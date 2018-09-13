Meet America's First "Shipping Container" Apartment Building For Millennials

"Live with your friends in these Shipping Container Apartments!" the Craigslist, Inc. post reads

As President Trump's trade war seizes up global supply chains, one side-effect is an overabundance of shipping containers. And, with just one simple click on eBay, there are pages and pages of 40-foot shipping containers for sale ranging from $1,500 to $3,500.

Intertwined in the pages, dozens of pre-fab architecture firms are offering tiny modern homes built with containers.

Some pre-fab container homes are more luxurious than others, ranging from $30,000 to $449,000 for a massive luxury duplex. While most Americans are too blind to understand their living standards are in decline, on a post-great financial crisis basis, the search trend among Americans for "shipping container homes for sale" has rapidly grown in the past decade.

The American dream has transformed from a McMansion of the 1990s and 2000s to a tiny modern container home built with relics from the industrial past of a once vibrant economy.

Enter the brave new world of shipping container apartment buildings.

About 16 days ago, someone posted an ad on Craigslist, offering "units" for rent in a brand new container apartment building in Washington, D.C. where each unit costs about $1,099 per month, and in light of DC's unaffordable rents, this seems like a good deal for heavily indebted millennials.

"This uniquely constructed 4 unit building is truly one of a kind. Welcome to DC's first shipping container residential building. Constructed using repurposed steel shipping containers, this brand new modern apartment is one of the most memorable multi-family buildings in all of DC. You can rent a bedroom for yourself or bring a group of friends!" the ad stated.

As shown above, residents share a "large restaurant style kitchen," and have a large communal area, sort of like a dormitory (below).