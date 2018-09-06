Wells Tumbles As DOJ Launches New Probe After Review Found Widespread "Document Altering"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 10:59

Another day, another scandal involving Warren Buffett's favorite bank.

According to the WSJ, the DOJ is now probing whether employees committed fraud in Wells Fargo’s wholesale banking unit as a after revelations that employees improperly altered customer information. This follows a prior WSJ report that some employees in the unit added information on customer documents, such as Social Security numbers and dates of birth, without their consent.

Meanwhile, the bank’s own review discovered in recent months that in its wholesale banking group the problems were more widespread than previously thought: problems with altered documents initially centered in the part of the wholesale banking business called the business banking group, which focuses on companies with annual sales of $5 million to $20 million. Wells Fargo has found similar problems in its commercial banking division, which primarily serves middle-market companies, and its corporate trust services group, which helps with the administration of securities issued by companies and governments, one of the people said.

According to the Journal, employees altered the customer documents as Wells Fargo was rushing to meet a deadline to comply with a 2015 consent order from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The regulator had ordered the bank to beef up its anti-money-laundering controls, including its processes for ensuring that there are proper identification documents and that the bank has the ability to see client activities across a common database.

When the OCC issued the consent order, Wells Fargo had more than 100,000 customer accounts it needed to verify, the Journal previously reported. Wells Fargo in May formally asked the OCC for an extension beyond the initial June 30, 2018, deadline.

As a result, over the past year, the bank has been reaching out to thousands of clients requesting updated documentation on information such as relevant client addresses or dates of birth. Banks must have certain information, known as “know your customer” regulatory requirements, in order to keep banking their clients.

In other words, there was fraud everywhere, and then there was fraud to cover up the fraud..

As the WSJ adds, the Justice Department is trying to learn if there is a pattern of unethical and potentially fraudulent employee behavior tied to management pressure. The employees in the wholesale banking unit, the side of the bank that deals with corporate customers, mishandled the documents last year and earlier this year.

The latest probe adds to the problems at Wells Fargo, whose reputation has been crushed since a sales scandal in its consumer bank imploded two years ago.

It also underscores how bad behavior has emerged throughout the bank and has continued even after the 2016 blow-up over sales practices. The bank’s problems have cascaded since then, with issues related to lofty sales goals and improper customer charges emerging across all of its major business units, prompting a range of other federal and state investigations.

The news of the latest probe sent Wells stock tumbling as investors wonder just how "low can Fargo go."

 

TheSilentMajority Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:01 Permalink

Nobody charged with a crime? 

Just another fine paid for by shareholders is well worth the risk compared to the huge bonuses/rewards for the CEO and other individuals involved.

An Shrubbery MasterPo Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:59 Permalink

Back in the early 90's WF bought my bank. They immediately charged me a $15 service fee for taking over my account, without telling me, which caused me to bounce a $20 check, resulting in a $15 overdraft fee, and another, and another...

They have been ruthless about fucking their customers for at LEAST 30 years that I know of.

inhibi Squid Viscous Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:22 Permalink

Not really. This shit is POTATOES compared to the illegal money laundering schemes UBI, JP Morgan were caught doing with cartel money. And not a WORD on freezing cartel accounts, just a fine.

Then there is the worst of the bunch: BOA. BOA is just...so fucking evil it makes me almost too mad to write. Just read the rolling stones article on BOA here: https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/bank-of-america-too-crooked-to-fail-232177/

surf@jm Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:04 Permalink

Why don`t they go back to running stagecoaches through the desert?.......

Then, they can generate all the horseshit that makes them happy........

pods thebriang Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

I actually found an ATM at a gas station that charged zero in fees. I about shit.  I asked the clerk if I could do debit with cash back at the register and they said there was an atm that charged no fees. (They knew why I was going to do debit)

But big banks cannot help but slipping a finger in every front-butt that they can.  It is in their nature.  "Just the tip"

Pretty soon those aggregate fees are $30 billion, and that is for making their jobs easier to boot.

Normal Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:13 Permalink

The Feds should shut those kinds of banks down. They are parasites and nobody needs them on our backs any more. We have tech that if the government would let us use it would allow us to have a little wealth. I don't like the idea of the Feds keeping oligarchs around our necks. I think it is a bad idea.

Calculus99 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:16 Permalink

Always remember when Meyer Lansky was taken down to the NY Stock Exchange floor and then on to a big lunch with many a Wall Street top dog he remarked -

"I think I joined the wrong mob".

Hell, the Gambino family seems to be the equivalent of a professional pickpocket organisation compared to Wells Fargo. 

dchang0 Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

Why aren't we questioning the cause of this behavior, the anti-money-laundering Know Your Customer bullshit law?

Why is it okay for the government to turn banks into spy agencies?

We've seen financial companies like Mastercard participate in censorship of conservatives, so this merger of financial companies and gov't is dangerous to the American people.

Pumpkin Thu, 09/06/2018 - 11:59 Permalink

Wink, wink, nod, nod...oh shit!

 

I'm thinking that a market / bank crash as a weapon against Trump might just turn out to be a disaster for bankers and regulators.