"Unbelievable": Facebook Bans Ex-Democrat #WalkAway Founder Weeks Before March On Washington

Facebook has banned Brandon Straka, the former Democrat who founded the "Walk Away" campaign and its viral hashtag #WalkAway, after he linked to Infowars.com - which has been banned from the platform.

He says that the ban has "devastated" his ability to reach people ahead of an October 26 march on Washington, all because of a Facbeook post that read: "Hey, Patriots! I’m going live on Infowars.com in 15 minutes."

Straka tweeted on Wednesday: "FACEBOOK JUST BANNED ME AS I AM PLANNING THE #WalkAway March on Washington!!! I have been banned from posting leading up to the March. This is devastated for our ability to reach people!!! I was banned for mentioning my interview with Alex Jones. Can anybody help???"

FACEBOOK JUST BANNED ME AS I AM PLANNING THE #WalkAway March on Washington!!! I have been banned from posting leading up to the March. This is devastated for our ability to reach people!!! I was banned for mentioning my interview with Alex Jones. Can anybody help???

Just to be safe, Straka has now deleted any mention of Alex Jones or Infowars from his Twitter feed:

1. I just went through my twitter feed and deleted tweets that contained the name of the man who was recently banned on all platforms and the name of his show- all of them except the tweet I just put out which contained his name along with the message that I’ve been banned. — Brandon Straka (The Unsilent Minority) (@usminority) September 12, 2018

2. This is where we are now. You can have your voice taken away 4 saying a NAME that they don’t want you to say. I will never disappear from Twitter for a day. So if you don’t hear from me for a day or two- they got me on here, too. It is so unbelievable that this is real life. — Brandon Straka (The Unsilent Minority) (@usminority) September 12, 2018

Straka founded the #WalkAway campaign in late May, creating a Facebook page and posting a video explaining his views.

It is my sincere hope that you will join me in this campaign and that we may start a movement in this country- which not only encourages others to walk away from the divisive left, but also takes back the narrative from the liberal media about what it means to be a conservative in America. It is up to all of us to make our voices heard and reclaim the truth. The Democratic Party has taken for granted that it owns racial, sexual, and religious minorities in America . It has encouraged groupthink, hypocrisy, division, stereotyping, resentment, and the acceptance of victimhood mentality. And all the while, they have discouraged minorities from having independent thought, open dialogue, measured and informed opinion, and a motivation to succeed.

Watch below:

This isn't the first time Straka and his movement have come under fire from the left. In July, CNN claimed that the #WalkAway movement was being promoted by Russian bots - uncritically citing propaganda website "Hamilton 88" as evidence.

#WalkAway has also now been connected to Kremlin-linked Russian bots, and it is now the seventh most popular Russia-influenced hashtag as of this writing, according to the website Hamilton 68, which tracks Russian influence on Twitter -CNN

In the same month, Straka was also denied service by an employee at a New York electronics store after he was recognized from an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Brandon Straka, a gay hairdresser and the founder of the "Walk Away" campaign using the viral hashtag #WalkAway, had spent over an hour on Thursday carefully choosing equipment at electronics superstore Adorama in Manhattan following a week of media appearances, reported the Epoch Times.

After an employee sent Straka to a different department to buy a microphone, a customer in front of him exclaimed "I saw you on Tucker!" - before asking for a picture with the "Walk Away" founder.

The exchange was overheard by a store employee, who then refused to sell him the mic.

“He stared at me with this kind of dead-pan expression,” Straka told The Epoch Times. “And he said: Are you planning to use this equipment for alt-right purposes?’” As Straka struggled to comprehend what was happening, the clerk, whom Straka asked not be named, said: “I’m sorry I just don’t feel comfortable selling to you. I can’t sell to you.” -Epoch Times

A shocked Straka reeled from what he says was his first experience of a public shunning over his political views - though he said that friends had done so in private.

I’m shaking right now. I just went into a camera store to buy a camera and a light and mic, etc. and they recognized me from tv. I was refused service because they said it was for “alt right” purposes. That literally just happened. — Brandon Straka (The Unsilent Minority) (@usminority) July 5, 2018

"It kind of took my breath away,” he said. “I said to him, ‘Listen, if you can’t sell to me, that’s fine, but, you know, person to person, I’d like to talk to you, because I don’t think you know what Walk Away is about. And he said, ‘Well, you know, I’m done. I’m not comfortable selling to you. You’re welcome to talk to someone else in the store but I’m not going to sell to you.’"

Seems like one of those "you know you're over the target when you're taking the most flack" moments.