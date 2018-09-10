"I'm Gonna Get Him": Maxine Waters Can't Sleep, Wakes Up Enraged At Trump

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D) is having bouts of insomnia thanks to President Trump, reports the American Mirror.

Speaking at the Stonewall Young Democratic Club of Los Angeles, Waters covered a variety of topics, beginning with her July comments urging her supporters to to harass Trump administration officials in public places in July.

“There are those who said we lacked civility when I got up and talked about the President’s Cabinet, and I said if you see them anywhere, if you see them at a restaurant, if you see them in a department store, even at a gasoline station, just tell them you’re not welcome here or anywhere,” she said to wild cheers. “And so, it frightened a lot of people, and of course the lying president said that I had threatened all of his constituents,” Waters said. “I did not threaten his constituents, his supporters. I do that all the time, but I didn’t do it that time,” she said. -American Mirror

Waters then said of Trump: "When I compare what you’re doing with what we have in Washington, D.C., in the highest office in the land, I wake up in the middle of the night and all I can think about is I’m gonna get him."

“I’m gonna get him. I’m gonna get him,” she said again.

“I’m in this fight and I’m not gonna move,” she told the crowd. “And, as you know, there’s a difference in how some of our leadership talk about how we should handle all of this.

“They say, ‘Maxine, please don’t say impeachment anymore.’

“And when they say that, I say impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment,” she said to applause.

Waters also addressed concerns that impeaching Trump just means that Democrats get to deal with President Mike Pence:

“I had a conversation here today with someone asked, ‘Well, what about Pence? If you are able to impeach, Pence will be worse,'” she recollected.

“Well, I said, ‘Look, one at a time.’

“You knock one down, one at a time,” she said.

“You knock one down, and we’ll be ready for Pence. We’ll get him, too,” she vowed.