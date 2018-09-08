Paul Joseph Watson Goes Nuclear On Twitter And MSM After Alex Jones Ban

UK journalist Paul Joseph Watson and longtime Infowars editor-at-large has absolutely unleashed on Silicon Valley social media giants and the MSM alike, after Alex Jones and his Infowars empire were finally kicked off of Twitter following a heated exchange with CNN's Oliver Darcy last week.

Watson himself earned a "12 hour review" by Twitter following Jones's removal.

Paul Joseph Watson is under a 12-hour review. He is an employee of InfoWars but does not own or manage the accounts.



This just feels like bullying.



And why is left-wing cyberbully Vic Berger still on here? $twtr pic.twitter.com/jC9zSXmAqJ — Ali Alexander (@ali) September 6, 2018

The Infowars founder has now been blacklisted from over a dozen Silicon Valley platforms for "hate speech" - conveniently ahead of this November's midterm elections.

Midterms are coming up and we can't have wrongthink on here.



I'm going to bet that @PrisonPlanet is next followed shortly by @Cernovich — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 8, 2018

Watch:

Oddly, CNN's Darcy published an article about Jones's Twitter ban within 60 seconds of Twitter's announcement. Nothing to see here...

Twitter and CNN's Oliver Darcy both announced the Alex Jones news at precisely 4:47pm. Interesting pic.twitter.com/upztVK7QBL — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 7, 2018