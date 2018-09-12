Jamie Dimon Backpedals; Regrets Mocking Trump's IQ, Inheritance "From Daddy"

Update: Dimon now says he regrets his remarks, stating "I should not have said it. I’m not running for president. Proves I wouldn’t make a good politician. I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems."

Jamie Dimon thinks he could beat Donald Trump in an election, telling a New York audience "I think I could beat Trump... because I'm as tough as he is, I'm smarter than he is," adding "I can't beat the liberal side of the Democratic party," reports CNBC.

The 62-year-old added "And by the way this wealthy New Yorker actually earned his money... It wasn't a gift from Daddy."

Dimon has publicly stated that he wouldn't run for office, as he's committed to heading JP Morgan for the next five years.

Dimon, 62, has been outspoken about what the U.S. needs to do to improve economic growth for a broader set of participants. He's also pushed for common-sense reform on topics from immigration policy to infrastructure spending. So he's often asked whether he would run for president. In the past, he has said that while he would like running the country, he could never win an election. But the victory of Donald Trump in 2016 -- another billionaire New York businessman -- raised the possibility that Dimon might change his mind. -CNBC

