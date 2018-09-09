Trump Advisors Stopped Tweet That Could Have Sparked North Korea War, Says Woodward

Bob Woodward told CBS in a Sunday morning interview that a war with North Korea was nearly triggered by an almost-sent Trump tweet, which White House staff prevented.

"He drafts a tweet saying 'We are going to pull our dependents from South Korea -- family members of the 28,000 people there,'" Woodward claimed on "CBS Sunday Morning," in reference to American military families stationed on the Korean peninsula.

Such a message, Woodward explained in the interview, would have been interpreted by Pyongyang as a sign that it would face imminent US attack. This "spooked" Pentagon officials into action to prevent the potential for unintended war.

It is but the latest in a series of sensational claims ahead of Woodward's release of his new book "Fear: Trump in the White House" which hits stores on Tuesday.

Woodward described the incident as the most dangerous moment of Trump's war of words with a nuclear armed North Korea from earlier this year.

According to Woodward's account, the tweet was never posted because of "a back-channel message from the North Koreans that they would view it as a sign the US was preparing to attack," according to CBS.

"At that moment there was a sense of profound alarm in the Pentagon leadership that, 'My God, one tweet and we have reliable information that the North Koreans are going to read this as 'an attack is imminent.'"

Woodward has described the situation in the White House as an "administrative coup d'etat" and it follows other seemingly tailor-made to fit the headlines explosive stories after his strategically "leaked" excerpts from his upcoming book appeared in the Washington Post last week.

The book has been described as painting a picture of an erratic executive of the most powerful nation on earth who is nearly incapable of doing the job, rendered dangeous by narcissism, a short attention span, and a cold lack of empathy for both those around him and vast segments of the population.

During the Sunday interview Woodward appealed directly to the American public, telling CBS: "That people better wake up to what’s going on."

In response to the initial allegations following the prior WaPo story, Trump unleashed a string of tweets Tuesday and Wednesday slamming the allegations as false and libelous.

Meanwhile, despite the best efforts of the mainstream media to reinforce the idea that Trump-Kim relations are going nowhere, it appears there has been actual continued progress.

President Trump tweeted on Sunday — in the hours immediately following the Woodward CBS interview — to thank Kim for his show of good faith at the nation's 70th anniversary military parade, which purposefully excluded displaying ICBM's, normally present at all recent parades.

North Korea has just staged their parade, celebrating 70th anniversary of founding, without the customary display of nuclear missiles. Theme was peace and economic development. “Experts believe that North Korea cut out the nuclear missiles to show President Trump...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

...its commitment to denuclearize.” @FoxNews This is a big and very positive statement from North Korea. Thank you To Chairman Kim. We will both prove everyone wrong! There is nothing like good dialogue from two people that like each other! Much better than before I took office. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

"This is a big and very positive statement from North Korea. Thank you To Chairman Kim. We will both prove everyone wrong!" - Trump tweeted.

Last Wednesday a South Korean delegation which had met with Kim announced the North's intentions to pursue denuclearization by the end of President Trump's first term, or by early 2021.

So clearly something of Trump's Korea denuclearization strategy appears to be working.