Hail Mary: Kavanaugh Now Has A #MeToo Accuser, Who Won't Come Forward

California Democratic Rep. Dianne Feinstein has released a frustratingly vague statement about a letter in her possession which allegedly accuses Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of "an incident involving Kavanaugh and a woman while they were in high school," reports The Intercept.

"Senate Judiciary Committee have privately requested to view a Brett Kavanaugh-related document in possession of the panel’s top Democrat, Dianne Feinstein, but the senior California senator has so far refused, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation." -The Intercept

The letter reads:

“I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities”

This is so vague that everyone who reads it will assume the worst.



Was that the point of releasing it? pic.twitter.com/vrdHpgk6oC — David Martosko (@dmartosko) September 13, 2018

So Feinstein won't show her colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee, however she did forward the allegations to the FBI, one week before the Judiciary Committee is set to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination.

According to the New York Times, the incident involved possible sexual misconduct.

NEW: Two officials familiar with the matter say the incident detailed in the Feinstein letter involved possible sexual misconduct between Judge Kavanaugh and a woman when they were both in high school.https://t.co/6UI9DSPiMJ — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) September 13, 2018

Two officials familiar with the matter say the incident involved possible sexual misconduct between Judge Kavanaugh and a woman when they were both in high school. -NYT

The Intercept reports that the letter took a "circuitous route to Feinstein," related to someone affiliated with Stanford University, who authored the letter "and sent it to Rep. Anna Eschoo," a local Democrat.

Eshoo passed the letter to her fellow Californian, Feinstein. Word began leaking out on the Hill about it, and Feinstein was approached by Democrats on the committee, but she rebuffed them, Democratic sources said. Feinstein’s fellow senators want their own opportunity to gauge whether or not the letter should be made public, rather than leaving it to Feinstein to make that call unilaterally. The sources were not authorized to speak on the record, and said that no senators on the committee, other than Feinstein, have so far been able to view the letter. -The Intercept

Meanwhile, the anonymous accuser has reportedly lawyered up and is being represented by whistleblower attorney Debra Katz, who is also counsel to Weinstein company executive Irwin Reiter, along with two women who allege former NPR news exec Michael Oreskes sexually harassed them.

Cristiana I know Brett Kavanaugh well. If there had been an issue it would not arise at the last second. It's how the Dems play the game. https://t.co/nW9krDRU6l — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) September 13, 2018

Democrats now claim to have a cryptic letter insinuating a #MeToo accusation from HIGH SCHOOL against Brett Kavanaugh. The accuser is anonymous. This sounds like an outrageous last ditch desperate smear without any supporting evidence.



Link to backstory: https://t.co/5sr7yyiZmG pic.twitter.com/txI2bl8oln — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 13, 2018

LEAKED: Letter from Dianne Feinstein regarding Brett Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/2Pf105tCoq — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) September 13, 2018