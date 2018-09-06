Wells Tumbles As DOJ Launches New Probe After Review Found Widespread "Document Altering"

Another day, another scandal involving Warren Buffett's favorite bank.
According to the WSJ, the DOJ is now probing whether employees committed fraud in Wells Fargo’s wholesale banking unit as a after revelations that employees improperly altered customer information. This follows a prior WSJ report that some employees in the unit added information on customer documents, such as Social Security numbers and dates of birth, without their consent.
Meanwhile, the bank’s own review discovered in recent months that in its wholesale banking group the problems were more widespread than previously thought: problems with altered documents initially centered in the part of the wholesale banking business called the business banking group, which focuses on companies with annual sales of $5 million to $20 million. Wells Fargo has found similar problems in its commercial banking division, which primarily serves middle-market companies, and its corporate trust services group, which helps with the administration of securities issued by companies and governments, one of the people said.
According to the Journal, employees altered the customer documents as Wells Fargo was rushing to meet a deadline to comply with a 2015 consent order from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The regulator had ordered the bank to beef up its anti-money-laundering controls, including its processes for ensuring that there are proper identification documents and that the bank has the ability to see client activities across a common database.
When the OCC issued the consent order, Wells Fargo had more than 100,000 customer accounts it needed to verify, the Journal previously reported. Wells Fargo in May formally asked the OCC for an extension beyond the initial June 30, 2018, deadline.
As a result, over the past year, the bank has been reaching out to thousands of clients requesting updated documentation on information such as relevant client addresses or dates of birth. Banks must have certain information, known as “know your customer” regulatory requirements, in order to keep banking their clients.
In other words, there was fraud everywhere, and then there was fraud to cover up the fraud..
As the WSJ adds, the Justice Department is trying to learn if there is a pattern of unethical and potentially fraudulent employee behavior tied to management pressure. The employees in the wholesale banking unit, the side of the bank that deals with corporate customers, mishandled the documents last year and earlier this year.
The latest probe adds to the problems at Wells Fargo, whose reputation has been crushed since a sales scandal in its consumer bank imploded two years ago.
It also underscores how bad behavior has emerged throughout the bank and has continued even after the 2016 blow-up over sales practices. The bank’s problems have cascaded since then, with issues related to lofty sales goals and improper customer charges emerging across all of its major business units, prompting a range of other federal and state investigations.
The news of the latest probe sent Wells stock tumbling as investors wonder just how "low can Fargo go."
Comments
Nobody charged with a crime?
Just another fine paid for by shareholders is well worth the risk compared to the huge bonuses/rewards for the CEO and other individuals involved.
"Wells Fargo, Fraud Is Our Cargo".
In reply to Nobody charged with a crime?… by TheSilentMajority
And who goes to jail because of this? Fucking no one. Fuck THE TBTF.
In reply to "Wells Fargo, Fraud Is Our… by silverer
And this will again result in some puny civil fine with no culpability required by WF.
We are living in a lawless state anymore. Where the corporate class merely has to raise prices to pay off the regulators.
In reply to And who goes to jail because… by Truther
"It's a new day at Wells Fargo, but it's a lot like our first day - Wells Fargo, established 1852. Re-established 2018" - Fucked up beyong all recognition for 166 years.
[Aaaaand still counting...]
In reply to And this will again result… by pods
Oh damn. Okay, what's the "cost of doing business" this time?
Seriously, if no one goes to jail, no crime was committed. It was just a"bookkeeping error". What a freakin' joke.
In reply to . by MasterPo
Back in the early 90's WF bought my bank. They immediately charged me a $15 service fee for taking over my account, without telling me, which caused me to bounce a $20 check, resulting in a $15 overdraft fee, and another, and another...
They have been ruthless about fucking their customers for at LEAST 30 years that I know of.
In reply to . by MasterPo
That's what they do. I have a small business, have a LOC which I almost never use. They affix an annual fee, but instead of withdrawing it from my account, they charge it to the LOC. Then when it's not paid within a month they charge a late fee. I hate their fucking guts.
