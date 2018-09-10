Twitter Suspends Benghazi Hero After He Excoriates Obama

Former US Army Ranger and CIA contractor Kris "Tanto" Paronto was suspended by Twitter over the weekend after several dust-ups with other users in the wake of former President Obama's speech last week in which he referred to Benghazi as a "wild conspiracy theory" in league with his allegedly forged birth certificate.

Paronto is credited with saving approximately 20 people during the Benghazi incident.

The controversy began on Friday, when former Navy SEAL Robert J. O'Neill - widely known as the man who shot Bin Laden in the head, criticized Obama over his failure to address radical Islamic terror, tweeting "Nazis are bad. Now try saying "Radical Islam...":

Nazis are bad. Now try saying “Radical Islam...” https://t.co/2jS4b8OgwJ — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) September 7, 2018

Twitter user @itmustend_ - not realizing who he was talking to, responded "He kinda killed Osama Bin Laden, so...."

Do you know who you’re talking to? https://t.co/EH2ewczzQv — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) September 7, 2018

After which Paronto chimed in with a tweet that Twitter forced him to delete, which read:

OMG??!! Did you just tell the guy who Shot Bin Laden that @BarackObama did it? BWAHAHAHA Thank you for verifying that BHussein Obama worship and TDS causes liberals to skip retard and go straight to potato. #YouAreAnIdiot #NeverGoFullRetard

Paronto deleted the tweet after it was reported (however @itmustend_ claims he didn't do it and "didn't feel offended in any way").

Shortly thereafter, Paronto took offense to Obama referring to Benghazi as a conspiracy theory when he said: "over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said, before attacking Republicans in Congress for peddling "wild conspiracy theories like those surrounding Benghazi."

An incensed Paronto shot back, tweeting: "Benghazi is a conspiracy @BarackObama ?! How bout we do this,let’s put your cowardly ass on the top of a roof with 6 of your buddies&shoot rpg’s&Ak47’s at you while terrorists lob 81mm mortars killing 2 of your buddies all while waiting for US support that you never sent🖕🏼#scum"

Benghazi is a conspiracy @BarackObama ?! How bout we do this,let’s put your cowardly ass on the top of a roof with 6 of your buddies&shoot rpg’s&Ak47’s at you while terrorists lob 81mm mortars killing 2 of your buddies all while waiting for US support that you never sent🖕🏼#scum — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 7, 2018

Taronto's Twitter time-out has since been lifted, however many have pointed to his penalty as yet another example of bias against conservatives: