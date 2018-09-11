Cryogenics Firm Sued For $1 Million After Mistakenly Cremating Scientists' Head

Apparently somebody wasn't using their head.

A cryogenics firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz. is in hot water after it mistakenly cremated the body of a renowned scientist, preserving only his head, against the wishes of the scientists' surviving family. Now, the man's son is hoping to sue the company for $1 million due to the "emotional distress" he suffered as a result of the mistake made by the. The firm, known as the Alcor Life Extension Foundation, has been freezing clients' heads and bodies since 1982, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The company is facing a $1 million lawsuit after Kurt Pilgeram said he was sent a package from Alcor "which purportedly contained his father’s cremated remains, except allegedly for his father’s head," which was being preserved in one of the company' coolers.

Dr. Max More, founder of Alcor (courtesy of the Daily Telegraph)

According to legal documents, Pilgeram was "shocked, horrified and extremely distressed" when he learned the fate of his father's body (we imagine he also wanted a refund for $120,000, the difference between the $200,000 the company charges for full-body preservation and the preservation of just a head)

The younger Pilgeram said having his full body preserved was extremely important to his late father. Meanwhile, Alcor, which is run by Dr. Max More, a British-born scientist, was obligated under an agreement to preserve all of his father’s remains "no matter how damaged" and that the company violated this agreement when it cremated him.

Dr. Laurence Pilgeram devoted much of his career to researching the aging process. He died back in 2015 at the age of 90 of what's believed to have been a heart attack.

The Pilgeram family is now suing Alcor for $1 million.

"Mr. Pilgeram claims his father would never have paid for the service if he knew his entire body wasn’t going to be preserved," the lawsuit states.

Alcor is presently responsible for preserving the remains of 159 individuals.