In reply to Back in the early 90's WF… by An Shrubbery
Yep, Well Fraudgo steals billions pays fine in the millions, and does it in broad daylight. Heck of an operation.
'Ol Uncle Warren says... They are a fine, solid upstanding bank.
In reply to Nobody charged with a crime?… by TheSilentMajority
there are banker scumbags,
then there are Wells Fargo scumbags.
a whole new level...
In reply to Nobody charged with a crime?… by TheSilentMajority
The Bill Cosby of scumbags. Pretty fitting too. You never know they did anything until years later something isn't just quite right.
In reply to there are banker scumbags,… by Squid Viscous
Not really. This shit is POTATOES compared to the illegal money laundering schemes UBI, JP Morgan were caught doing with cartel money. And not a WORD on freezing cartel accounts, just a fine.
Then there is the worst of the bunch: BOA. BOA is just...so fucking evil it makes me almost too mad to write. Just read the rolling stones article on BOA here: https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/bank-of-america-too-crooked-to-fail-232177/
In reply to there are banker scumbags,… by Squid Viscous
Break. Them. Up.
In reply to Nobody charged with a crime?… by TheSilentMajority
It is time to call your congressional reps and demand charges be filed on the individuals responsible for these atrocities.
In reply to Nobody charged with a crime?… by TheSilentMajority
Why don`t they go back to running stagecoaches through the desert?.......
Then, they can generate all the horseshit that makes them happy........
How in the Hell does WellsFargo still have a license to operate??!? Oh that's right - ole Warren owns this piece of shit.
Q's a larp, but mccain "put to death" is very telling!
kasich's freudian slip on mccain.
https://hooktube.com/S53-2LYUefQ
5:04 in https://twitter.com/CuomoPrimeTime/status/1037519507890135040
Another day. Another bankster crime.
They'll pay the .gov skim (fine) and get back to work fleecing their customers tomorrow.
Spoiler: Nobody goes to jail.
Headquartered in San Franshitsco ... nuff said
Free John Stumpf !!!!!!
Too big to fail...
that is all.
Meh, 30 Billion a year in ATM fees alone, fuck em, banks are leeches on all of us.
I actually found an ATM at a gas station that charged zero in fees. I about shit. I asked the clerk if I could do debit with cash back at the register and they said there was an atm that charged no fees. (They knew why I was going to do debit)
But big banks cannot help but slipping a finger in every front-butt that they can. It is in their nature. "Just the tip"
Pretty soon those aggregate fees are $30 billion, and that is for making their jobs easier to boot.
In reply to Meh, 30 Billion a year in… by thebriang
The Feds should shut those kinds of banks down. They are parasites and nobody needs them on our backs any more. We have tech that if the government would let us use it would allow us to have a little wealth. I don't like the idea of the Feds keeping oligarchs around our necks. I think it is a bad idea.
Always remember when Meyer Lansky was taken down to the NY Stock Exchange floor and then on to a big lunch with many a Wall Street top dog he remarked -
"I think I joined the wrong mob".
Hell, the Gambino family seems to be the equivalent of a professional pickpocket organisation compared to Wells Fargo.
After the S&L fiasco (where bankers ACTUALLY WENT TO JAIL!), they changed the laws so at the very most, they got a big fine.
Banks have not been intermediaries for a long, long time. We all know how this "let the majority eat cake" monetary experiment will end, eventually.
Wells Fargo is just like a dog that keeps eating its own shit no matter how often/severely it gets beaten for doing so.
It's amazing they have any customers left to screw.
I'm shocked... (yawn)
Wells is the proverbial "whipping boy". Why not Citi or JP Morgan?
Why aren't we questioning the cause of this behavior, the anti-money-laundering Know Your Customer bullshit law?
Why is it okay for the government to turn banks into spy agencies?
We've seen financial companies like Mastercard participate in censorship of conservatives, so this merger of financial companies and gov't is dangerous to the American people.
Wink, wink, nod, nod...oh shit!
I'm thinking that a market / bank crash as a weapon against Trump might just turn out to be a disaster for bankers and regulators.