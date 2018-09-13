"Hurricane Hunters" : Meet the Pilots Flying Through Hurricane Florence

While most people are evacuating and trying to get as far away from Hurricane Florence as possible, others, like the Mississippi-based Hurricane Hunters, get into airplanes and fly right into the vortex to find and record detailed information about the storm that most current satellite images and weather technologies can’t.

The Hurricane Hunters group, profiled in a recent WSJ report, was founded in the mid-20th-century by former World War II pilots who had extensive experience flying in poor conditions. The Hurricane Hunters and their 10 planes are all part of the Air Force Reserve's 403rd wing and are funded by both the United States Department of Defense and the Department of Commerce.



What are these Hurricane Hunters able to pick up that traditional weather technologies can't? According to Pilot Capt. Ben Blair:

“The satellites are good at picking up the visible stuff from a top-down perspective. But we actually get the temperature, the pressure, wind speed, dew point and all that good stuff from inside the storm itself, from the core.”

An example: the result of a flight that the group undertook on Tuesday of this week helped the National Hurricane Center adjust its estimate of Florence's windspeeds higher then they had been previously. The update came less than two hours after the Hurricane Hunters group had collected the data. It was the Hunters' data, on Wednesday, that also helped to determine that wind speeds had decreased to near 125 mph.

The group began to track Florence on Monday and flights have continued around the clock since. The group will make its last flight right before the hurricane is about to make landfall. Lieutenant Black stated that large and slow moving storms, similar to Hurricane Harvey in 2017, can take sometimes more than 10 flights to monitor.

First Lieutenant Garrett Black of the Hunters, who is also a meteorologist, said about Hurricane Florence "It’s going to be a beast."

While flying through Hurricane Florence on Tuesday, the plane used by the Hunters moved in a strategic series of triangles that helped it reach points where it needed to drop sensors. The flights always make left turns so that they work with, instead of against, the rotation of the storm.

These planes generally travel slower and at a lower altitude than most aircraft. They fly through the storms at between 5,000 and 10,000 feet in at about 200 mph. Commercial flights usually fly in about 35,000 feet more than 500 mph.

"If you get too fast going through that kind of severe turbulence, it can bend things on the aircraft.” Capt. Blair said.

The sensors that the group uses are $700 groups of sensory electronics in cardboard wrapped capsules. They are dropped strategically at points along the outer bands of the storm, the eyewall and the eye itself. Once dropped, the capsules fall at the rate of a half mile per minute. From there, they send back data three times per second on things like barometric pressure and wind speed.

The data from these capsules is combined with data from a device that is placed below the right wing on the plane itself. These devices, called SFMRs ("stepped frequency microwave radiometers"), gauge storm intensity and send their data back to the National Weather Service, where they can use it within 20 minutes.

On Tuesday's flight through the storm, one of the Hurricane Hunter planes shook as it encountered gusts of wind as high as 167 mph. When it hit the eye, the ride became smooth, even with some "occasional patches of blue sky". The eye was estimated by the storm chasers to be 36 miles in diameter at the time.

But the lieutenant also said that the eye wall of the storm was getting stronger, and that was a sign of the storm strengthening. “This thing is not messing around,” Lt. Black concluded.