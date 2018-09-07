Ratings For NFL Opener Sink To Lowest Level In Nearly A Decade

Days after the NFL issued a statement in support of controversial new Nike spokesman Colin Kaepernick (who is suing the league), ratings for last night's season opener between the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons dropped to its lowest level since 2009.

NBC announced a 13.4 overnight rating - a drop of over 8% over last year, and nearly 25% since 2015, marking the third year of declines.

Past 5 years of NFL Kickoff game overnight ratings:



2017: Chiefs/Pats: 14.6

2016: Panthers/Broncos: 16.5

2015: Steelers/Pats: 17.7

2014: Packers/Seahawks: 16.8

2013: Ravens/Broncos: 16.2 — Sports TV Ratings (@SportsTVRatings) September 7, 2018

NBC says the Eagles-Falcons drew a 13.4 overnight rating. No way to spin that other than disappointing for the league and network We'll see what Sunday brings. https://t.co/mJR5Dkn3I7 — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) September 7, 2018

That said, many have suggested the dip in ratings was due to extenuating circumstances, after the kickoff was delayed by nearly an hour due to thunderstorms in Philadelphia.

As NBC Sports' Michael David Smith notes, however: