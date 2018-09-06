WTF Headline Of The Day: Witches Accuse Make-Up Store Of "Cultural Appropriation"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
One of the most well-known makeup stores is now in the crosshairs of the social justice warriors and their ilk. Sephora is being accused of “cultural appropriation” by witches because the company came out with a “starter witches kit.”
Beauty brand Sephora is kicking off the season with its ‘witches starter kit’ made by Pinrose. The kit includes perfume, tarot cards, sage, and a rose quartz crystal. But witches, who identify with the pagan religion of Wicca (or simply practice witchcraft), are not happy with the French company making a quick buck out of their beliefs, according to Metro UK.
Although Sephora declined to comment, they will still sell the witches kit. The starter kit will be available both in Sephora stores and online starting on October 5, according to Fast Company. Not only is that in plenty of time to get every little girl hexing by Halloween, but it’s more than enough time for “real Wiccans” to bemoan the mainstreaming of witchcraft and others to be upset and launch their own inevitable boycott over the pagan display.
“Sephora is definitely guilty of culture appropriation,” said Indigo, who practices witchcraft, to the Metro.co.uk.
“I don’t think they’re doing it to spread awareness about the craft, they’re doing it just for profit in my opinion. Although most witches do use what’s in the Sephora box, most of us feel that it’s wrong for just anyone to grab those things and be like “oh hey I’m a witch now” because it’s sacred to us,” Indigo continued.
The packaging itself is a juvenile display of pinks and happy yellows that often are not as often associated with witchcraft as maybe the color black. But that hasn’t stopped witches from being offended and ramping up the blizzard of snowflakes seen in every aspect of everything.
Siera, who identifies with Pagan Witchcraft, told Metro.co.uk, “Sephora selling ‘witch kits’ actually makes me really upset. Witchcraft isn’t something you just throw around, people put their entire being into this way of life and work so hard at it. I’ve been made fun of way too much for being a witch for it to just become another trend.”
Others, however, see the witches as the ones being guilty of the cultural appropriation they pretend to be offended by.
Modern "witchcraft" as practiced in the Western world is largely based on cultural appropriation ,, you all were the ones who took and twisted indigenous culture to make it a white ppl trend, so cry harder https://t.co/PUPFBedbNq— Nabigal-Nayagam Haider Ali (@ab_varaham) September 1, 2018
Still others pointed out that it’s the Native Americans who should be upset about cultural appropriation too since white sage comes in the kit.
no offense but white people who insist they’re witches are way more heated about sephora selling witch kits than they are about the fact that the over harvesting of sage bc of new trendy demand for it is making it so native americans are no longer able to perform sacred rituals— b i c t h (@art_vandeIay) September 1, 2018
Perhaps our society is just a bit over sensitive. After all, no one is putting a gun to your head and forcing you to buy the kit, unlike Obamacare. Everyone is manufacturing their own anger. Maybe people just want to be mad anymore.
Cast a spell on them!
Burn them! A burnt offering. A holocaust...
Stick with me here, I think I'm onto something...
In reply to Cast a spell on them! by Joebloinvestor
oh for fuck sake...
In reply to Burn them! by Ignatius
Witches get stitches
In reply to oh for fuck sake... by glenlloyd
Wait, they think Sephora selling some tarot cards is witches going mainstream?
What about:
Hollywood Movies & Shows like: Twilight, Buffy, Hocus Pocus, etc
Halloween
Slow news day?
In reply to Witches get stitches by Shitonya Serfs
Witch Hunt.
In reply to Wait, they think Sephora… by inhibi
I suspect some slick marketing here. Lots of free publicity. Sales of the kit will go through the roof. Hats off to the Sephora marketing department!
In reply to Witch Hunt. by Panic Mode
So in my life time we have gone from ridiculing witches as nonsense to worrying about hurting their feelings. Something tells me that, within my life time, we will be learning some very good reasons why our ancestors burnt them at the stake.
... and, yes, I've seen the spirit cooking videos and PizzaGate / Pedovore accusations so it really was not much of a leap to come to this conclusion ...
In reply to I suspect some slick… by warsev
Witches gonna bitch.
In reply to Witches get stitches by Shitonya Serfs
The capitalist commercialization of witchcraft and the ensuing hubbub created by indignant witches? I should be at least a little surprised but after all the insane bs I've seen and heard, we've all seen and heard, I'm afraid I just can't be. I am very surprised however that to be an old-school conservative is probably the most counter-culture thing anyone can be these days. That I did NOT see coming.
In reply to oh for fuck sake... by glenlloyd
Hillary was not available for comment.
In reply to Burn them! by Ignatius
No, she was holed-up with a holed-up Kavanaugh doll.
In reply to Hillary by Richard Chesler
Her and her witch daughter, both wearing upside down crosses.
In reply to No, she was holed-up with a… by consider me gone
We've captured a witch may we burn her?
How do you know she is a witch.
Cause she looks like one.
In reply to Burn them! by Ignatius
"Well, we did do the hat."
In reply to We've captured a witch may… by natxlaw
"very small rocks"
In reply to We've captured a witch may… by natxlaw
Dang, you beat me to the best line.
In reply to "very small rocks" by Agent P
"She turned me into a newt!"
"Well, I got better..."
In reply to Dang, you beat me to the… by consider me gone
Very small rocks?
In reply to We've captured a witch may… by natxlaw
I never knew Cultural Appropriation was looked at as an actual crime?
What are they gonna do, put a whammy on them?
I would love to see a response:
"We are guilty of cultural appropriation. But you my dear are guilty of being a whiny cunt. And people drop houses on whiny cunts."
In reply to Burn them! by Ignatius
And I never knew "witch" was a culture.
In reply to I never knew Cultural… by pods
We had three in my office. One left to start a witch shop. They wore upside down pentagrram necklaces. I sheet you not.
In reply to And I never knew "witch" was… by Agent P
Just another “victim class” for the Demoncrats to exploit.
In reply to And I never knew "witch" was… by Agent P
It will be a crime in the future once we get Kamala Harris in as president an Ocasio Cortez as VP! The following will also be crimes under their glorious administration:
1. Possessing firearms while white.
2. Uttering Hate speech while white.
3. Self defense against a Person of Color while white.
4. Speaking out against white genocide.
5. Telling the truth about the Jews.
6. Being an uncastrated white male.
7. Not being a coal burner and giving birth to mocha brown shitskins.
Aren't you all excited for the future?
In reply to I never knew Cultural… by pods
Try this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA1Pey1bHFk
In reply to Burn them! by Ignatius
I had Swedish meatballs last night
In reply to Cast a spell on them! by Joebloinvestor
Do you Hillary might be behind all this?
In reply to Cast a spell on them! by Joebloinvestor
Throw some water on them. If they don't melt, they have no case.
Wow, (((they))) are brazen with their push to a NWO. The makeup kit has a Baphomet image on it.
Should have just put Hillary’s face on the box... or maybe that will be the manufacturer’s “premium” witch kit?!
In reply to Throw some water on them. by YourAverageJoe
Are they selling orange pantsuits?
The most sincere form of flattery.
so mote it be
You cannot buy witchcraft makeup but you can dress like a woman if your a man and swing your dick around in the ladies room..Makes perfect sense...FUCKING RETARDS.
I'm glad I don't have a daughter. Big hairy dudes swinging sausage in the can would just be too much for me to bear. Life is already stressful enough.
In reply to You cannot buy witchcraft… by Bill of Rights
You are clearly insane and/or a HATER! Women with big hairy cocks and balls are just as much women as those with vaginas and have the right to use the women's restroom because they actually are women. Only someone who has his/her/xir mind clouded with HATRED would think the way you think!
All of you haters are going to have to be arrested and sent to death camps in the future when dRumpf is out of office and Kamala Harris is president!
In reply to You cannot buy witchcraft… by Bill of Rights
I don't know what that means.
Well I would make these witches prove they are real witches and not just some childish nutcases.
If they can't prove 'real' witchcraft, then they don't have a toad to stand on.
If they can't prove it, then THEY are the cultural appropriators.
In reply to Well I would make these… by Thom Paine
And if they are real Witches they don't need the law to get their own way.
lol
“I don’t think they’re doing it to spread awareness about the craft, they’re doing it just for profit in my opinion."
Those damned dirty capitalists, have they no shame???
LOL, you can't make this shit up!
no mob rule. It is not Normal. The problem is that the psyche(s) of people and of peoples is individual not collective. The collective exists only as an imaginary construct and therefore must be subordinate to an individual's freedom of choice. a violation of the collective intellectual property does not exist in free societies and many have worked to ensure that our liberties are not infringed upon by individuals that wish to claim rights where none are due. This is America and yes it has been taken over by banksters and global corporate interests but we shall overcome. We will come rejoicing bringing in the thieves.
"over harvesting of sage"
I know that's what has me all worked up. The killing of all the innocent sage.
Dr Jordan B. Peterson "We have another term for cultural appropriation - we call it 'learning from other people'".
Folks, you all make me absolutely SICK with your mocking of this VERY SERIOUS issue! These witches have a valid concern and by mocking it you are showing the world how FULL OF HATE you really are and it's that kind of hate that makes the trains run on time and through the gates of Auschwitz! What this make up company has done is literally Anudda Shoah!
What the fuck am I reading?
How about a "Starter Buddhist Kit" or a "Starter Jewish Kit" or a "Starter Catholic Kit"?
Those would never happen because they would be afraid of offending people.
The reason Sephora isn't concerned about selling the kit is because the impact on sales from lost clients is small.
So does this mean it's ok to offend people if it helps sales?
That's the message that this is sending and I would bet that a lot of Sephora's clients:
1) are young enough to care about such things
2) loved Harry Potter
I would not be surprised to see this product yanked very quickly.
Is the finishing kit a stake, kindling and a bag filled with black powder?
Because that would be awesome.
What are the witches going to do? Go on strike? Boycott Halloween?
LOL! More first world "problems"...
Ride your broom on out of here
"Starter witch kit?" Please, they've had those for years. It's always been called the Democrat Party welcome kit.