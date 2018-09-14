"No More, Papi": Taco Bell Employee Kicks Customer Out For Ordering In English

A couple attempting to order food at a Taco Bell in the Miami suburb of Hialeah, FL were refused service and kicked out by an employee for ordering in English on Wednesday night at approximately 10:30 p.m., reports the Miami Herald.

In the video, which was posted Thursday night, Montgomery asked the annoyed woman, “Do you have a manager here?”

“She is in her house sleeping,” the employee replied in Spanish in a dismissive tone. There was no one else to take the order, the employee claimed. “Honey, I have a car behind you,” the employee says in Spanish and closes the window. “Can you move please? I have an order behind you. There is no one who speaks English,” the woman tells Montgomery in the video and threatens to call the police. “This is Hialeah, I’m sorry,” she said in Spanish. Two other Taco Bell workers approached the drive thru window when they heard the altercation, but apparently they did not try to help the client. “No more, papi,” the clerk said in Spanish to a man who was in the car with Montgomery and was trying to argue that they were in the United States. Finally, they had to leave without making an order. -Miami Herald

“This incident happened Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. I contacted the manager and after explaining to her what happened all she did was apologize and say thank you and the call was disconnected,” Montgomery told el Nuevo Herald.

When reached for comment, Taco Bell told el Nuevo Herald that "this does not meet our customer service expectations," adding "We have worked quickly to resolve with the customer to ensure this doesn’t happen again."

Montgomery made an update hours later adding that "Luisa" the taco bell employee had been fired, and that it wasn't even her real name.

“Hialeah is still part of Florida and, as far as I remember, correct me if I’m wrong, Florida is part of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, it’s a country where English is the language we speak. This is a shame for the Hispanic / Latino community,“ commented one user on Facebook.

Of note, however, Hialeah has the largest Hispanic population in the United States, with around 89% of its residents speaking Spanish as their first or second language, and 94% of whom consider themselves Hispanic or Latino according to the 2010 census.