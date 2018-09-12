YouTube Bans Media Supporting Syria's Liberating Struggle

Authored by Stephen Lendman,

Alphabet/Google-owned YouTube is a censoring machine like its parent company – waging war on speech and media freedom, in cahoots with dark US forces waging war on humanity.

Google transformed itself from a search engine to gatekeeper/censor, eliminating what it calls extremist content, its YouTube subsidiary operating the same way – wanting information conflicting with the official narrative eliminated, the hallmark of totalitarian rule.

The Internet is the last frontier of digital democracy, the only reliable independent space for real news, information and analysis – threatened by social media, Google, YouTube, ISPs and tech giants in cahoots with Washington.

Ahead of what may be the mother of all battles to liberate US-supported terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, YouTube banned Damascus state-run and other pro-government channels – including the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), channels belonging to the country’s presidency and Defense Ministry, each closure accompanied by one of these shameful statements saying:

“This account has been terminated due to a legal complaint,” or “This account has been terminated for a violation of YouTube’s Terms of Service.”

A message on SANA’s takedown said:

“This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else.”

Banning Syrian media occurred on Saturday after Joint Chiefs chairman General Dunford said Trump was told about “military options” in response to a looming (false flag) “chemical weapons” attack – wrongfully blamed on Damascus.

Banning Syrian media on YouTube is all about silencing information conflicting with US anti-Syria propaganda – likely knowing a false flag CW attack is imminent.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said “irrefutable” evidence it obtained confirmed it’s coming. Syria’s UN envoy Bashar al-Jaafari said the same thing during a Security Council session, presenting documents to SC members on what’s planned.

US-launched aggression in March 2011 appears set to escalate more than already, risking possible East-West confrontation.