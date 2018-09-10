Gunman Opens Fire On Border Agent Sitting In Car, Misses By Inches

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 09/10/2018 - 20:45

A US Customs and Border Patrol agent was shot at Sunday morning while sitting in his marked patrol car around a half mile west of the San Ysidro border crossing, missing the agent by inches. 

At least two bullets struck the driver's side of the patrol car at approximately 2:15 a.m. about a mile and a half west of the Port of Entry, according to William Rogers, a supervisory Border Patrol agent in the San Diego region. The agent was not injured and quickly drove to a safer location according to the Los Angeles Times

Officials say the gunfire appears to have come from Mexico, while Mexican authorities arrested two people in the incident. One had a handgun while the other was released. 

The FBI is investigating the shooting. 

