Italy's First Sex Doll Brothel Raided And Shut Down After 9 Days

Sex doll brothel enthusiasts may want to rethink twice before burying their bologna, after Italy's first sex doll brothel was raided and shut down just nine days after opening, when it was found to be breaking Italian laws on "renting out accommodation" along with concerns that the dolls were improperly cleaned between uses, according to the Daily Mail.

What's Italian for "sloppy seconds" ?

Offering clients silicone models inside one of its eight private rooms, LumiDolls Torino was found to be breaking Italian laws on renting out accommodation. The city's health authority is also investigating if the dolls in the secret establishment situated in the north-western city of Turin are thoroughly cleaned after each use. -Daily Mail

Lumidolls opened their doors on September 3 after being "booked for weeks" according to managers. They are the first sex-doll brothel to operate in a country where prostitution is illegal.

Upon opening, the brothel, run by a Spanish company with branches in Moscow and Barcelona, had said: 'We are full for weeks with a few small exceptions.' -Daily Mail

"We have customers who have also booked from Venice and most have chosen the morning or the afternoon for their appointment."

A 30 minute romp with the potentially tainted dolls costs $94 USD - after which the brothel claims to "thoroughly wash" each doll after in a two-hour process after use.

Customers can choose between several female dolls nd one male doll, chosing their polymer companion's outfits for vigorous use in one of the brothel's eight special rooms which include an en-suite bathroom and a TV to watch porn.