Sex And The City Star Cynthia Nixon Loses To Andrew Cuomo In NY Gov Primary

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo easily defeated Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon, shutting down the Democratic Socialist who framed her first-time candidacy as a fight for the direction of the Democratic party in New York and beyond.

In the end, the governor’s record of achievements — on gun control, gay marriage, the minimum wage, paid-family leave and more — and his gargantuan fund-raising advantage spoke louder than Ms. Nixon’s objections over legislation he sidelined in the byzantine corridors of Albany’s capital. -NYT

Cuomo, 60, will go on in November to seek a third term - matching his father Mario Cuomo's tenure as Governor. His strategy during primaries was largely to ignore Nixon - instead tapping into his base's hatred of President Trump, while his campaign worked meticulously to undermine Nixon at every turn by suggesting that New York needs an experienced leader.

The Governor next faces Republican Marcus Molinaro in November - once the youngest mayor in the country. Cuomo is expected to drastically outspend Molinaro and waltz into his third term in the heavily Democratic state.