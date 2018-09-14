Georgia Town On Sale For Same Price As NYC Luxury Condo

Despite the recent pullback in the high end of the market, the prospect of buying property in New York City will likely remain hopelessly out of reach for most millennials. However, if one millennial or a group of millennials played their cards right, they could wind up owning a whole town for a price roughly equivalent to one NYC condo.

The owners of the town of Toomsboro Georgia recently put their property up for sale. The asking price: A cool $1.7 million. Perks include a cotton warehouse and railroad depot, as NBC New York reports.

Toomsboro encompasses over 40 acres of land and 36 parcels of property, according to its page on Craigslist. In addition to houses, the town comes complete with a restaurant, syrup mill, cotton warehouse, bank, historic inn, railroad depot, school house, barbershop and more.

Interested parties can read more about the listing online, where a website dedicated to the town includes a brief biography and some photos, some of which we've included below:

According to the site, the town's owners want to see Toomsboro end up in the hands of someone who appreciates its history, and who will preserve the town and it's legacy instead of pushing for new development. But that doesn't mean an ambitious buyer couldn't settle on some innovative uses for the land.

Potential owners could help transform Toomsboro into the next great music festival venue or leverage its diverse array of buildings as the perfect set for Hollywood’s next Oscar-worthy period piece. The town's pond comes complete with RV hookups that could make it an idyllic camping spot. With a little bit of love and vision, the possibilities for the property are almost endless.

Toomsboro is located at the crossroads of Highway 57 and Highway 112, just 20 miles east of Macon and 120 miles southeasts of Atlanta.