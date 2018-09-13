Liberal Michael Moore: Trump Could Be The Last President!

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Liberal loon and filmmaker Michael Moore believes that Donald Trump might be America’s last elected president. Moore is worried because he thinks Trump “dislikes democracy” and has “no respect for the rule of law.”

In an interview MSNBC’s Chris Haynes, Moore elaborated on his odd belief on Wednesday night.

“I think that we have someone in the White House who has no respect for the rule of law, who dislikes democracy by an incredible degree,” Moore said.

Moore went on to say that Trump is just like all other billionaire CEOs who “rule by fiat.” He claims that those billionaires (who are protected by the government because they buy said protection) are accustomed to near-unilateral autonomy when it comes to running their companies.

“They rule by fiat. They decide. They make the calls, and they don’t like anybody else having a say,” Moore asserted.

Which is exactly why they own the companies. They can do whatever they want and rule by fiat if they own the company. And if Moore thinks those who opposed, for example, Obamacare had a say and that wasn’t “rule by fiat”, he’s higher than the international space station.

The truth that no liberal or conservative really wants to hear, is that the government doesn’t care about the public and they haven’t for a very long time. They are concerned with making money and increasing their own power over others and the only way they get that is through continued public compliance with their “ink on paper” laws and voting.

Moore’s suggestion that Trump could be the last US president is an idea Trump has already floated, but not in a way you may think. Trump suggested abolishing presidential term limits after praising Communist China’s president for his power grab. According to Business Insider, during a speech to Republican donors at a private event in March, Trump lavished praise on the Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has moved to consolidate his own power in the country. Commenting on China’s move to abolish presidential term limits, Trump said: “Maybe we’ll give that a shot someday.”

Again, politicians only want power over others and as long as people are compliant, freedoms will be lost by the day. No one wants to admit that they are being oppressed by the government they keep voting for, but that’s an unfortunate fact that no amount of propaganda can cover forever. Even Hitler’s propaganda minister knew that much.