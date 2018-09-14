Kavanaugh "Categorically And Unequivocally" Denies Sexual Misconduct Claim; White House Backs

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has denied an allegation by an unidentified woman who said that he tried to sexually assault her at a High School party, according to a report in the New Yorker.

The allegation dates back to the early nineteen-eighties, when Kavanaugh was a high-school student at Georgetown Preparatory School, in Bethesda, Maryland, and the woman attended a nearby high school. In the letter, the woman alleged that, during an encounter at a party, Kavanaugh held her down, and that he attempted to force himself on her. She claimed in the letter that Kavanaugh and a classmate of his, both of whom had been drinking, turned up music that was playing in the room to conceal the sound of her protests, and that Kavanaugh covered her mouth with his hand. She was able to free herself. -New Yorker

Kavanaugh said in a statement "I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time."

Furthermore, the Senate Judiciary Committee released a joint statement from 65 women who say they knew Kavanaugh in high school, and which reads in part "For the entire time we have known Brett Kavanaugh, he has behaved honorably and treated women with respect"

65 women of bipartisan backgrounds who knew Judge Kavanaugh in high school: "For the entire time we have known Brett Kavanaugh, he has behaved honorably and treated women with respect" & has "stood out for his friendship, character, and integrity" #SCOTUS https://t.co/9dT54BC2qM pic.twitter.com/5QtcPfwjX5 — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 14, 2018

The woman had reportedly told friends that Kavanaugh's nomination had "revived the pain of the memory," according to the New Yorker, and that she was grappling with whether to go public with her account.

She eventually contacted her local congresswoman, Anna Eshoo (D), sending her a letter describing her account, which was then forwarded to the office of Senator Dianne Feinstein (D) - who has had it since July.

As the ranking minority member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Feinstein was preparing to lead Democratic questioning of Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing weeks later. The woman contacted Feinstein’s office directly, according to multiple sources. After the interactions with Eshoo’s and Feinstein’s offices, the woman decided not to speak about the matter publicly. She had repeatedly reported the allegation to members of Congress and, watching Kavanaugh move toward what looked like an increasingly assured confirmation, she decided to end her effort to come forward, a source close to the woman said. -New Yorker

Feinstein - without notifying other members on the Senate Judiciary Committee - released a frustratingly vague statement on Thursday which reads: "I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities."

This is so vague that everyone who reads it will assume the worst.



Was that the point of releasing it? pic.twitter.com/vrdHpgk6oC — David Martosko (@dmartosko) September 13, 2018

The FBI declined to investigate.