  2. The vehicle in front of the Tesla changed lanes 
  3. The Tesla may have sped back up to its preset speed of 60 miles an hour
  4. The Tesla may not have then taken into account the stopped traffic in front of it

In the lawsuit, Lommatzsch says that she has suffered "serious physical injuries that have deprived her of being able to enjoy life" and "substantial medical bills". She is seeking $300,000 in damages.

As the AP article notes, the NTSB recently issued additional findings about two other separate crashes involving Autopilot:

The agency found that a Tesla Model S electric car that crashed and burned last month in Florida, killing two teenagers, was traveling 116 mph (187 kph) three seconds before impact and only slowed to 86 mpg (138 kph) as the air bags were inflated.

The agency said that a Tesla Model X SUV using Autopilot accelerated just before crashing into a California freeway barrier in March, killing its driver.

It’s unclear whether or not a lawsuit will be filed in these cases. The Utah crash is still under investigation. 

With the overhang from a formal SEC investigation prompting Tesla's Board of Directors and its CEO to "lawyer up in a major way", as we reported yesterday, and the company's cash balances dwindling, the last thing Tesla needs is a new sieve of legal liabilities opening up. We will monitor this case as it moves forward.

Comments

Looney B-Bond Thu, 09/06/2018 - 09:37 Permalink

 

Quite a few people have died in Teslas. I wonder if anyone was ever buried in one.

A Tesla, especially with an expired warranty, can be used as a queen-size coffin.   ;-)

Looney

camel717 Viagravated Thu, 09/06/2018 - 09:38 Permalink

I can't for the life of me understand why anyone would want an autonomous car. What is the draw to Tesla? Electric? Who gives a shit. You'll run out of your battery 300 miles from the nearest charging station. Autonomous driving? I guess the same idiots who would buy this would also trust autopilot.

 

It's a joke that anyone would pay $70k for this experiment when you can get a beautiful Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche for the same price or less.

jaxville camel717 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 09:50 Permalink

   Many car manufacturers are dropping manual transmissions because they are incompatible with autonomous operations or driver assistance.

  Total bummer and I hope every one of those companies get sued into bankruptcy for buying into the myth of AI as the non drivers of those "stupid" things get squished or maimed in accidents.. 

  I will never buy a vehicle that drives itself.  I will drive my own car thank you.

pods jaxville Thu, 09/06/2018 - 10:35 Permalink

The idea would be nice. For long trips, simply catch some zzzz's and travel overnight. Of course, that doesn't mesh with the range of the electrics anyways. But the variables one must process when driving are not easily mapped to a computer.  Especially ones that rely on judgement.  Like whether to plow over a little girl or a deer.

I doubt that autonomous cars will be able to be "in the wild" as there are just too many things that can happen.  Closed circuits sure, but not out on the freeway interacting with human drivers as well as other robots.

inhibi StagStopa Thu, 09/06/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

And Land Rover. Both have awful awful vehicles.

Ill give Musk that other OEMs have plenty of issues as well, but none that involve variable cruise control and self-steering. He is a complete moron to have introduced that in his cars. About 30 years too early, by most standards.

 

PrivetHedge camel717 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 10:14 Permalink

when you can get a beautiful Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche for the same price or less.

The other luxury cars usually use a RADAR to detect crash situations but Tesla cheaped out and just use a stupid camera leaving it half blind.
This results in it not only smashing into stuff but also jamming on the brakes for shadows and cars cutting in ahead.

The brakes on a Tesla would be useless if the power was on at the time, autopilot without a radar is a very very stupid move of Elon's part, no sane CEO would allow that.

inhibi jaxville Thu, 09/06/2018 - 10:37 Permalink

Its not autonomous systems.

No one is claiming autonomous.

Mercedes has a system they call Distronic Adaptive Cruise Control. As mentioned, it uses radar to send very quick conic pulses in three directions to detect:

speed of vehicles ahead

obstructions

people

It then either brakes or slows down. Nowhere does Mercedes ever mention to take your hands off of the steering wheel. They dont call it autopilot. They call their steering assist Distronic Plus, which includes the adaptive  cruise control and a lane assist. It is not meant or designed to steer for you, but merely to keep you in the lane if you drift off.

And they have had this system for at least the last decade.

Iconoclast422 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 09:36 Permalink

A long time ago I was driving behind some ass in a big truck. As we came upon stopped traffic, he literally swerved off the road onto the shoulder, at full speed, not even braking. Next thing you know I'm staring down a whole line of stopped cars at 55mph. I was still going about 10mph skidding as I hit the back of the line. It was like he was trying to screw me. Ever since then I've learned you cant trust anyone on the road to act like a normal human being. They're all idiot monkeys who can and will do stupid senseless things at any moment. There is no way computers will be able to cope with this.

Jacuzzi Iconoclast422 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

Many years ago a girlfriend's father told the story from the point of view of the truck driver.  He (the father) was driving a car in heavy fog when he came across a line of rear-ended cars.  Having no time to stop, he swerved onto the shoulder, leaving the car behind him to crash into the line of cars, but saving himself.  

Perhaps the truck driver did the same thing.  He wasn't deliberately trying to hurt you, but to save himself.  

 

JohninMK Jacuzzi Thu, 09/06/2018 - 10:23 Permalink

Probably saved many in the queue as well. The momentum of the truck would have crushed quite a few cars probably killing many in them with a likely fire as well. Whereas a car hitting them would have been a relatively minor impact.

In both cases it could have been very good quick thinking by the truck driver.

adr boostedhorse Thu, 09/06/2018 - 09:53 Permalink

If just one of these ovepriced assmonkeys goes down, it is a victory. 

It matters because Tesla is one of the poster childs of the greatest bullshit rally in history. Really the Pets.com of the everything bubble.

Sure I'd rather see Bezos jump off Amazon headquarters with AMZN plummeting to $18, but Elon losing everything will be a great thing to watch.

Those who didn't deserve anything in the first place deserve to lose it all in the most painful way possible.

Elizabeth Holmes deserves to be held down in prison while a 300lb bulldyke sits on her face. The enablers of her scam also deserve to have their licences revoked and banned from ever holding a seat of power again.

buzzsaw99 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 09:48 Permalink

wait a minute, are they saying the vehicle did NOT spontaneously burst into flames and that the driver survived the crash?  well fuck, that's a major improvement.  wtf is she so pissed off about?

I'll tell you what. We'll tell Fred you were doing a great job taking care of his car, but you parked it out back last night and this morning... it was gone. We report it as stolen to the police. D-Day takes care of the wreck. Your brother's insurance company buys him a new car.  [/otter]

adr Thu, 09/06/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

Musk is on camera saying a driver can fall asleep with autopilot engaged.

Yeah, he then claimed he was talking about the advanced stage 4 capability already "built" into the car and not the current version to save his ass.

TeaClipper Thu, 09/06/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

Isn't it clear yet that autopilot technology is just not robust enough to be messing with people's lives.

Who made the decision that all our lives can be put at risk to further this experiment, and when will someone be held accountable.