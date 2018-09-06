What Does Full Employment Mean? (Spoiler Alert: Recession Dead Ahead)

Authored by Chris Hamilton via Econimica blog,
Math is generally not a bull-shitter. It can be twisted and tortured by statistics and convoluted by formula's, but in general simple math is about as honest as one can get. So in late 2017, when the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggested that employment would grow by 11.5 million over the next decade (2016-2026), I thought I'd do the math to see for myself to see if this was possible. I recently wrote an article why further growth in US employment was mathematically unlikely (HERE) and why economic growth under Trump would be nothing but illusory (HERE), but it took me a while to get around to specifically refuting the BLS. But in short, math says there's not a chance the BLS is right. But why?
For comparisons sake, let's go back to the 1990 through 1999 period and simply count population growth by age segment plus the participation rate of each age segment (found on the BLS site, HERE...in truth, I hold the participation rates constant as per 2016 but which slightly understates previous workforce growth). We see that the 15+ year old US population grew by 22.1 million, and multiplying each age segment by their participation rates, the potential workforce grew by 13.6 million.
Looking at the next decade (2019 through 2028), the 15+ year old population will grow slightly less than the peak growth period above (about 900 thousand fewer) but the distribution of that growth changes everything, from a potential workforce standpoint. 17.6 million of the total 21.2 million will be 65+ years old with almost half the total population growth among the 75+ year olds, a group that at present has an 8.4% participation rate, compared to the 81.3% participation rate of 25 to 54 year olds or 71% among the broad 15 to 64 year old cadre. The BLS estimates that 75+ year old participation rate will edge up to 10.8% by 2026. But the like % increases among the 65 to 74 year olds are simply a potential of a couple hundred thousand difference over a decade...a mere rounding error.
Below, annual 15+ year old population growth, broken down by age segments, 1951 through 2028. Peak total growth double peaked in 1975 at 2.9 million annually and again in 1999. As of 2018, the like population growth is 2.1 million. But as the boxes below the totals detail, the groupings doing all the growing has radically changed.
Taking the above chart but based on current participation rates, below. That is the annual growth in the potential workforce...and the impact is massive. The demographic driven deceleration in the quantity of potential employees since 1999 should be pretty obvious. And the growth in employees represents the growth in consumers for cars, homes, etc. etc. No more growth in employees, no more growth in economic activity.
So, when I show that we are essentially at peak employment to population ratios for the 25 to 54 and 55 to 64 year old cohorts and structural changes likely meaning the 15 to 24 year olds are at or near peak employment as well...then the growth of employment that is the growth of consumption is essentially done. Probably time to consider what happens next!?!
For those curious how global in nature this is, "Global Economy On Precipice of Secular Decline...Detailed via Shifting Population, Demographics, Income, and Energy Consumption"...HERE.
On average there is less than 4 months from the period low in unemployment until the start of the next recession:
http://thesoundingline.com/unemployment-how-does-a-lagging-indicator-be…
The author's math is based on the labor participation rate which is exceptionally low currently. If wages rise due to lack of available labor, the labor participation rate will rise as people get off their asses and work. If wages stay stagnant due to continued illegal immigration, the jobs will be staffed by illegals. So I find the author's conclusion wrong.
I wonder how economically productive a 1975 worker is to a 2028 one? Comparing the types of workforce between the generations is also apples to oranges.
It won't be illegal. It's not a zero sum game as we can bring in as many immigrants as we want.
Trump has already stated that he'd like to see immigration similar to the early 20th century, when the immigrant can pay to work here instead of being on lottery.
That would be great if the US could get the money that would be normally paid to coyotes for a work permit. 10 grand a pop is a good place to start.
A year ago, the subject was all the truck driver jobs that would vanish as self driving AI trucks replaced human drivers. Now, as the self-driving truck turns out to be a myth, a unicorn, the subject is that there aren't enough truck drivers around. One news story I read was about how trucking companies were trying to recruit a 71 year old retiree who wasn't biting. Long haul truck driving jobs leave the drivers overweight from too much truck stop food, with busted marriages and on the fast truck to heart conditions. In the real world, which these job statistics gloss over, most of the jobs created by the American plantation economy suck, low pay jobs with no benefits or job security or chances to save for the future. Welcome to your NWO future, peasants.
