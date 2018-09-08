Paul Joseph Watson Goes Nuclear On Twitter And MSM After Alex Jones Ban

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 09/08/2018 - 15:55

UK journalist Paul Joseph Watson and longtime Infowars editor-at-large has absolutely unleashed on Silicon Valley social media giants and the MSM alike, after Alex Jones and his Infowars empire were finally kicked off of Twitter following a heated exchange with CNN's Oliver Darcy last week.

Watson himself earned a "12 hour review" by Twitter following Jones's removal. 

The Infowars founder has now been blacklisted from over a dozen Silicon Valley platforms for "hate speech" - conveniently ahead of this November's midterm elections. 

Watch: 

Oddly, CNN's Darcy published an article about Jones's Twitter ban within 60 seconds of Twitter's announcement. Nothing to see here... 