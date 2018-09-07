Giuliani: Trump Will Not Answer Any Questions About Obstruction

In his most forceful rebuke of the Mueller probe to date, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani told the Associated Press on Thursday that the president will not be answering any of the investigation's questions about whether he obstructed justice last year by firing former FBI Director James Comey.

"That's a no-go. That is not going to happen," Giuliani said. "There will be no questions on obstruction."

Earlier in the day, Giuliani had hinted that the Mueller probe had continued to push for an in-person interview with the president by revealing that they shared a "formula" for said interview with Trump's lawyers. That followed reports earlier in the week that Mueller would be open to accepting at least some answers to his questions to be submitted in written form. In response, Giuliani suggested that Trump's lawyers would be happy with this arrangement, though they'd like to stop Mueller's team from asking follow-up questions.

"It would be in written form and if you want to follow up on our answers, justify it. Show us why you didn’t get there the first time," Giuliani said. "We aren’t going to let them spring it on us," said Giuliani, who has served as lawyer-spokesman for the president’s personal legal team

Trump's lawyers have been battling with Mueller since late last year over whether Trump would sit for an interview with investigators, but so far the two sides have yet to reach an accord - though Giuliani had hinted earlier in June that a final decision might arrive soon. While Trump said early this year that he'd be happy to testify, his lawyers have reportedly been pushing him to refuse Mueller's request. Mueller's team has said it would subpoena Trump in the event of a refusal, which would almost certainly prompt a bitter legal battle that would likely rise all the way to the Supreme Court.

However, fortunately for Trump and his team, the widely anticipated confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court Justice will likely tilt the odds in his favor as the court's two newest members would both be conservatives appointed by Trump. And with the legal precedent for compelling a president to testify remaining vague, Trump's legal team is likely growing increasingly comfortable with the idea that, should Mueller issue a subpoena, it would be easily rebuffed. Mueller probably understands this, too - hence his recent attempts to get Trump's team to at least agree to answering some questions in writing.