Mattis To Spicer: "I’ve Killed People For A Living. Call Me Again, I’m Going To F**king Send You To Afghanistan"

We previously chronicled a number of the more explosive of Washington Post editor Bob Woodward's strategically "leaked" excerpts from his upcoming book about the Trump administration earlier this week.

In response to the allegations, Trump unleashed a string of tweets Tuesday and Wednesday slamming the allegations as false and libelous. Woodward's book - titled "Fear" - includes a number of wild and seemingly tailor-made to fit the headlines type anecdotes.

But amidst some of the more bombshell claims currently driving national media attention are some hidden and "minor" nuggets which nevertheless reveal hilarious interactions between current and former administration officials and staffers.

A notable one that stands out is now subject of this hilarious viral tweet: Mattis to Spicer: "I’ve killed people for a living. If you call me again, I’m going to fucking send you to Afghanistan".

The passage was revealed by White House Associated Press journalist Zeke Miller, who got an early glimpse of the book.

Woodward pp133: Sean Spicer...tried several times to persuade Mattis to appear

on Sunday talk shows... The answer

was always no.

'Sean," Mattis finally said, "I've killed people for a living. If you

call me again, I'm going to fucking send you to Afghanistan. Are we

clear?" — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 5, 2018

The passage details a particular moment in which Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis unleashed on former White House press secretary Sean Spicer after the latter badgered the general to appear on more television shows.

Mattis is said to have an aversion to TV appearances, and has only made a single appearance on a network show since Trump took the oval.

That one appearance, in a May 2017 Face the Nation segment resulted in prior Mattis one-liners such as when he told the host John Dickerson that nothing kept him awake at night, but that "I keep other people awake at night."

Perhaps Mattis did manage to scare a somewhat pesky Spicer who apparently kept urging him to go on Sunday morning talk shows. Mattis said "no" a number of times prior to the moment his patience wore thin.

"Sean," Mattis said, according to the excerpt of the book, Fear, "I've killed people for a living. If you call me again, I'm going to fucking send you to Afghanistan. Are we clear?"

Who secretly wishes that Mattis had sent Spicer to Afghanistan? — Rocky820 (@therealrocky820) September 6, 2018

Meanwhile Mattis has adamantly denied some of the more scandalous alleged incidents detailed in the book: “The idea I ever called the president an idiot is not true,” said Kelly, who stated further that Woodward’s book is "another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration’s many successes.”

While it could be that much of the book will be subject of thorough debunking, especially when the public gets their hands on copies, the Mattis "I'm going to fucking send you to Afghanistan" is definitely a keeper.