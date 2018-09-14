Manafort Agrees To Plead Guilty In Deal With Mueller

Former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort has reached a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday ahead of his second trial, according to CNBC.

Manafort, who was set to begin jury selection for a second federal criminal trial next Monday, was charged in a superseding criminal information in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. That charging document alleges Manafort engaged in a conspiracy involving money laundering, tax fraud, failing to report foreign bank accounts, violating rules requiring registration of foreign agents, lying and witness tampering. -CNBC

The deal comes after a 76-page "Superseding Criminal Information" document was filed against Manafort, charging him with money laundering and obstruction. Jury selection in Manafort's second trial in US District Court in Washington was scheduled to begin on Monday.

A deal between Manafort and Mueller would bring to an end the long running charges involving one of President Donald Trump's top advisors during the 2016 campaign. It was not clear Friday morning whether any deal would involve cooperation in any potential case against the president. -CNBC

As a reminder, Trump's former right hand mand and 69-year-old GOP operative was charged in Washington, D.C., with several counts of fraud and failing to register as a foreign agent by the special counsel. A second case was opened in Virginia earlier this year on related charges that ended with a jury finding Manafort guilty on eight counts out of an 18-count indictment, which threatens Manafort with a maximum of 80 years behind the bars, although under sentencing guidelines the term is likely to be closer to seven years. He has not been sentenced in that case.