When did we get out of the last Recession?
Jan 20, 2017 - duh
These fuckers all have a crystal ball and can make statements about how things will be in the future? Should tell you something right there. Soothsayers.
How can unemployment be low when the percentage of the population not working is high?
High school and college grads aren't counted as being 'unemployed' if they never had and lost a job in the first place.
We see a lot of this in STEM. US employers, particularly in technology, basically stopped hiring US citizens in any significant numbers in the early 2000s. So the graduates, the hoardes of them that entered the field in the 90s chasing the good jobs, aren't actually counted as being unemployed tech workers. They still exist, they are the reason why firms like Google receive 1000 applications for each available position, but "officially" due to the flawed methodology, unemployment is "low".
Full employment means nothing if they do not have purchasing power.
Full employment means nothing if two thirds of the unemployed aren't counted ..
It's still interesting to note that after the 2008 face plant, a few areas in USA went largely unaffected by the outright theft of Paulson and Co.
Yes and riding number one on top of that list of course being the swamp, followed by various elite enclaves directly dependent upon funny money and government largesse .. Flyover country, the rust belts generally took it up the ass as per usual ..
Henry was a megalomaniac who by crushing Lehman triggered the 2008 Crash by provoking a *no bid* situation.
All of those securities were salvaged and repaired by the Fed and where that was not possible they were extinguished an replaced.
In Duc888 terms the flat tires were replaced and the desmo valves re gapped then back on the road.
If Paulson stole your wheels and tires your Fed Ins Policy replaces them. The World does not stop, will never stop because someone steals something.
The U.S. unemployment rate is at an 18-year low but only because the labor force participation rate is close to a 40-year low:
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/us-unemployment-may-2018
If the data is false, then the math does not matter.
The Real Economic Numbers: 21.5 Percent Unemployment, 10 Percent Inflation by Michael Snyder
I highly recommend Michael Snyder's http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/the-real-economic-numbers-21-5-percent-unemployment-10-percent-inflation-and-negative-economic-growth.
Michael latest article is shows the Real Economic numbers vs The Government's Propaganda Economic numbers. He also uses truthful economic data from John Williams at Shadowstats.com.
"The rarest Commodity in this World is Truth" The Watchman Letter
https://steemit.com/@skipweston
I guess you are not capable of reading the comments dick wipe?
Robotics in service industries, AI, etc. will likely replace the need for many workers in repetitive tasks. Globalists will demand a increase in H1B visa workers. However, the big problems in what is in this article is that such a large part of society will not be spending at the same level as before. They will be past their prime earning years. They will be experiencing greater health care costs. Since USA economy depends so heavily on consumer spending, you will NOT see growth. With lower demand will come the need for fewer workers. With less demand for workers you will see wages continue to stagnate in certain sectors of the economy. Any areas where there is high demand for workers will be offset by foreign born workers to keep wages down!
The western world is entering a period of prolonged decline due to simple demographics. An the areas that will have population growth will have limited ability to import goods and services. The western world depended on population growth and will no longer have this as a driving force.
Green Dragon is one of the few that gets it...
Rupert Murdoch, Faux News CEO, warned Trump if he wanted to tackle immigration, he'd have to go after the H1B visa or look like a jackass.
I’ve been given the privilege of meeting more and more people who’s job is going to their mailbox. Must be nice to declare yourself “worthless” in your late fifties. Got to find just that right physician to diagnose you with myalgic assma notmyfault betes and prescribed copious narcotics. Then the good times roll...all the tv time you can handle and along with greasy corn syrupy num-num goodness. Every once in a while go to the ER for constipation. Worst case you just get disimpacted by a nursy nurse who will finger your ass👍. Best case, you come stay and get waited on night and day while people pretend you matter and aren’t a fucktarded parasite. Hey, we know all about your “bad luck” and weally understand why your anxiety and depression are so bad. That of course relates to your constant pain score of 11/10.