Trump Insiders Blocking Executive Action On Big Tech Censorship: Report

Submitted by Joseph Jankowski of PlanetFreeWill

Executive action to address big tech’s censorship of conservative voices is being blocked by Trump administration insiders who have convinced the President to place the issue aside, according to a report from Infowars.com.

A source close to the administration told Infowars that the executive action was planned as soon as this week but will likely be delayed as older and more tech-ignorant Trump insiders resist.

Several people within Trump’s inner circle know the threat to the mid-terms and his re-election chances that social media censorship poses, including Donald Trump Jr. and Brad Parscale, his 2020 campaign manager. However, older members of the administration are completely unaware of the fact that banning prominent online voices and manipulating algorithms can shift millions of votes and are oblivious to the danger. This ignorance has placed a temporary block on Trump taking action, despite the president repeatedly referring to Big Tech censorship in tweets and speeches over the last few weeks. – Infowars

President Trump has indeed been vocal against the censorship of conservatives on social media platforms such as Facebook in Twitter.

“Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen. They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others,” Trump tweeted in mid-August following the de-platforming of Infowars’ Alex Jones and other pundits on Twitter and other social media outlets.

Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen. They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

Trump also told his supporters during a recent rally in Indiana that “we will not let large corporations silence conservative voices.”

“You look at Google, Facebook, Twitter and other social media giants and I made it clear that we as a country cannot tolerate political censorship, blacklisting and rigged search results,” he said.

Trump slams Big Tech censorship at rally in Indiana: "We as a country cannot tolerate political censorship, blacklisting and rigged search results ... we will not let large corporations silence conservative voices." pic.twitter.com/NiQ0IF1QG6 — Chris Menahan 🔹 (@infolibnews) August 31, 2018

The report of insiders stifling a Trump effort to executively go after big tech comes in the wake of the now infamous NYT’s anonymous op-ed in which an apparent senior White House official claims to be “working diligently from within to frustrate parts of (the president’s) agenda and his worst inclinations.”

With Jack Dorsey’s admission that Twitter “unfairly” shadowbanned some 600,000 twitter accounts, including some members of Congress, many are now frightened that a slide down the slippery slope of censorship is well under way.

The Infowars report paints a grim picture of what this slope could and is looking like: